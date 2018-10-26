Desert Botanical Garden: Strange Garden
Strange Garden is creeping back into the Garden and you're invited! Encounter weird sights, fun tricks and curious nature. Look out for our Mad Botanists as they dazzle you with tales of fascinating and peculiar plants. Watch the Garden become a living canvas with Electric Desert| A Light and Sound Experience by Klip Collective. Dance 'til you drop at the spooktacular monster bash.
- Dates: October 26, 2018 October 27, 2018
- Times: 5:30 pm- 9:00 pm
- Price: Included with membership or paid Garden admission, children under 3 are free
Other Activities that you must see for yourself
- Stroll Boo Alley and see amazing creations by Villafane Studios
- Jaw-dropping live performances Vertical Fix
- Complimentary face painting by Fancy Faces
- Dance with your favorite characters at the Monster Bash
- Kids if you dare, come dressed in your costumes*
- Kids 12 and younger can pick the perfect pumpkin to take home
- Food and beverage available for purchase
- Reservations are encouraged
- Join us for dinner! Dinner, snacks, desserts and beverages available for purchase from Valley food trucks and vendors.
For your safety, please review our Costume Guidelines, before joining us at the Strange Garden.
Costume Guidelines
- Costumes must be family-friendly and may not be offensive, objectionable or violent
- Costumes may not contain any weapons that could be easily mistaken for an actual weapon
- Costumes may not contain sharp objects or materials that may accidentally strike another guest.
- Masks and headwear may be worn as long as it does not cover the entire face and eyes are visible.
- Guests who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into and/or removed from the festival, unless the costume can be modified to meet the noted guidelines.
For more information: https://www.dbg.org/events/strange-garden/ or call: (480) 941-1225
Desert Botanical Garden1201 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
Salt River Fields' 8th Annual Spooktacular Balloon Festival
This October 26 & 27, the 8th annual Balloon Spooktacular returns to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale to light up the Valley skies with glowing hot air balloons, nightly firework shows and more. Hosted nightly from 5-9:30 pm, this family-friendly festival is perfect way to start your Halloween celebrations.
Highlighted by more than 20 majestic hot air balloons illuminating the sky as they participate in the world's longest continuous glow at over 3 hours, don't miss the tethered balloon rides and balloon candy stations serving up more than 4,000 pounds of candy to hungry kids. The 8th annual Balloon Spooktacular also offers a safe, fun and memorable trick-or-treat experience for the whole family.
The Balloon Spooktacular also features delicious food, drinks and desserts from 25 top local vendors. Enjoy live music, a pumpkin patch photo area and a free KidsZone (40 games and attractions including inflatable bounce houses, slides and an obstacle course), or dare to stroll the Spook Trail, a fan favorite manned by local high school students and featuring surprises around every corner.
For people who want to avoid driving and parking out at the Fields, we have partnered with Lyft to give attendees special pricing. Existing users can use SPOOK2018 to get 20% off your rides to and from the festival, and new Lyft users can use code SPOOK to get up to $5 off your first 4 rides. There will be a special drop-off and pick-up area in the Home Plate parking lot of Salt River Fields for Lyft for safe and easy access to the Festival both Friday and Saturday.
Tickets to 8th annual Balloon Spooktacular are $15 for adults; $10 for children 3-12 and kids 2 & under are free. Select attractions require additional purchase at venue.
Salt River Fields-7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258
To purchase tickets and for additional details regarding the 2018 Spooktacular Balloon Festival, visit www.azspooktacular.com
Medication Mistakes You Don't Want To Make
Over-the-counter drugs: They are an easy way to self-medicate when you need fast relief from some of life's most common health obstacles. Research shows that 81 percent of adults use OTC medicines as a first response to minor ailments and 7 in 10 parents have given their children OTC medicines late at night to help aid sudden medical symptoms according to Consumer Healthcare Products Association.
However, taking shortcuts in the OTC aisle can be a health hazard!
The perceived safety net vibe OTC medications emit by being readily accessible to anyone on a store shelf without a prescription is the reason why many people tend to overuse them for a wide range of ailments including cold and flu, pain, fever, heartburn, allergies, weight loss and insomnia. With more than 300,000 OTC products on the market, the mistakes that can be made are high and so are the stakes for your health if misuse happens frequently.
The main problem with OTC meds is that most people do not take the time to thoroughly read the ingredient labels or strictly follow directions. Using too many OTCs, especially over long periods of time, can be particularly bad for your health. One issue that has recently received more attention is the amount of inactive ingredients in OTCs and the potential for toxic overload. Most OTC medicines contain only 10 percent of the active ingredients needed for your ailment with the other nearly 90 percent of inactive ingredients (being used as dyes, binders and fillers) having a potentially toxic effect on your health. Here is a checklist of potentially toxic ingredients typically found in common OTCs:
- Parabens: mimic natural hormone estrogen and is of special concern to women because estrogen can trigger and drive the growth of estrogen-positive breast tumors;
- Dyes: aka artificial colors, have been linked with attention deficit disorder (ADD), and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), increase in allergic reactions and autoimmune disorders;
- Phthalates: can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs and reproductive system particularly the developing testes and research suggest they may increase waist circumference and BMI; and
- Talc: aka magnesium silicate, has been linked to stomach and lung problems.
The idea that we not only have to eat healthy but medicate healthy can be overwhelming. The good news is that there is innovation happening in the OTC aisle and I'm glad to be on the medical advisory board of a company called Genexa that has figured out a way to replace these potentially toxic inactive ingredients with USDA Certified Organic, non-GMO and certified gluten-free ingredients. The starting point to good health is to examine ways we can lower our toxicity in a very toxic world.
For more information on Dr. Shah visit: www.amymdwellness.com
How Any Little Kid Can Make a Big Fortune
John Louzonis, is 13 years old and from Manhattan, New York. He is homeschooled. Scored 1270 on the SAT at age 11. Scored 33 on the ACT (98th percentile) at age 12. He is a piano prodigy and a chess champion too. He recently wrote a book Kid Trillionaire.
In his book he shows five easy steps on a little kid can make a big fortune.
How Any Little Kid Can Make a Big Fortune in 5 Easy Steps
- Begin Selling
- Study Rich People
- Develop REAL Skills
- Get Mentors
- Start Right Now!
For more information: https://kidsgetrich.com/book
Bert Kreischer @ Stand Up Live
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, October 26th 1:00 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $35.00 / $41.97
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com or Box Office #: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live- 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
