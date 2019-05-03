ABRiO Living Hiring
ABRiO Living is looking to hire support professionals for their day programs and the company's several west valley group homes.
To apply visit their website: www.ABRiOcare.com or phone: 877-71-ABRiO.
George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen
George Lopez, stand-up comedian, television and film actor, talk show host and author, will kick off a weekend of Cinco de Mayo activities at Gila River Hotels & Casinos Vee Quiva on May 3 with a ribbon-cutting and the public opening George Lopez's Chingon Kitchen at 2 p.m.
The restaurant features a menu of dishes made from scratch including tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads loaded with wood-fired carne asada, herb-crusted rotisserie chicken and spit-fired al pastor. Guests can expect Mexican favorites like handmade guacamole, churros, street corn, horchata and more.
In addition to the various food options, the restaurant stays true to Lopez's roots, incorporating elements of traditional Mexican and Chicano heritage, like Dia de Los Muertos skulls and Lucha Libre masks. The restaurant flawlessly fuses this cultural iconography with urban-inspired décor featuring red brick, dark woods, and hand-painted graffiti murals.
Prior to the restaurant ribbon-cutting, Lopez will take photos with the public on the casino floor in front of his iconic 1951 Chevy. The car will be at the casino throughout the weekend.
The three-day fiesta will include:
- Friday, May 3 (1:30 - 2 p.m.): 1951 Chevy Photo opp. with George Lopez
- Friday, May 3 (2 p.m.): Official ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Saturday, May 4 (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.): Classic Car Show exhibiting more than 450 automobiles, with food trucks serving classic cuisine
- Saturday, May 4 (5 p.m. - 10 p.m.): Viewing Party - Canelo vs Jacobs Middleweight Unification Fight
- Sunday, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo!): Roving Mariachi entertainment and drink specials
- Vee Quiva is a AAA 4-Diamond casino resort located at 15091 S. Komatke Lane in Laveen, Ariz. For information about Cinco de Mayo weekend activities, call # 1-800-946-4452
For more information on Gila Rivers Hotels & Casino’s Vee Quiva visit: www.PlayAtGila.com
Estaban: Cinco de Mayo
Do you have your Cinco de Mayo plans yet? This year, The Original Aunt Chilada's is doing it up big, celebrating all weekend with a salsa challenge, drinks, Arizona's only Mexican pizza and Esteban.
For more information: https://www.auntchiladas.com/cinco-de-mayo/ or phone: (602) 944-1286
Aunt Chilada's - 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Barrio Queen: Cinco de Mayo Block Party Celebration
Hosting the Biggest Cinco de Mayo Parties at their Old Town Scottsdale, Desert Ridge, & Gilbert Locations this Sunday from 11AM Close (fun for the whole family and friends). The Old Town location will be throwing a Block Party extending its area to part of South Bridge. They will have DJ's Live Music, Mariachi's, games, face painters and of course the best food and drink specials in town.
3 Valley Locations Address for each location below:
Barrio Queen Old Town Scottsdale
- 7114 E. Stetson Dr.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- (480) 656-4197
Barrio Queen Desert Ridge
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- (480) 466-7445
Barrio Queen Gilbert
- 388 N. Gilbert Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85234
- Phone: (480) 634-5025
For more information: www.BarrioQueen.com
Workwear rules to break/how to dress fashionably professional
Arizona universities are weeks away from graduation ceremonies. So, what do you wear in the working world?
Alison Goodman with the Scottsdale Quarter shows off modern, office-appropriate looks.
- Workwear doesn't have to be boring what you wear to an interview, to drop off your resume or to work once you land the job is the best way to express who you are.
- Your outfit choice will also depend on whether you're dressing for a creative and casual company or a formal, large firm make sure to evaluate the environment you're heading into and dress accordingly.
- Classic pieces, like blazers and collared shirts, will work in any environment there are ways to dress these items up and down.
- Don't be afraid of color you can dress boldly while still being appropriate in your work environment.
For more information and store directory visit: https://scottsdalequarter.com/ or Phone: (480) 270-8123
Scottsdale Quarter-15259 N. Scottsdale Rd; Scottsdale 85254
Hal Sparks
Beloved comedian and actor Hal Sparks who is headlining Stand Up Live this weekend from Friday, May 3rd to Saturday, May 4th.
Hal Sparks at Stand Up Live
- Friday, May 3rd 10:00 PM
- Saturday, May 4th- 9:30 PM
For more information: https://phoenix.standuplive.com/events/30991 or phone: Box Office #: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live-50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tara at the Movies: Ugly Dolls
In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weirdness is celebrated, strangeness is special, and beauty is embraced as more than meets the eye. After traveling to the other side of a mountain, Moxy and her UglyDoll friends discover Perfection -- a town where more conventional dolls receive training before entering the real world to find the love of a child. Soon, the UglyDolls learn what it means to be different -- ultimately realizing that they don't have to be perfect to be amazing.
For more information on the movie: https://www.uglydolls.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
Heather Walker: Piñata cake
It's been a trending cake now for years.... piñata cakes are still all the rage, they are layer cakes with a core of candy that comes tumbling out when you slice it. Piñata cakes are fun to make and even more fun to bring to the table. Our Cake Doll Heather Walker knows all about it, and is hoping her cake is the winner on the Food Network's next big "Bake You Rich" competition.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
