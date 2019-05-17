Empire Elite Cheer Tryouts
Tomorrow, Saturday, May 18th, Empire Elite gym is having open tryouts for all levels of cheer. To learn more, go to: www.empireeliteallstars.com
Empire Elite- 25410 S. Arizona Ave. Suite 180 Chandler, AZ 85248
Mighty Mike
Friday is the first time the general public will be able to see Mighty Mike on exhibit at OdySea Aquarium and we are so excited to see the reaction of visitors especially kids! Mighty Mike is getting acclimated to his new home! We are encouraging photos to be taken with the #YouOdySeaMightyMike (say it out loud! Pun intended!).
OdySea Aquarium is throwing a big celebration for Mighty Mike coming into the OdySea family for the next year… Crocodilian Rock is a special event being held Memorial Weekend (Sat, Sun, and Mon) and here is some info on that:
Everyone is hopping and bopping their way to OdySea Aquarium for Crocodilian Rock Weekend and the up-close opportunity to see Mighty Mike, the largest American Alligator outside of Florida! May 25-27 brings a holiday weekend of gator-sized fun!
- Our friends at Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary are joining the fun and bringing some rockin' reptiles, including Baby, an American Alligator a smaller version of Mighty Mike!! See snakes, tortoises, and more at Deep Ocean Theater, starting at 10:00 AM, Saturday through Monday.
- Who doesn't want to be an alligator? FREE alligator themed face-painting, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Kids Cove! Face-painting is first come, first serve.
- Dance the weekend away to the sounds of local artist, Mike Maleckar, featuring a playlist of Elton John hits. Catch Mike Maleckar at Stingray Bay, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
It is located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale, AZ 85256, in the OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination. OdySea Aquarium is open 365 days a year beginning at 9 a.m. Closing time varies; check website for up-to-date information. Admission tickets are available online and at the onsite box office. For more information about the OdySea Aquarium, call 480-291-8000 or visit www.odyseaaquarium.com.
Restaurant Week: Urban Margarita
Urban Margarita is one of over 100 Valley restaurants that offer a selected menu for either $33 or $44 dollars (price point set by individual restaurants) during the 2019 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week.
Urban Margarita is a locally owned restaurant and hospitality team that has a passion for fresh, locally sourced, flavorful food. Their cuisine is elevated fresh Mexican fare with influences from Mexico, Los Angeles and New Mexico.
For more information: https://www.urbanmargarita.com/ or phone: (623) 561-6674
Urban Margarita -6685 W. Beardsley Rd. Ste. 180 Glendale, AZ 85308
Arizona Restaurant Week 2019 is a statewide affair offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So, prepare your taste buds and dig in.
Spring Arizona Restaurant Week 2019
- Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 26th
- Over 100 participating restaurants
- Cost is either $33 or $44 per person determined by the restaurant
- Info at: www.arizonarestuarantweek.com
Blue Line Blonde Beer
Helio Basin is celebrating its 3rd annual First Responders throw down featuring the annual release of their Blue Line Blonde (benefitting the 100 Club of AZ)
Event Saturday May 18th, 2019 11am-4pm
For more information: www.HelioBasinBrewing.com or phone: (602) 354-3525
Helio Basin Brewing Company - 3935 E. Thomas Road Phoenix AZ 85018
Cornhole Championships
The American Cornhole League National Championships (ACL) will host its third national installment of the 2019 Johnsonville Cornhole Championships and 2019 ACL Cornhole MANIA at Harrah'a AK-CHIN Casino!!
- The event in Ak-Chin is FREE to the public and airs LIVE on ESPN.
American Cornhole League National Championships event times
- Friday, May 17, 2019 (9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.)
- Saturday, May 18, 2019 (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)
- Sunday, May 19, 2019 (9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.)
For more information: https://iplayacl.com/nationals/13
Harrah'a AK-CHIN Casino 15406 N Maricopa Rd Maricopa, AZ 85139
Grand Canyon Caverns
These are the largest dry caverns in the United States, located 200 to 300 feet below the surface, and accessible via exploration elevator. Dine and sleep inside the Caverns.
For more information: https://gccaverns.com/
Grand Canyon Caverns-115 Mile Marker AZ-66, Peach Springs, AZ 86434
The Wildlife World Zoo: Baby Simba
Wildlife World Zoo has a new addition, with a name fit for a king! We meet and snuggle with baby Simba! He's a cutie now, but look out, when he's full grown, a male lion can weigh upwards of 400 pounds or more! Yikes!
The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.
For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.
Superfarm Supertruck
Superfarm Supertruck is the oldest food truck in the Valley and they are working on doing the newest concept with Cloud Kitchen. They also will be participating at festivals- food truck round ups in various cities every Friday and Saturday.
For more information: http://superfarmsupertruck.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuperFarmSuperTruck/
