Humana Job Fairs
The Humana Job Fair is a two-day job fair for pharmacy roles. The job fair will be held at the Glendale operations center, 8990 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale, on:
Friday, May 10, 2019, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on-site during the hiring event, so it is recommended that interested candidates dress professionally and bring several copies of their current resume.
To apply online, visit: https://www.humana.com/careers and search requisition numbers:
- R-214968 for Telesales Agent
- R-211209 for Clinical Programs Pharmacy Technician
- R-214616 for Dispensing Pharmacy Technicians in Training
- R-215814 (Glendale) and R-215114 (Tempe) for Inbound Contacts Representatives
- R-210612 for Mail Operations Pharmacy Technicians
Miracle Mile Deli Celebrating Their 70th Anniversary in The Valley with a BIG Deal!
Miracle Mile will be offering a BIG Deal to celebrate their 7th decade in the Valley. All Day (from 10:30am-8pm) on Friday, May 10th, Miracle Mile will be offering ANY two of their famous sandwiches for ONLY $19.49 (the year the business was founded).
While visiting Miracle Mile on May 10th, customers can also enter a drawing to win a $100 Miracle Mile Gift Card! Drawings will be held every hour on the hour from 12 Noon to 8pm! So be sure to stop by and celebrate this huge milestone with this local family establishment.
A portion of the day's proceeds will also benefit a local organization called Partners That Heal. Partners That Heal is a program through Phoenix Theatre that uses improvisation and structured play to elevate mood and improve communication with individuals in a wide variety of care settings. For more information: https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/engage-learn/partners-heal
For more information: www.miraclemiledeli.com or phone: (602) 776-0992
Miracle Mile Delicatessen- 4433 North 16th Street Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mother's Day: Vintage & Vino Market
What does Mom want for Mother's Day? Shopping, Mimosas, wine, more shopping and pampering, of course. Mother's Day should be spent in Queen Creek this year. With over 100 vintage and handmade vendors to delight Moms (and everyone else) while sipping on wines from across the region, Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, a chair massage and more.
In addition to the 100 vendors at Vintage & Vino Market, the event will have a kid’s craft area where kids can make one of a kind presents for Mom (free of charge). Plus, a pampering zone just for Mom with Hair and Makeup available and then they can capture the moment in our photo area. In addition to that, French pastries and a VIP mom’s relaxation zone with chair massages will be on site.
Vintage & Vino offers Treat Mom like a Queen packages, Wine Packages, Mom and Me Package and General Admission available. Enjoy a day with Mom at Vintage & Vino Market on either Friday or Saturday or both and then spend Sunday decorating your house with all your new finds.
Mother's Day Vintage & Vino Market
- 11 a.m. 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 and 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019
- 20464 East Riggs Road, Queen Creek, AZ. Arizona 85142
For more on Vintage & Vino, visit: www.VintageandVinoAZ.com.
Dutch Bros: 13th Annual Drink One of Dane
Annual fundraiser for one of the founders of Dutch Bros who had ALS. Part of proceeds go to MDA on this day every year.
For more information: https://www.dutchbros.com/news-events/drink-one-for-dane-dutch-bros-and-customers-team-up-with-muscular-dystrophy-association-to-accelerat
For more information on MDA visit: https://www.mda.org/
5th Annual Runway of Hope Fashion Show
The Pearce Family Foundation proudly presents its 5th annual Runway of Hope fashion show on Friday May 10th, 2019. The show will take place at Clayton House in Scottsdale. The Pearce Family Foundation will be hosting five couture designers, such as Sisi Aduke, Joan Dominique, Nazila Couture, Gloria Ara, & Flower Power Clothing, to show off the latest looks of the spring/summer season. In addition to watching looks walk down the runway, guests will be able to enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a chance to purchase from a selection of high-end pop-up shops including Modern Mood, Couture Aprons, Sage Aubrey, Becki Coakley, & Viva De Fina.
5th Annual Runway of Hope Fashion Show
- Friday, May 10, 2019. Doors open at 7PM and the show will start at 8PM.
- The Clayton House 3719 N. 75th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Purchase tickets at (https://secure.qgiv.com/for/peafamfou/event/799214/)
- Paparazzi $60; Trendsetter $85; Socialite $135
To learn more about The Pearce Family Foundation please visit www.pearcefamilyfoundation.com or call at (602) 977-6270.
decker. at Last Exit Live
Acclaimed Sedona, AZ-based folk-rock act decker. to record live concert album at Last Exit Live in Phoenix Friday May 10.
● Live album recording. A special night for fans to be a part of decker.'s music and history.
● Released 7th album late 2018, in the midst of 2nd US tour for the album.
● On the road much of the last 10 years. "Working man's" ethic. Touring and sharing music for the last decade.
● Brandon considers himself an unofficial ambassador of Sedona - his home of 10 years before recently relocating to Northern California. Deep love for Sedona.
● Subject of 2016 documentary "Snake River Blues" detailing the band's music and journey across America from Sedona, AZ to New York City. Made by local documentary filmmaker Matty Steinkamp.
Decker. at Last Exit Live
- Show: 8 pm
- 717 S. Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Phone: 602-271-7000
- Website: https://www.lastexitlive.com/
For more information on decker., visit: https://www.deckermusic.org/
