The Mint Dispensary: Cannabis Kitchen
- Today marks the official grand opening of the nation's first medicinal cannabis kitchen of its kind. The kitchen is located in Tempe.
- As part of the Tempe dispensary's recent $2 million renovation, The Mint Dispensary's state-of-the-art commercial kitchen will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options in addition to snacks.
- This is the first time that patients seeking relief through medicinal cannabis will have access to fresh foods to go, created by a professional chef with a customized dose of cannabis.
- The right kinds of healthy foods can help people to battle a variety of illnesses, from cancer and epilepsy to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
- The Mint Dispensary's kitchen helps patients with their search for fresh, healthy foods and infused meals.
- It's important to note that all food that is purchased is taken to-go and cannot be consumed on site.
The kitchen offers a complete menu of delicious cannabis-infused meals that patients can order to-go. Among the breakfast and snack items are pastries like Blueberry Muffins, Apple Fritters, Raspberry Linzer Bars, and Scones. For lunch and dinner, our menu spans everything from Artisan Burgers and Hatch Chile Macaroni & Cheese to Street Tacos, Fries and Pizza. The new kitchen will also have a barista, a juice bar, gelato, and a wide assortment of pastries.
For more information: www.themintdispensary.com or call: 480-749-6468 (MINT)
The Mint Dispensary 5210 S. Priest Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Monster Jam
Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, returns to Phoenix for another high-octane event of speed, racing and freestyle stunts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, October 6th-featuring the Arizona debut appearance of one of Monster Jam's most ambitious projects to date: Monster Jam's first-ever competitive diesel-powered truck BroDozer™, inspired by Discovery Channel's popular show "Diesel Brothers." Driven by long-time Monster Jam fan "Heavy D" Sparks from the hit TV show, who went through extensive training at Monster Jam University in preparation to get behind the wheel of BroDozer. Debuting earlier this summer, BroDozer's arrival is the culmination of countless hours of research and development as Monster Jam continues to increase its engine technological advances and alternative fuel initiatives and the Phoenix event will mark only the 2nd appearance of this brand-new truck to fans!
This event's truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icons Grave Digger® and MAX-D™ plus the return of local favorite Arizona resident driver Todd LeDuc (2017 Stadium Freestyle of Year award) driving Mutant.
Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers, some generational rivals, are equals competing for the same championship on the same track. Now available across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the truck winner in the donut, wheelie and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. Plus be sure to check out the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public.
- Saturday, October 6, 2018
- Pit Party from 2:30 PM-5:30 PM*
- Event begins at 7:00 PM
*Event ticket & Pit Pass required for entry
Tickets start at just $15 each*
Pit Party Early Access Pass starts at $40
Pit Passes available to purchase for $10 each
All seats are reserved; Tickets & Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the State Farm Phoenix Box Office. *ticket prices subject to change venue/ticketing fees may apply.
For more information: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US
State Farm Stadium 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
The Big Bounce
The Big Bounce America's 2018 Nationwide Tour Visits Phoenix, AZ from October 5th through 7th.
The Guinness World Record Holder for the world's largest bounce house visits the Rawhide Western Town & Event Center 5700 W. North Loop in Chandler, AZ.
Measuring in at 10,000 square feet and 32 feet tall, this inflatable structure is one of the most popular touring attractions of the year. The Big Bounce America is not your typical bounce house. Families will bounce through the entrance of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on the basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into a ball pit. Bringing everything together, a professional DJ, located on a stage at the center of the bounce house, spins a carefully curated soundtrack with nightclub quality sound, lights, and even blasts of confetti! It's a burst of energy, excitement and fun unlike any attraction currently touring.
For more information: https://thebigbounceamerica.com/
Rawhide Western Town & Event Center 5700 W. N. Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ 85226
Coyotes Season Opener
Coyotes are set for their 2018-19 Home Opener tomorrow night (Saturday, Oct. 6) versus the Anaheim Ducks
- Great new food items this season by Levy Restaurants and classic Kachina jerseys are available at the Coyotes Den team store. Coyotes will wear these iconic jerseys 15 times this season at home.
- Good seats still available for the home opener by visiting ArizonaCoyotes.com or by calling 480-563-PUCK.
For Coyotes ticket information, please visit www.ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).
Gila River Arena 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale Arizona 85305
Arizona State Fair
The Arizona State Fair opens Friday, October 5 and runs through Sunday, October 28 (open Wednesdays - Sundays), for 18 days of bringing the community together with entertainment, flavors and fun.
For more information: www.azstatefair.com or call: (602) 252-677
1826 W. McDowell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85007
