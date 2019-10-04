Arizona State Fair
The Arizona State fair is back town from October 4th through October 27th. This year will be one for the books,
for all animal lovers, gamers, foodies, thrill seekers and music lovers.
For more information: www.azstatefair.com or phone: 602-252-6771
- Arizona State Fair
- 1826 West McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007
- October 4 thru October 27th (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Monster Jam
Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, returns to Phoenix for another over-the-top event of speed, racing and gravity-defying freestyle stunts at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, October 5th. Once again Monster Jam takes center stage in the Arizona Cardinals stadium turning the football field into a meticulously manicured dirt track created for the "battle of the metal beasts" playground for the sole purpose of pushing these perfectly engineered, larger-than-life 12,000-pound trucks to their high-octane limit!
- State Farm Stadium
- Event takes place Saturday, October 5th
- Clear Bag Policy
- Pit Party 2:30-5 p.m.
- Main event 7 p.m.
For more information and tickets at www.MonsterJam.com
Fall Break Camp at Girly Girlz!!!
Girly Girlz is the place to shop, party and spend quality time with your girly.
- Birthday Parties
- Girly Glam Sessions
- Tea Parties
- Mobile Parties
- Day Camps & Special Events
- Girl Scout Experiences
- Boutique
Camp for Unicorns, Mermaids and L.O.L. Lovers!
- Our Fall Break Camps are small, intimate and FABULOUS! Each session includes glam, lots of crafts, dessert decorating, and more! $54/day
- Oct. 9, 10 & 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Descendants Party!
- "Bad is the New Good" special event was so fun (and sold out FAST) Another one added! Girls will make a Mal craft, Evie craft and decorate a Descendants cupcake!
- Sun., Oct. 20, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ages 5+ for this drop-off event; $24.95/girl.
For more information: https://girly-girlz.com/ or phone: (480) 998-4832
Girly Girlz Scottsdale
15425 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 240 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
MDA Taste of The Town
The 18th annual Taste of The Town is one of the Valleys signature charitable events on by the Muscular Dystrophy Association. he event showcases signature dishes from some of the finest restaurants in the valley, complimented by fine wine and premium beer. Attendees will enjoy live music throughout the evening and bidding in a first-class silent auction. The captivating Scottsdale Quarter sets the stage for a night of sophistication and celebration on Friday, October 11. Event begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Fogo de Cho is a fan favorite at Taste of the Town they have been a vendor at the event for over 5 years and will continue to support the MDA.
- Lacky Family is one of the more than 2600 families form around the valley that will receive benefits from the funding this event brings to the MDA.
- All the funds raised at Taste will stay right here in our local community to support programs like the MDA Summer Camp in Payson, AZ and clinics at Barrows Neurological and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
- Your very own April Warnecke will be Emceeing this event alongside Ian Walsh
Promo code for ticket "FRIENDOFMDA" ends 10/6 for $10 off your ticket and more information at www.mdatasteofthetown.com
Muscular Dystrophy Association 7575 N Hayden Road Ste #C-370 Scottsdale AZ 85258
Fuerza Local Community Kitchen
The Fuerza Local Community Kitchen is a collaborative space located near downtown Mesa.
- This kitchen is a division of Local First Arizona, a team of passionate individuals who understand that small businesses are the heart and soul of our state.
- Local First Arizona offers resources for small business owners and brings together a broad network of like-minded entrepreneurs.
- The kitchen is available to food entrepreneurs who are looking to start or grow their business and need a fully equipped space for small and large food operations to use at a low cost.
- The kitchen is 2,500 square feet and capable of large and small food productions, including large scale catering, preparing for farmers markets, or food truck prep without the cost and liability by providing them a fully equipped, professional space to be successful.
- The space supports residents through entrepreneurial development and skills training and aims to advance a healthy and engaged culinary community.
- One entrepreneurial business who uses the kitchen Tayo, a Filipino Kamayan Feast.
- The chef is Edward Lazaro.
- Kamayan is a Filipino word that translates to "using your hands."
- Kamayan is about sharing, communing, and connected with loved ones and strangers around a table.
