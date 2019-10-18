New at the Zoo
If you've been out to the Phoenix Zoo lately, you've probably seen all the construction going on... well, today they're ready to unveil two big additions. A brand-new Amphitheatre and a big, new home for their world-famous elephants.
Giants of the Asian Realm presented by The Kemper & Ethel Marley Foundation:
- More than doubles the size of the current elephant habitat.
- We have three Asian elephants; Sheena, Reba and Indu.
- They have all been rotated throughout the days to occupy one habitat, now they will each have three spaces to roam. They have shown us through their actions that they do not want to be in the same space, therefore, the three habitats are important, so each lady has her own area.
- Habitats have exhibit “furniture” of trees, logs, varied terrain, “toys” to play with that provide foraging opportunities and behavioral enrichment benefits.
- Project Budget and Raised: $2 million+
Doornbos Discovery Amphitheater:
- 500 seat amphitheater allowing the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Resource team to conduct up-close animal encounters with our animal ambassadors such as birds, reptiles, small mammals, and more.
- This weekend during the Grand Opening celebrations Phoenix Zoo members will enjoy stage tours from 8 – 11 a.m. and then members and public will see animal shows at noon and 2 p.m.
- Starting October 24, there will be animal shows Thursday – Sundays at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.
- This space is also able to be rented out by the public for performances, private events, meetings, etc.
- The Zoo is planning to use this space not only for animal shows but for concerts, performances and events.
- Project Budget and Raised: $2.3 million+
Both projects were a part of the Zoo’s Capital Campaign; The Pride Campaign. The campaign will fund a series of capital projects in four major areas of the Phoenix Zoo, which will dramatically impact guest experience, strengthen educational offerings and expand programs for species recovery. These projects include new habitats in the African Trail – which now becomes our main focus – after the expansion of the elephant habitat on the Tropics Trail and the construction of a 500-seat amphitheater.
Campaign funds have already expanded and upgraded our species conservation research facilities and programs, hallmarks of the Zoo and for which it is internationally recognized.
Current Status: Reached a campaign milestone of $11.8 million in gift commitments toward our $12.1 million goal (we are at 97% of the goal). The last component of The Pride Campaign is the enhanced Africa Trail.
For more information on the Phoenix Zoo visit: www.phoenixzoo.org or www.smeec.org
Phoenix Zoo | South Mountain Environmental Education Center 455 N. Galvin Parkway | Phoenix, AZ 85008
Hotel Valley Ho History Tour
• Hotel Valley Ho is considered one of the best-preserved mid-century-modern hotels in the country. The Magical History Tour includes a 90-minute walking tour of the buildings and grounds while exploring the hotel’s classic design elements and famed Hollywood past, led by tour guide Ace Bailey.
• The tour costs $19.56 per person (the year the hotel was founded was 1956.) Travelers and locals alike are welcome. Tours can be booked by calling the concierge at 480.376.2600.
• In addition to the Magical History Tour and an Insider Mid-Century Tour of Scottsdale, Hotel Valley Ho recently launched an Insider Public Art Tour which is a two-hour walking tour of some of Downtown Scottsdale’s most acclaimed public art installations like One-Eyed Jack by John Randall Nelson and the LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana. The tour is offered one Saturday a month, October through May and tickets can be purchased by visiting hotelvalleyho.com.
For more information: www.hotelvalleyho.com or phone: (480) 376-2600
Hotel Valley Ho 6850 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Police and Paws
The City of Phoenix Police Department is teaming up with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to help with adoptions and to bring awareness about homeless animals in the community.
The “Police and Paws” project is growing and is now incorporating a K9 Ride Along. The Ride Along will be with an adoptable dog from the West Valley location, located at 2500 S 27th Avenue in Phoenix. The group will visit two locations within Phoenix. Making this an opportunity for the public to visit our officers, volunteers and the adoptable pup.
The K9 Ride Along is set for Friday, October 18, 2019 and the first location they will visit is the “Tryst Cafe,” located at 21050 N. Tatum Blvd. The second stop is “The Churchill,” located at 901 N. 1st Street.
The shelter, with facilities in the East and West Valley, is currently pushing at capacity. To view adoptable dogs, visit www.pets.maricopa.gov.
