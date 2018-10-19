2018 Fall Desert Botanical Garden Plant Sale
Choose new additions for your garden at the Desert Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale, October 19-21, 2018. The Fall Plant Sale will bring more than 30,000 plants to the Events Plaza Parking lot at the Desert Botanical Garden. Admission is free for this event. Garden admission is separate. Plants will include cactus, succulents, agave, ground covers and more options that are perfect for a desert landscape project. Garden-related pottery and artwork will also be available. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and assist you with your selection.
Oct. 19-21, 2018
- Members Preview: Friday, Oct. 19 | 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- General Public: Saturday, Oct. 20 | 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- General Public: Sunday Oct. 21 | 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Schilling Events Plaza Parking Lot at Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Parkway Phoenix, AZ 85008
No admission charge to enter the Fall Plant Sale
For more information visit: http://www.dbg.org/events/fall-plant-sale or call: (480) 941-1225
Campaign for the Cause and a sneak peek at the SuperHERO Fashion Show
Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino is once again coming together for its annual Campaign for the Cause, an effort to raise awareness and funds for women's and men's health issues.
The Campaign for the Cause Superhero parade is scheduled for Friday, October 19 at 2 p.m. The event will feature Harrah's Ak-Chin employees, dressed up as SuperHeroes, parading throughout the casino.
Harrah's Ak-Chin employees have been participating and competing in a variety of Campaign for the Cause events throughout the month of October. The popular SuperHERO Battle for the Cause fashion show is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 20 from 6-8 p.m.
The fashion show, which is free and open to the public, pits Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino and UltraStar employee teams against one another and presents awards for best bra and boxer short costume designs.
Guests and the general public can participate in Campaign for the Cause by purchasing an "I Joined the Fight Against Cancer" t-shirt for $15 in the Casino gift shop.
For more information about the Caesars Foundation, please visit www.caesarsfoundation.com.
For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com or call: 480-802-5000
Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel & Casino 15406 Maricopa Road Maricopa, Arizona 85139
Top-notch officers, civilians, to tackle strategic motorcycle skill
Come to Desert-Wind Harley Davidson this Thursday or Friday and see officers and civilians put their skills to the test. These riders are among the most skilled around.
Tight turns and slow manipulation in confined spaces will set the tone for a major motorcycle skills competition to be held at Desert-Wind Harley Davidson in Mesa, Ariz. on Friday, October 19, 2018 and Saturday, October 20. From 8 AM to 4 PM. Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation (AMSAF) will receive 100% of proceeds from the event.
According TC Conrad, marketing director for Desert-Wind Harley-Davidson, the event, now in its second year, will showcase numerous top police motorcycle officers and skilled civilians as they go head-to-head as they hone their slow motorcycle manipulation skills in tight confined spaces for top honors. The family-friendly competition also will offer kids' activities, vendors, raffles and other fun. Desert-Wind is hosting the event in conjunction with Travis Rowland of ProRider. In addition, the police and civilian competitors will practice on Friday, October 19 at Desert-Wind for the public to observe.
Individuals interested in being a part of the event should visit: https://www.amsaf.org/desert-wind-harley-davidson-skills-competition/ or call 888-951-732 or visit AMSAF at or www.amsaf.org.
Desert-Wind Harley Davidson is located at 922 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa, AZ, 85210 Phone: (480) 894-0484.
Phoenix Rising Playoffs
Phoenix Rising FC have made the playoffs and their first home playoff game is Friday., Oct. 19th against the Portland Timbers 2. Game starts at 7:30 pm at PHX Rising Soccer Complex (751 North McClintock Drive Tempe, AZ 85281).
For more information and tickets visit: https://www.phxrisingfc.com/
Zombie Paintball Zone: Westworld Paintball
The Zombie Apocalypse has begun, and a giant horde is making its way to Mesa! We need YOUR help to save the city and send the hideous creatures back to their graves! This spooky Halloween paintball adventure at Xtreme Pursuit will be FUN and EXHILARATING for the whole family (ages 5 and up) and is guaranteed to leave you "hungry" for more heart-pounding action!
The Xtreme Pursuit ZOMBIE ZONE will be active for two wild weekends in October: Thursday through Sunday, October 18, 19, 20, and 21, and Thursday through Sunday, October 25, 26, 27, and 28 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm each day.
The indoor paintball arena will be dark and low lit with fog engulfing the bunkers, concealing the horrors that lay waiting for you. Each team will be taken inside the arena where live Zombies are attempting to escape the quarantined ZOMBIE ZONE. Your mission is to give 'em holy hell and stop them dead in their tracks! You'll be using high-powered mounted paintball markers, filled with "toxic Zombie-killing serum" (glow-in-the-dark paintballs). But, don't worry, the Zombies do not shoot back! Your Zombie Zone experience will last approximately 10 minutes once you reach the killing field, depending on your shooting speed.
Admission to the ZOMBIE ZONE is $28 per person, and you will be fully equipped with a semi-automatic paintball marker and 100 rounds of toxic Zombie-killing serum. For just $100, your group of four players will be equipped with 800 rounds of serum. Additional rounds of serum are available for purchase: 100 rounds for $10, 200 rounds for $17, and 500 rounds for $35.
Join the RESISTANCE today! Then be sure to take DEAD AIM and get 'em before they get YOU!
For more information about Xtreme Pursuit, visit www.westworldpaintball.com or call 602-447-8200.
Xtreme Pursuit 140 N Country Club Dr. Mesa, Arizona 85201
Jonathan Frutkin / Radix Law
For more information visit: https://radixlaw.com/prof/jonathan-frutkin/ or call: 602-606-9300
Radix Law 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. Suite #200 Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
