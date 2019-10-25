Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series makes its second visit of 2019 to the Valley of the Sun for the season ending GEICO Off Road Championship Presented by General Tire at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Champions will be crowned on Saturday as the world’s premier short course off-road racing series and the most talented off-road drivers on the planet bring the season to a close. It’s high-flying, door-banging excitement unlike anything you’ve seen, filled with championship drama!
- Ticket Info:
- Saturday, October 26
- General Admission: $30 Adults (16+)
- $25 Senior (62+) / Military
- $10 Kids (6-15)
- 5 & Under FREE
VIP Admission: $130 (all ages)
Tickets for the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series are available at http://www.lucasoiloffroad.com.
First 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway prize. The first 500 fans will receive a GEICO t-shirt.
Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park: 20000 S. Maricopa Road Chandler, AZ 58226
Grape Stomping: Red Rock Vineyard and Desert Rock
- Red Rock Vineyard:
- CR 5305 Concho, Arizona 85924
- Website: http://www.redrockfarms.com/vineyards/
- Desert Rock
- 7302 E Helm Dr Ste 1002 Scottsdale, Arizona 85260
- Website: www.desertrockin.com
Century Grand Opening
Century Grand Culinary Experience (aka the restaurant/main dining area/Train Station) is a turn-of-the-century inspired, cocktail-centric, immersive hospitality venue from the team at Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality. Opening its doors Fall 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, Century Grand offers a progressive yet timeless cocktail and dining experience in addition to the most significant single barrel spirits selection in the country available for retail purchase. Through the various art-deco and industrial architectural elements, luxurious textiles, and eye-catching ambient features, guests are transported into an extraordinary world. The style of cuisine is globally influenced small plates that are served in a dim sum style service format. The restaurant is the ONLY restaurant in Phoenix that is exclusively serving “Natural Wine”. A trend that is rapidly growing across the country and primarily seen in the larger cities.
The train on Platform 18 is a fully immersive craft cocktail bar located inside a turn-of-the-century Pullman car. The train itself has been replicated from U.S. No. 1, the presidential Pullman train car that transported presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt across the United States during his presidency. Inside, there are 16 “windows” that take our guests on a journey through the Rocky Mountains. Platform 18 is home to a 46-drink high-end cocktail menu. Guests are limited to 90 minutes per visit and reservations are highly recommended.
The Grey Hen is a one of a kind retail bottle shop that houses the over 500 whiskies from around the world. Inside the hen, guests can indulge in one of our 85 single barrels of whiskey that we have collected over the past year. The largest collection of single barrels in the country. Guests can also purchase any spirits, wine or beer we sell in the Hen!
- Century Grand
- 3626 E Indian School Rd.
- Grand Opening 11/12/2019 @ 4pm
For more information: www.Centurygrandphx.com
Halloween Monster Bash
Peoria’s Halloween Monster Bash is more inclusive than ever before. New this year is a sensory room for persons with disabilities where they can experience the festivities in a quiet place. There will also be blue ribbon bags representing those with Autism and teal pumpkin stations with crafts and toys for those with food allergies.
The annual Halloween Monster Bash at the Peoria Sports Complex is on Saturday, Oct. 26. Entrance is free, but families are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the St. Mary’s/Westside Food Bank Alliance. There will be the Ghostbusters, ropes course, inflatables, Deb’s Dragons, Euro Bungee, Ring of Fire, hayrides, the Dino Crew, and more.
Entrance is free, but families are encouraged to bring canned food items to benefit the St. Mary’s/Westside Food Bank Alliance. Unlimited activity/ride wristbands are available for $5. Attendees can also purchase a ropes course ticket for $5. Event activities include inflatables, a rock wall, arts and crafts, carnival-style games, Euro Bungee, Ring of Fire, hayrides, the Dino Crew, and more. Last but, not least, there will be a costume contest for children up to 12 years old. The scariest and most creative costumes will be awarded in each age group
Also, the Monster Bash will be a place for kids to trick or treating safely. There will be plenty of free candy throughout the complex. For those children and families managing food allergies, the Teal Pumpkin Program (TPP) is returning to this year’s event. The TPP offers an alternative for kids where candy treats are not an option and can cause life-threatening situations. To signify a safe food home, teal pumpkins are displayed at houses during trick or treating for children who cannot have candy and then an alternative treat is available instead. At the Monster Bash, children are encouraged to carry teal pumpkins or bags and the event staff will have a variety of trick or treat toys, games, and arts and crafts available.
For more information: www.peoriaaz.gov/specialevents
Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ
Salt River Fields 9th Annual Balloon Spooktacular Festival
Celebrate Halloween early with the 9th Annual Spooktacular Balloon Festival at Salt River Fields on Friday and Saturday, October 25-26, 2019 from 5-9:30 pm. Don't miss the dozens of glowing hot air balloon rides, nightly firework shows, live music and more. Kids of all ages will love this spectacularly spooky festival featuring a pumpkin patch and a free KidsZone presented by Power Crunch. Guests can also stroll the Spook Trail if they dare, a fan favorite manned by local high school students and featuring surprises around every corner. On top of that, more than 20 majestic hot air balloons will illuminate the sky as they participate in the world's longest continuous glow at over 3 hours. For kids and families looking to "soar" into the night's sky, there will be tethered balloon rides for the whole family.
The 9th annual Spooktacular offers a safe and memorable trick-or-treat experience where there is family fun for everyone, including nightly Costume Contests for kids, adults and groups. Shop the Spooktacular Marketplace for arts, crafts and merchandise from local shops; enjoy beverages and foods from dozens of on-site vendors.
General Admission tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3 - 12 years old, and kids 2 and under are free.
- 9th Annual Spooktacular Balloon Festival
- 7555 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26: 5pm-9:30pm
To purchase tickets and for additional information, visit www.azspooktacular.com
Halloween at Vertuccio Farms
- Corn Maze & Fall Festival – 2019
- September 30th – November 3rd
- Monday-Thursday 9am – 9pm
- Friday-Saturday 9am – 10pm
- Sunday 10am – 6pm
- Pricing: $10 per person, ages 2 yrs. and under free
- Pumpkin Paint-and-Take
- October 19th, 20th, 26th and 27th
- from 10am to 4pm
- You bring the creativity, and we bring the fun!
- Join us for a Children’s Heart Gallery Fund Raiser on October 11th and 25th
- 5pm to 10pm
- A portion of all ticket sales will go to highlighting awareness and helping valley foster children connect with their forever families.
For more information: https://www.vertucciofarms.com/fall-festival/
Vertuccio Farms: 4011 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212