- The kitchen also offers cooking and gardening classes to support neighborhood kids and families all year long.
- The after-school program teaches young chefs how to grow and prepare easy, healthy meals using simple, fresh ingredients.
- The kitchen has a Restaurant Startup Bootcamp led by Chef Gabe.
- This quarterly bootcamp is a 6-week course designed for food entrepreneurs looking to jumpstart their business without high costs and liability by providing them with the necessary tools to succeed.
- The program also provides industry certifications and food safety classes, in addition to education on business planning, purchasing and how to manage the day-to-day operations.
For more information at www.localfirstazfoundation.org/community-kitchen.
Fuerza Local Community Kitchen 710 E Main Street Mesa, AZ 85203
Sprouts: Pumpkin Everything
Tis the season for pumpkin everything! Sprouts joins us with all the flavors that rule the season each year.... pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, oh my! And, each year it seems very few foods are being left out from the taste of Fall.
For more information on Sprouts and store locations: https://www.sprouts.com/
Jim Bachmann
Bachmann's music blends Americana, Roots, Blues and Country into a sound that stays true to tradition while serving up his own blend of Sonoran Desert soaked good-timin' music.
Releasing a record Nov 8, Playing Gilbert Oktoberfest Saturday October 5th and voted Best Local Band Phoenix New Times Readers Choice
- Town of Gilbert Oktoberfest
- Sat, Oct 5 @ 2:00PM 3:00PM
- Town of Gilbert Civic Center, 50 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
For more information: www.JimBachmann.com
Phoenix Family Foodie: Easy Weeknight Comfort Foods
When we think of comfort food, we think of hearty, warm meals with meat and potatoes, maybe some thick gravy and maybe some type of bread, pastry or carbohydrate to soak it all up!
- We'll start with a vegetable and potato base, add meat (we'll use chicken) and thicken some broth into a gravy.
- From there, we can add
- puff pastry into a bowl and make a traditional pot pie,
- drop bits of biscuit dough into the pot to make chicken and dumplings, or
- blue tube biscuits and bake it into a skillet dish!
Recipe
Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. chicken thigh or breast meat cubed
- 2 large russet potatoes cubed
- 2 large carrots chopped
- 2 large celery stalks chopped
- ¼ medium yellow onion, chopped
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 tbsp. flour
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 tbsp. water
- 1/4 cup frozen peas
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- salt and pepper
Steps:
1. Heat olive oil in large pot on medium heat. Add carrots, potatoes, celery, onions and chicken. Season with garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and cook until the chicken is cooked through and veggies are soft, about 7-10 minutes.
2. Add 3 tbsp. flour and stir with a wooden spoon, creating a thick roux on the vegetables and chicken. Add the chicken stock and bay leaves. Stir until the soup boils and thickens, about 5 minutes. Reduce to low heat, stir in the peas and customize:
Chicken and Dumplings:
In a separate large bowl, add 1 cup of biscuit mix. Season with salt and pepper. Add ¼ cup water and continue to whisk until the flour turns to a thick, chunky dough.
Spoon the dough into the soup mixture with a tablespoon, making dumplings about the size of a cherry tomato. Cover the pot and let the dumplings set for about 3 minutes. With a spoon, turn the dumplings over and cook 2-3 more minutes. Remove bay leaves before serving.
Chicken Biscuit Skillet:
Transfer the soup mixture to a cast iron skillet, remove bay leaves and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place pre-made biscuit rounds around the edge of the skillet. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes, until the biscuits are cooked through and golden brown.
Chicken Pot Pie:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Thaw out 2 large sheets of Puff Pastry. Transfer the soup mixture to 4 separate ramekins. Remove any bay leaves. Cut out four rounds of the puff pastry and place them on top of the ramekins. Bake in the oven 12-15 minutes until the puff pastry is golden brown and baked through. Allow them to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
Madpax Backpacks
MadPax are 3D inspired backpacks and power packcessories that are the perfect fusion of fashion and funk-tionality. [The] unique backpacks have all the pouches, pockets and zippered capacity that make no concession to utility. MadPax makes a positively progressive pack in sizes and colors that anyone would crave.
For more information: https://madpax.com/