Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival benefitting East Valley Firefighter Charities
Find ice-cold brews, smoky aromas and the region’s best blues artists at the same address when the fifth-annual installment of Bacon, Blues & Brews hits Queen Creek.
A portion of all proceeds from Bacon, Blues & Brews will benefit East Valley Firefighters Charities, so come out to Queen Creek this November and enjoy sultry sounds, seasonal brews and a near-endless supply of bacon while supporting a great cause. General Admission tickets are $10 if purchased prior to Tuesday, Oct. 1, and $20 at the door (cash only), and admission covers music, festivities, games and contests. Children 12 and under are free, and there are also Hog-Wild VIP tickets up for grabs for $99 through Oct. 1 and $100 after that. Click here for tickets.
- This Saturday, 12-9pm in Queen Creek. Fun for the whole family, kids are free to enter
- Variety of blues music, variety of beers and drinks,
- Bacon tacos, bacon burgers, bacon wrapped jalapenos, bacon fudge, bacon cookie dough, bacon fried apple pies, bacon infused brats, bacon, bacon bacon
- Brews and cocktails
- Kids coloring contest
- Backyard games zone
- Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival
- November 2, 2019
- Founders Park, Queen Creek, AZ
- 22407 S. Ellsworth Rd.
For more information: www.BaconBluesandBrewsAZ.com or phone: 602-341-5724
Hispanic Stem
The largest gathering of Hispanic STEM talent in the nation is coming to Phoenix at the end of October. SHPE (The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers), the largest national organization representing Hispanic professionals and students in STEM, will host its 43rd National Convention at the Phoenix Convention Center from Oct. 30 - Nov. 3, 2019. More than 8,000 industry leaders, professionals, academia, and students will gather for five days of learning and professional development through sessions and workshops, speakers, signature events, networking, competitions, and award ceremonies.
For more information: https://www.shpe.org/events/national-convention-2019
The 9th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
The 9th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Returns this Saturday to WestWorld of Scottsdale Polo Fields – See Polo Matches, Events Within the Event and More!
- Enjoy Field-side Tango, Rugby Sevens and Inaugural Lacrosse Match, Sneak Preview of World Premiere Musical Americano, Plus Exciting New Polo Match-Ups and Star Players Like Nacho Figueras All Happening As Part of The Polo Party this Saturday
- We have four matches including a Military Match featuring U.S. Air Force vs U.S. Marines. Veterans get in FREE
- An acoustic guitar showcase runs all day in the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge
- Bentley Scottsdale will be showing off all the hottest cars of 2020 as well as Barrett-Jackson will be on site with a preview for its 2020 Collector Car Auction
- Ladies get ready -- Ralph Lauren Nacho Figueras – the World’s most popular polo player returns.
- Nacho will be in the signature match of the day representing Aspen Valley in the signature match of the day taking on Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.
- Nacho will also be walking in a fashion show with these models who will be strutting their stuff in the World’s Longest Cat Walk Fashion Show.
- Canine Couture – enter your dogs in a FREE Dog Show for Cash prizes and Ribbons! All you need is a polo ticket to enter.
- Look for other exciting elements like fun cultural performances including the state’s #1 Oboe Player, Phoenix Symphony, and field side Tango – there’s something for everyone.
- Get tickets at www.thepoloparty.com. Tickets start at just $30. Kids and Veterans are FREE.
- Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
- Saturday, Nov. 2nd
- Gates open at 10am
- Kids and Veterans FREE
World Vegan Day: Tocaya Organica
At Tocaya Organica, we believe in pairing modern Mexican cuisine with the highest-quality ingredients and bold flavors through our variety of chef-driven salads, tacos, bowls, and burritos; and since our menu naturally accommodates a variety of dietary preferences including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free - this makes our restaurant the perfect spot to grab some delicious vegan fare.
- And while each item on the menu is vegan-forward, we are committed to serving natural and sustainable ingredients, including meat and fish that are fresh and 100% free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics – for those looking to add a bit of queso or protein to their meal.
- • Committing to a plant-based lifestyle doesn’t have to be boring. These are just a few of our favorites off the menu but essentially everything we have can be enjoyed by vegans and non-vegans alike.
Here we have our:
- Guiltless Gluten-Free Burrito – made with Spanish cauliflower rice, black beans, tri-colored peppers, jalapeño, cabbage & vegan chipotle crema served up in a Siete gluten-free coconut & cassava flour tortilla.
- Guiltless Quesadilla – served with a gluten-free tortilla, vegan chipotle crema, sautéed mushrooms & roasted tomato salsa.
