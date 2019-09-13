Messy Fest
Messy Fest is this weekend with three different session including one for adults only
Slime, Ice Scream Sundae Slide, Food Fights, Tot Zone, Mud Runs, Mud Pits, Slip and Slide, Slime Dunk
Family fun for all ages in the morning on Saturday and Sunday and slime your spouse on Saturday night at the adults only event.
Messy Fest
- Saturday, September 14 & 15
- Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre: 20464 East Riggs Road, Queen Creek, AZ
Tickets at www.MessyFest.com or at the door
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market brings all things chippy, rusty, vintage and handmade to WestWorld in Scottsdale September 13-15.
What shoppers can expect this year - 120,000 sq. ft. filled with 140+ vintage curators and handmade artisans from across the country along with live music, local food trucks and a unique shopping experience.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a package of disinfectant wipes, diapers/wipes, or feminine care products to the Market to donate to Maggie's Place, an organization that provides houses of hospitality and ongoing support to help pregnant and parenting women in need reach their goals while welcoming them into a community filled with love and dignity. Attendees will receive $1 off admission with a donation.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will be held September 13, 14, & 15, 2019 at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, in Scottsdale. Ticket prices range from $8.00 to $65.00
Ticket Information:
VIP and Early Entry tickets are on sale at www.junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com
- The Friday night shopping VIP event will be on Friday, September 13 from 4:00-9:00pm: $50.00 in advance or $65.00 at the gate.
- Early Entry, 8:00-9:00am Saturday, September 14: $20.00 in advance or $25.00 at gate.
- General Admission, 9:00am-4:00pm Saturday & Sunday, September 14 & 15: $8.00 at gate only
- Military discount, $1.00 off, at gate only
- Wear official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel for $1.00 discount, at gate only
- Kids 12 and under are free.
- Bring a package of disinfectant wipes, diapers/wipes, or feminine care products to donate to Maggie's Place for $1 off your ticket.
- Venue charges for parking $5.00 per vehicle. Please plan to carpool.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
- September 13-15, 2019
- WestWorld of Scottsdale 16601 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Michael Rapaport @ Copper Blues
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, September 13, 2019
- 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Saturday, September 14, 2019
- 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM
Michael Rapaport
- I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, Atypical, BIG 3
- Available: Friday, September 13th
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Bethanie Mattek-Sands
What a comeback kid! Bethanie Mattek-Sands screaming for help on the court in 2017, with a grisly injury...such painful video to watch, and now, just two years later, she's back at Wimbledon to win big at this year's US Open!
This past weekend, local tennis pro Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the U.S. Open in the Mixed Doubles Grand Slam category for the second time in a row. This accolade is just the most recent of many for the Olympic Gold Medalist who has won nine Grand Slam titles, five of which were in the women's doubles category and the remaining four in the mixed doubles category.
In addition to her brawn on the tennis court, Mattek-Sands has the brains, too. She is currently enrolled in the Harvard Business School MBA program designed specifically for professional athletes. This Crossover Into Business program allows athletes to develop crucial business knowledge by working with MBA student mentors to help them segue into the business world after their sports careers. There are currently 28 athletes in the program representing the NFL, NBA, NHL, NWSL, American Ballet Company, WTA, and MLS as well as an Olympic figure skater and water polo player.
Visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BethanieMattekSands/
Heather McDonald @ Tempe Improv
Show Times and ticket prices:
- September 13, 2019
- 7:30 PM
- Price: $25-$55
Heather McDonald
- Juicy Scoop Podcast (40 Million Downloads), Stand Up On Showtime & Netflix
- Available: Friday, September 13th
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Merkin Pizza Wagon
The food truck industry is expected to hit $1.1 billion in sales by 2022, and one Arizona chef is giving a farm-to-table treatment to flourishing four-wheeled fare. Cottonwood-based Merkin Pizza Wagon takes Italian fixings with creative twists across Arizona!
As with Merkin Vineyards' vine-to-glass and farm-to-table dining concepts, everything served and poured from the Merkin Pizza Wagon is sourced from Arizona (and often grown by head winemaker and owner Maynard Keenan and his team in the Verde Valley).
The menu is highly seasonal, but a few highlights include:
- Crucifixen Pizza Lacinato kale, rapini, Romanesco, cauliflower, onion, house-smoked mozzarella
- Hot Giardiniera Dog sausage served with house-pickled veggies and mustard
- Bolognese Fries House-made chips served with organic lamb and pork ragu topped with parmesan
- Pizza Fritte sweet fried dough with fennel sugar and lemon
To catch the Merkin Pizza Wagon in action, visit: www.merkinvineyardswagons.com for a full schedule.
Vincent Genna
Vincent Genna, MSW is a world-renowned powerful Psychic Medium Therapist, respected Spiritual Teacher, and dynamic Speaker who provides clarity and empowerment to help you stop stopping yourself! Thousands of followers around the world have been inspired by Vincent's warm and genuine keynote presentations on self-love and self-mastery, and also by his insightful interviews on major national and international radio and television shows. His more than 36 years of experiences and extensive research as a Spiritual Teacher, Metaphysician, and Psychotherapist, along with his all-loving, genuine approach makes Vincent a highly effective enlightened messenger, inspirational speaker, and an internationally beloved spiritual teacher and healer. Everyone who experiences a Vincent Genna event goes home enlightened and energized emotionally empowered to unlock and release their passions and purpose, and possessing the key to fulfill all their dreams.
To read more about Vincent and to experience some of his media interviews, go to www.vincentgenna.com.