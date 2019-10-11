PHX New Times' 20th anniversary "Best of PHX" food fest!
Want to sip and sample some of the best drinks, dishes and delectable from over 40 of the top-ranked eateries across the region? Well now's your chance, Phoenix New Times' 20th Annual Phoenix A ‘fare is this Saturday, October 12th at 8pm!
The event will take place at the Arizona Science Center from 8pm-11pm Saturday (with a special VIP hour at 7pm)
It's an amazing way for guests to get a taste of some of the community's best culinary draws all in one place!
This event isn't just bringing guests awareness about amazing food, but about amazing causes as well. A portion of the proceeds raised through ticket sales will be benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Arizona Unity Tour Charities, and the Arizona Science Center!
Participating Restaurants: Portillo's, Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse, Keto Kitchen Confections, SoSoBa, Bao Chow, Rudy's Country BBQ, Tikka Shack Indian Grub, Los Sombreros, and Wildflower Bread Company, among multiple others
Tickets: General admission tickets start at $40 and include entry, cuisine samples, cocktails, wine, beer and entertainment. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available and start at $65. VIP tickets include one-hour-early entry, a VIP gift bag, cuisine samples, cocktails, wine, beer and entertainment. Click here for tickets.
For more information: www.BestofPhoenixAFare.com.
Arizona Taco Festival
Arizona Taco Festival is back this weekend, October 12th and 13th, from 11am to 7 pm at Westwold is Scottsdale. A General Admission ticket provides access to taco-topia. Inside the event, you'll find about 50 restaurants dishing out $3 tacos and bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, beer, water, and soda.
There will even be a Tequila Expo with over 100 tequilas for you to sample. Of course, you will need to be of drinking age to purchase and drink alcohol.
Super simple margarita and lining the glass with pepitas and cinnamon sugar for a nod to fall
recipe:
- Run a freshly cut lime along the rim of a margarita glass
- Dip the rim of the glass in crushed pepitas mixed with cinnamon sugar
- Add a scoop of ice to cocktail shaker. Add-
- 2 oz Tequila Corrido Blanco
- 1 oz lime juice
- 1/2 oz agave
- splash of water
- Shake and serve margarita in rimmed margarita glass.
For more information on Arizona Taco Festival: https://aztacofestival.com/info/
59th Annual Phoenix Greek Festival
- One of Phoenix's favorite cultural events one of the longest running festivals in the valley
- Festival is run totally by volunteers
- Greeks love to share their culture, food, traditions with others. Greeks love to celebrate life!
- Authentic food, pastries are made from scratch right here on the church property by our parishioners.
- The dancers are all Phoenix area youth who volunteer countless hours in rehearsals to be a part of the Greek dance program. Learning about and honoring their heritage.
- Dancers in costume dancing to Greek music
- Saganaki (flaming Greek cheese!)
- Display of food, pastries and other items that can be found at the festival.
- Greek cultural festival come be Greek for the weekend!
- Delicious home cooked Greek food, pastries, imported beers, wines & liquors from Greece
- Exciting Greek dance performances every hour. Continuous live music.
- Family friendly festival Kid Zone area with activities for kids.
- Vendors selling jewelry, clothing, artwork, and much more.
For more information: www.phoenixgreekfestival.org
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral: 1973 E. Maryland Ave., Phoenix, 85016;
Butch Patrick "Eddie Munster" at HalloweenCon
Butch Patrick, who as a child portrayed "Eddie Munster" on the iconic 1960s television show called The Munsters, will be making a special celebrity guest appearance at HalloweenCon in Mesa this Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Butch will be on hand for autographs, photo ops, and will also have Munster merchandise and memorabilia available for purchase.
Don't miss the unique opportunity to meet an original cast member from the hit show, the Munsters, and the only celebrity touring with his own television hot rods!
For more information on Butch Patrick and his tour dates and events, please visit www.munsters.com.
- Arizona's first-ever Halloweencon
- Mesa Convention Center-263 North Center Street, Mesa, Arizona 85201
- Saturday, October 12th, 2019
For more information: https://halloweencon.org/