- Mexican Kale Caesar – here we have one of our seasonal salads. It’s prepared with shredded kale & cabbage, tamale croutons, sundried & cherry tomatoes, diced onions & cilantro and served with avocado Caesar dressing.
- Baja Taco – our Baja taco is made with shaved cabbage, sweet chipotle sauce, cilantro & served with a vegan chipotle crema. The chef recommends adding the catch of the day + jalapeño jack queso.
- Cali Taco – the Cali taco comes with an avocado-onion salsa. The chef recommends adding Achiote Chicken + Queso Cotija.
- Tortilla Soup – made with tomato and roasted bell pepper and served with avocado, cilantro, vegan mozzarella & tortilla strips.
- Churro Waffle Bites – and for something sweet, our churro waffle bites are waffle-pressed and served up with a choice of vegan Callebaut chocolate or strawberry dipping sauces.
To learn more about our great selection of vegan-friendly menu items perfect for celebrating World Vegan Day or any day of the year, please visit www.tocayaorganica.com or call: (480) 676-2469. Come see them here at the Kierland Commons restaurant or at our Fashion Square location. We look forward to having you!
Tocaya Organica Locations
- 7012 E. Greenway Pkwy #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- 4712 N Goldwater Blvd # 1210, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
15th Anniversary of Arizona Fall Festival
Arizona Fall Festival started as The Certified Local Fall Festival in 2004 in the parking lot of Duck & Decanter on 16th Street and Camelback. The festival now celebrates its 15th Anniversary having outgrown two different venues and continues to build hometown pride for Arizona.
- 15th Anniversary of Arizona Fall Festival, Saturday, November 2nd from 10am-4pm at Hance Park, free admission.
- 200+ vendors and 20+ food trucks selling food, drinks, apparel, wares and crafts.
- Family friendly activities including a Kid Zone and Sports Zone with free activities.
- 3 stages featuring Arizona’s best local talent all day.
- Arizona Fall Festival Saturday, November 2, 2019
- 10am-4pm Free admission Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix
- For more information: www.localfirstaz.com/fall-festival or phone: 602-956-0909
Local First Arizona: 407 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix AZ 85004
Legends of Speed @ The Phoenix Art Museum
Legends of Speed is the first major exhibition of racing cars presented at Phoenix Art Museum. Opening in fall 2019 and featuring more than 20 legendary cars by Maserati, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, Ford, and more, the landmark exhibition showcases an unprecedented collection of cars driven by some of the greatest drivers in the history of racing, including A.J. Foyt, Dan Gurney, and Stirling Moss.
Featured cars have won many of the world’s most iconic races, including Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500, and the Italian Grand Prix, and were loaned to the Museum by internationally recognized collectors from Arizona and across the United States. Legends of Speed offers an unparalleled opportunity for Museum guests to experience and learn about some of the most successful and famous racecars of all time.
Opening day for Legends of Speed is Sunday, November 3, 2019 at NOON. Tickets are on presale right now! Sunday will be general admission.
- Free for Members, veterans and active-duty Military, and youth aged 5 and under.
- General Admission:
- $23 — Adults
- $20 — Senior Citizens (Ages 65+)
- $18 — Students (with ID)
- $14 — Youth (Ages 6-17)
- All exhibitions are included with General Admission.
For more information: http://www.phxart.org/exhibition/legendsofspeed
Phoenix Art Museum 1625 N Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
Comedian Jamie Kennedy @CB LIVE
- Show Times:
- Friday Nov 1st, 8pm
- Saturday Nov. 2nd, 7pm, 9:30pm
- Sunday, Nov 3rd, 7pm
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tara at the Movies: “Doctor Sleep”
If you didn't get enough SPOOKS last night on Halloween, Stephen King fans are getting ready for the sequel to “The Shining.” It’s called “Doctor Sleep” and stars Ewan McGregor in the lead role. Any true fan knows that that best-seller was inspired by a trip King took to The Stanley Hotel in Colorado with his wife years ago.
For more information on the movie: https://www.doctorsleepmovie.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Foster Care Resource Fair
If you've ever wondered how you can make a difference in the life of a child, we have an event that you need to hear about. The Arizona Kids Consortium is hosting a foster care resource fair to help you determine if that's the right path for you and your family.
- KIDS Foster Care Resource Fair
- Saturday, November 2
- 10 am – 1 pm
- Living Streams Church
- 7000 N. Central Avenue
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- More information at: http://azkidsconsortium.com/
- Food trucks on site!
- Family friendly, but no childcare available.