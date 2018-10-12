9th Annual Taco Festival at Salt Rivers Fields
Back in 2009, the Arizona Taco Festival shook the foundation that food festivals were built on. All food would be an affordable $2, restaurants would compete for actual cash prizes, and the atmosphere would be one of excitement and anticipation. Now, in its 9th year, the Arizona Taco Festival is shaping up to be one for the ages. Taking place on October 13 & 14, this years' fest features an unbelievable lineup of 50 of the Valley's best taco joints, a dozen top mixologists shaking up their creative takes on the classic margarita, 30 of your favorite tequila brands, and a weekend you'll never forget. The 9th annual Arizona Taco Festival, presented by El Jimador Tequila and Estrella Jalisco beer, features a taco-making lineup that includes a spicy mix of past Arizona Taco Festival Champions, new restaurants, food trucks, and classic Phoenix destinations
- The 9th annual Arizona Taco Festival is October 13 & 14 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
- There will be over 50 taco vendors, 30 tequila brands, margarita mixologists, a kid’s zone, lucha libre wrestlers and more.
Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, including tickets to the VIP Tent, presented by Talking Stick Resort. This ticket comes with 5 beverages, 10 tacos, and access to an exclusive area featuring private shaded seating, private bathrooms, and a Talking Stick Resort DJ. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aztacofestival.com or call: 480-970-5000
Arizona Taco Festival 7555 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85258
58th Annual Phoenix Greek Festival
This is the 58th year our church community comes together as volunteers to put on this festival which is the oldest ethnic festival in the valley. Run by all volunteers amazing display of community. Showing hospitality and our culture to Phoenix for 58 years.
- Traditional Greek food, made from scratch pastries by the church's Greek "Yia-Yia" (Greek for Grandma
- Exciting, authentic Greek dance performances from the church's nationally award-winning dance groups in costumes from Greece, Live Greek music all weekend long.
- Dozens of vendors selling jewelry, clothing, art and a Greek Market with imports from Greece.
- Beer, wine & Greek liquors all imported from Greece. Ouzo flights.
- Fun for the whole family Kid Zone with bouncies, activities, snow cones, popcorn.
Admission:
- $3.00 for an entire day of fun!
- Children under 12 free every day.
- Seniors over 60 are free on Saturday from 11:00am-3:00pm.
- No pets permitted (service dogs excluded).
For more information: www.phoenixgreekfestival.org
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1973 E. Maryland Ave. Phx. 85016
Brooke Burke and Retreats Unlimited offer retreats to help women feel and do better
Arizona native Brooke Burke, winner of Dancing with the Stars and one of the hottest wellness gurus on the planet returns home this Oct. 11-14 to host an empowering body transformation retreat at the new Civana Resort & Spa in Carefree, Arizona.
The author of two fitness books and creator of the Brooke Burke Body Fitness App and The Body Transformation Program, this mom of four is famous for helping other moms get fit fast. But Brooke's retreats are more than getting a six-pack, as one past guest says, "I left with a six pack for my soul." Brooke's genuine, relatable, empathetic personality shine as she helps Millennials to Boomers think positively, learn to love themselves and gain tools for coping with whatever life throws at them.
- It's National Emotional Wellness Month and Brooke Burke and Retreats Unlimited are here at the Civana resort to help promote self-care.
- Brooke is a Mom of 4 and knows the importance of self-care for women and the bonding that this retreat offers women to return home as a better woman, wife, mother.
To learn more visit: https://myretreatsunlimited.com/brooke-burke-body-transformation-at-civana/
Civana Resort & Spa 37220 Mule Train Rd, Carefree, AZ 85377
Super Hero Costume Contest, Mayor's Challenge, and Mini-Copa Mud Run Offer Fun for the Whole Family
It's time for competitors of all ages to run, walk or crawl through two miles of mud, and more than 20 fun and challenging obstacles at the fifth-annual Maricopa Mud Run on Saturday, Oct. 13TH, at the Copper Sky Recreation Complex in Maricopa.
The Run will once again feature a superhero costume contest, the Mayor's Challenge, and the Mini-Copa Mud Run for kids (back by popular demand).
Competitive Heats will begin at 7 a.m., with Recreational Heats beginning at 8:30 a.m. Anyone who signs up or recruits a friend will also receive a limited-edition Mud Run Mascot stuffed animal (while supplies last).
For more information regarding the event, visit www.maricopamudrun.com.
To register for the event, visit http://www.maricopa-az.gov/web/mud-run-event-info.
Copper Sky Recreation Complex 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Maricopa, AZ 85138
Universal Pictures' FIRST MAN opens in theaters Today Friday October 12th
On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures' First Man, the riveting story behind the first manned mission to the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the decade leading to the historic Apollo 11 flight. A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong's perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself of one of the most dangerous missions in history.
For more information, visit: www.firstman.com
Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun/Heart of Isaac Community Project
Rebuilding Valley of the Sun (RTVOS), is a nonprofit based in Tempe. This Thursday and Friday, Oct. 11 and 12, Rebuilding Together is hosting a “Build a Block Project" event near Downtown Phoenix being funded by a major home Improvement chain.
On those dates, volunteers will begin renovating 4 homes for families in need near the Isaac Community Center (in Maryvale). The projects will begin at 9 am at the Heart of Isaac Community Center located at 1403 N. 32nd Avenue in Phoenix (minutes from downtown Phoenix). The work will go until 4pm on each day.
To learn more about Rebuilding Valley of the Sun visit: https://www.rtvos.org/
