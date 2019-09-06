Drone Racing League
Arizona Diamondbacks Events & Entertainment has teamed up with The Drone Racing League (DRL) to bring the first-official live U.S.-based DRL race to Chase Field on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Monday, June 17, at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and in person at the Chase Field Box Office.
For more information on DRL visit: www.drl.io
Get Fit. Don't Quit! 100K Fitness Center
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld of "Body by Jake" are unveiling a new $100,000 fitness center at Brunson-Lee Elementary School in Phoenix, on Friday, Sept. 6. The gym was awarded to Brunson-Lee Elementary School earlier this summer as part of the inaugural Get Fit. Don't Quit! Spotlight Awards, which recognized organizations in Arizona that are inspiring health and wellness in their communities.
The fitness center features state-of-the-art equipment that students and staff can use for physical education courses and after-school sports training.
Brunson-Lee Elementary School is dedicated to helping students live healthier, more active lives and this new fitness center will allow them to continue fostering healthy behaviors.
Get Fit. Don't Quit! empowers Arizonans to live a healthier lifestyle through fun and engaging videos and tips on how to be more active, eat better, and live well. The program is built around the idea that small steps can lead to a big payoff and teaches people positive changes they can make in their day-to-day lives to support long-term wellness. For more information on the program, visit: https://getfitdontquit.com/
46th Annual Arizona State Fire School Rural Firefighter training
Valley firefighters train rural firefighters from across the state in car extractions, fire engine course, car stabilization and other fire training drills. Training for rural area firefighters is made possible by sponsorships through APS, Ethel and Kemper Marley Foundation and others. More than 700 firefighters from around Arizona and the Southwest take part in the training with about 400 of them on scholarship.
- Four-day fire training course hosted by the Arizona State Fire Training Committee that begins on September 5th and takes place at multiple departments around Metro Phoenix.
- Overall skills training, fire prevention and investigation techniques and fire leadership are the main focus of the school curriculum. Courses to include but not limited to confined space rescue, vehicle stabilization and patient extrication, emergency vehicle driving, live fire training, and basic firefighter survival to name just a few.
For more information: www.helparizonafirefighters.com
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour will be rolling into the parking lot of the Tempe Walmart at 1380 W. Elliot Road on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Tempe event is one of 18 scheduled stops across the country, as Mattel searches for a custom car worthy of being made into an iconic Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle.
Gearheads from across the area will bring their custom vehicles to compete. The family-friendly event is FREE and open to the public.
- Walmart Supercenter
- 1380 W. Elliot Road Tempe, AZ
- Saturday, Sept. 7th 8:00 a.m. to noon
For more information visit:
https://hotwheels.mattel.com/explore/HW_50th/en/legends-tour and Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/300994547227588/
Tom Kurtz: Recession Proof Jobs/ Interview 101
#1 Industries that are booming/Recession Proof Jobs
- The three recession proof industries are healthcare, software development, and data science.
- The present opportunities in marketing.
#2 The top things you need to do to get ready for your interview
- Review six, research three, pick one.
- Know someone in the organization.
- Don't go in cold.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/dreamjobtom/?hl=en