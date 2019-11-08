Field Trip Friday: Tempe Town Lake turns Twenty
Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, Tempe Town Lake is a two-mile-long reservoir which covers 225 surface acres. Access is easy via local freeways, city streets and the local light rail. The lake is home to bass, trout, catfish, crappie and sunfish. Walking paths line both sides of the lake, providing easy access for fishing from the bank - from one end to the other. Sail boats, electric powered boats and non-powered boats like canoes and kayaks are welcome here.
This weekend, Tempe Town Lake turns 20 years old with big birthday bash. For more information visit: https://www.tempe.gov/recreation/tempe-town-lake-turns-20
- Free Birthday Bash
- Sat. Nov 9th
- 11am-4pm
The 10th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off
The unique tastes of the Wild West come to life through some pretty realistic re-enactments thanks to the 10th Annual Chandler
Chuck Wagon Cook-Off!
The 10th Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off returns with a full weekend of fun, music and tasty grub. The main event is the Dutch oven cooking competition on Saturday, Nov. 9, the Chuck Wagon Cook-off runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with free parking, admission, and activities. A limited number of tickets for Saturday’s noon meal are available to purchase starting at 10 a.m.
In this Dutch oven cooking competition, 1880s style chuck wagon teams cook five courses over a wood fire: meat, potatoes, beans, bread and dessert. Food judges reward the tastiest meals with cash prizes. Each wagon cooks 60 meals, and the tickets always sell out quickly. Meals are served at noon for one hour, tickets are $15 and available on a first come, first served basis; there are no pre-sales for these competition meals.
While the main culinary competition is on Saturday, this year’s event has expanded into Friday evening, Nov. 8, with a beer garden, live music, dancing and food from 6-10 p.m. The five-piece classic country band, Rhondavous, will entertain and a limited amount of small plates will be available for purchase from some of the participating chuck wagon teams. Friday evening’s activities will have a $10 admission fee.
The festivities are presented by the Chandler Museum in partnership with Pardners of Tumbleweed Ranch. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
More information for the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off visit: https://www.pardnersoftumbleweedranch.org/index-771470-774900-460210.html, or by calling 480-782-2717.
Canal Convergence
Scottsdale Public Art is excited to announce that Walter Productions, the Scottsdale-based art studio behind last year’s popular “Floatus” installation and fire show, will be among the eight artists and studios featured at Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light from Nov. 8–17 at the Scottsdale Waterfront.
This year’s Canal Convergence follows the theme of “The Story of Water,” and many of the large-scale, light-based installations will reference that theme. Most will also have interactive components. And some will explore ideas of sustainability in support of Canal Convergence’s goal of becoming a zero-waste event. The following artworks will be among those featured in November. Other artworks may be announced prior to the event
- Canal Convergence
- Nov. 8–17, 2019
- Scottsdale Waterfront, on the Arizona Canal between Goldwater Boulevard and Scottsdale Road
For more information: https://canalconvergence.com/
Maple & Ash
If you are a steak-house fan and love the new Maple & Ash in Scottsdale, you can now begin enjoying this Chicago-based hotspot for breakfast! Because who can wait for lunch? Maple & Ash will now be serving Sunday Brunch, and with all the showmanship this place is known for.... you can probably bet brunch will be no different.
- Every Sunday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- $45 per person, Bottomless Bubbles for $20
- There are multiple stations such as a carving station (carving filet and usually another wood-fired meat, sometimes smoked salmon) with salad options.
- Egg station with several omelets’ options or soft scrambled eggs
- Station with fresh fruit, homemade granola, Greek yogurt and all the accoutrements
- A pastry station with pastries and sweets from Aya Pastry. *Aya Fukai has two michelin stars and won Eater’s National Pastry Chef of the Year award in 2016, was nominated in 2017 for James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef and won the Chicago Tribune’s Pastry Chef of the Year award in 2018.
- A breakfast classics station including pancakes made-to order and all the toppings, wood-fired sausage, bacon, and crispy fingerling potatoes with parmesan and rosemary.
Brunch service always includes some fun surprises too with complimentary seafood towers often dropped at guests’ tables, etc. More information here: https://www.mapleandash.com/scottsdale-menus/#cocktails-copy
Maple & Ash-7135 E. Camelback Rd. #130, Scottsdale AZ 85251
Diabetes Awareness Month: Nutrition tips for those with Type 2 Diabetes
- November is National Diabetes Awareness Month – Nov. 14 is World Diabetes Day
- There are many myths or misconceptions about what those with Diabetes can and can’t eat, for example, those with Diabetes can eat carbohydrates and sweets (the right ones)
- Tips:
- Eat fruits and vegetables
- Increase activity and decrease amount of time sitting – get up and move around every 30 min to an hour
- Get 7-9 hours of sleep each night
- Get educated – Diabetes management is very individualized, there isn’t a one size fits all approach so make sure you know what is right for you
- Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) is a program covered by insurance that provides education and support to help people learn how to manage their Diabetes.