Jay Mohr / Comedian & Author @ Tempe Improv
Jon Ferguson Cox "Jay" Mohr is an American actor, comedian and radio host. He is known for his role as Professor Rick Payne in the TV series Ghost Whisperer, the title role in the CBS sitcom Gary Unmarried, as a featured cast member on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and the back-stabbing sports agent Bob Sugar in Jerry Maguire. Since making his feature film debut with Jerry Maguire, he has appeared in the films Suicide Kings, Picture Perfect, Paulie, Mafia! Small Soldiers, The Adventures of Pluto Nash, Are We There Yet?, The Groomsmen, Street Kings, Hereafter and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.
Show times and Dates:
- Friday, October 18, 2019 / 7:30pm / 10pm
- Saturday, October 19, 2019 / 7:00pm / 9:30pm
For more information: https://www.tempeimprov.com/ or phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv 930 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ, 85281
Phoenix Family Foodie: Giant Football Snacks
Cardinals are looking for a third win this week against the GIANTS, and since they’re away, it’s a great time to have some company over and make some GIANT game day snacks!
Giant Pretzels
Ingredients:
- 1 blue tube of thin crust pizza dough
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp. milk
- 4 tbsp. baking soda
- 2 tbsp. coarse sea salt
To Prepare:
1. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. Remove the pizza dough from the tube and roll/stretch it out until it’s a LONG “snake,” about 4-5 feet long (as long as you can get it).
3. Place the center of the dough on the cookie sheet and wrap the ends into the center like a pretzel.
4. Add the egg, milk and baking soda in a bowl and whisk until combined. Brush it all over the pretzel and sprinkle with coarse sea salt.
5. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes, until the dough is cooked through and the pretzel is a dark golden brown. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool for 5-10 minutes before serving.
Giant Tacos
Ingredients:
- 6 large, burrito size tortillas
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 2 tbsp. taco seasoning
- 1 medium green bell pepper chopped
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- 2 large tomatoes diced
- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
To Prepare:
1. In a large skillet combine the ground beef, green bell pepper, ½ of the chopped onion and taco seasoning. Cook on high heat until the meat is browned, and the veggies are soft.
2. Warm the tortillas in the microwave for about 30 seconds and fold them in half inside a plate rack: https://www.amazon.com/Cutting-Drainer-Storage-Organizer-Cabinet%EF%BC%88Keep/dp/B06XXLYHNV/ref=sr_1_6?keywords=plate+rack&qid=1571334053&sr=8-6
3. Combine the tomatoes and remaining onions in a bowl and stir until combined.
4. Spoon the ground beef evenly into the folded tortillas. Add the cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Serve immediately.
Giant Cup Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 giant cupcake cake pan: https://www.amazon.com/Tosnail-Non-stick-Giant-Cupcake-Pan/dp/B01CSC36Z8/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=giant+cupcake+cake+pan&qid=1571334298&sr=8-3
- 1 box cake mix, prepared to package instructions
- 2 tbsp. butter
- ¼ cup flour
- 4 cups frosting
- 16 oz. red fondant
- 16 oz. white fondant
To Prepare:
1. Heat oven to box cake instructions. Prepare the cake pan by coating completely with butter and then dusting with flour. Shake the pan to remove any excess flour.
2. Pour the batter evenly into the two cake molds and bake in the oven until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow the cakes to cool completely.
3. Frost the cakes with a light coat of frosting and place the frosted cakes in the freezer for about 30 minutes.
4. Roll out the red fondant and cover the bottom half of the cake. Use your fingers or a fondant tool to press the indentations into the side of the cupcake bottom.
5. Roll out the white fondant and cover the top half of the cake. Use your fingers or a fondant tool to press the swirl of the frosting into the top of the cupcake.
6. Decorate the rest however you like!
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
Jennifer Batten
- Jennifer Batten Returns to Sound Bites Grill in Sedona
- Friday and Saturday: October 18-19
- 8:00 pm
- Tickets begin at $25 for show only and Dinner Packages begin at $65
Sound Bites Grill & Celebrity Showroom in Sedona features fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks and casual fine dining; live entertainment nightly and an expansive patio to enjoy red rock dining views during lunch or dinner. Located at The Shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe, Uptown Sedona/ 101 N State Route 89A, Sedona, 86336
For more information: www.soundbitesgrill.com or phone: (928) 282-2713