- Sun Health offers the DSME program – it’s a series of 6 classes where participants learn how to eat healthy, be physically active, monitor blood sugar levels, take medication, problem solve, reduce risk for other health conditions, cope with the emotional side of diabetes and improve your health and quality of life.
- Next DSME starts Nov. 12, 2019, with classes starting regularly in 2020.
For more information visit www.SunHealthWellness.org or phone: 623-832-9355
Chocolate Nut and Fruit Clusters
Ingredients
- 6 oz dark chocolate bars (at least 70% cocoa), chopped
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ginger powder
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
- ½ cup shelled unsalted pistachios
- ½ cup dried cherries
- Coarse salt (optional)
Directions
- Melt chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring often.
- Stir in cinnamon, ginger and cayenne (if using).
- Divide nuts and cherries among 12 paper-lined mini muffin cups and top with melted chocolate and coarse salt (if desired). Chill about 1 hour.
Nutrition Information per serving (1 cluster): Calories 124, Total fat 7 g, Saturated fat 4 g, Total carbohydrates 13 g, Sugar 9 g, Fiber 2 g, Protein 2 g, Sodium 3 mg
Greek Yogurt with Savory Granola
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
- ½ cup low-fat Greek yogurt
- Halved grape tomatoes
- Sliced cucumber
- Finely chopped red onion
- Savory granola (see recipe below)
1) Top yogurt with desired amounts of vegetables and savory granola.
Savory Granola Ingredients:
- ½ cup crushed sesame crackers
- 1 Tbsp assorted chopped fresh herbs (such as flat-leaf parsley, basil, mint, dill weed)
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon loosely packed lemon zest
- 1/8 teaspoon table salt (optional)
Instructions:
1) Stir together sesame crackers, chopped fresh herbs, olive oil, lemon zest, and salt in medium bowl.
Nutrition Information: Calories 319, Total fat 13g, Saturated fat 2g, Sodium 378mg, Total carbohydrates 35g, Dietary fiber 2g, Total sugars 7g, Added sugars 0g, Protein 17g
Turmeric lime cucumber ice cubes
Preparation Time: 5 minutes Cooking Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups filtered water
- 2 tbsp turmeric powder
- lime
- ½ cucumber, peeled
Instructions:
- Place water and turmeric powder in a saucepan. Mix to combine. Bring to a boil over medium heat.
- Remove from the heat and strain mixture through a fine mesh strainer.
- Set aside to cool slightly.
- Cut lime into slices and cut each slice into 4 triangles.
- Cut cucumber into slices and cut each slice into 4 triangles.
- Place cucumber and lime triangles into an ice cube tray.
- Cover with turmeric mixture.
- Freeze.
Tattoo PTSD
Getting a tattoo is kind of a big decision, for a lot of folks, it's not something you'd do overnight, that's why we're telling you about this now. This Sunday, you can get a free tattoo in exchange for a donation to the PTSD Foundation. Here's why it makes sense. One of the biggest clients of Sinful skin, Robbie Graves, a combat vet battled with PTSD and took his own life 2 years ago. Because of his death, his mom Andriana Shields is the reason Phoenix has a Valley Chapter of the PTSD Foundation.
- Sunday Nov 10 12-7pm
- Selection of pre drawn military and patriotic designs available for donation
- Art Auction featuring tattoo art from all over the country
- Bidding taking place @ shop.sinfulskinaz.com
- Food trucks
- Raffles
15 local tattoo artists offering a selection of pre drawn tattoo designs available for a donation to the charity, art auction hosted @ www.shop.sinfulskinaz.com with art available to see on the site as well as live here at the shop
Sinful Skin Tattoo & Piercing: 8110 W. Union Hills Dr. Suite 240 Glendale 85308
Pinners Conference Returns to Scottsdale November 8 and 9
The Pinners Conference returns to Scottsdale this fall for two days of crafts, workshops, shopping and more. The event takes place at West World, located at 16601 North Pima Road, on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9, and features more than 100 classes taught by some of the nation’s top experts, influencers and creators as well as an entire shopping floor representing nearly 300 local and national brands.
The Pinners Conference, which brings the spirit of Pinterest to life, invites crafty guests to learn, create and connect through a series of workshops and opportunities that allow attendees to customize their experience while connecting to other passionate crafters, experts, influencers and retailers — all through one fun event. Class themes include beauty and fashion, home and décor, health and fitness, DIY and crafts, food arts, photography, party planning and more, with some of the nation’s top experts, influencers and creators leading sessions on popular trends.
Event hours are 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9. Admission tickets range from $10 (general admission with access to all exhibitors, shopping and make-and-takes) to $139 for a V.I.P pass, including VIP party the night before the show with amazing swag and prizes, a two-day class pass, early shop times, full access to in-show VIP room with no wait times and more. Other package options include a one-day expo with two-class pass ($19); one-day expo and all-class pass ($29 for up to six classes); and two-day expo with all-class pass ($49), including access to all exhibitors and shopping.
For tickets and complete package information, visit: https://az.pinnersconference.com/