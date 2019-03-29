PoochFest 2019
Calling all canines, and the people who live to serve them: Poochfest 2019, an inaugural fundraising event for the Valley's four-legged friends, is taking over Tempe's Big Surf Waterpark Saturday, March 30.
Gather up Fido and the whole family for a day of dog-friendly fun, from a Doggie Fashion Show and Photo Contest to a Silent Auction, an art expo and a Dog-Gone-It Craft Corner. Jumping Chollas will be bringing out the Valley's best dogs to show off their skills on the agility course, and four-legged furry friends can run wild with the pack or cool off in the pool. Human adults, meanwhile, can enjoy a little hair o' the dog in the form of cocktails and other alcoholic beverages while enjoying a comedic act by Jill Kimmel, among other festivities.
Sponsored by Throw You a Bone, a nonprofit focused on increasing community involvement among kids, and orchestrated by Kyrene School District students alongside their adult mentors, Poochfest 2019 promises a tail-wagging good time for all. Half of all proceeds raised will benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League, and the other half, the Kyrene School District.
The 102.5 KNIX Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival
Celebrating a decade of delicious family fun in Downtown Chandler, the 102.5 KNIX Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival returns on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Dr. AJ Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225. General admission tickets are still available at all valley Bashas' locations for $10, online for $15 and at the gate day of for $20. Admission includes access to the event, music, activities, and vendors. Food and beverages are sold separately.
With the support of 102.5 KNIX, the festival will feature country music on dual stages across the main lawn for continuous live performances throughout the day. The lineup includes a variety of top country music superstars, including Russell Dickerson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Riley Green.
Event highlights include an expanded kids zone, petting zoo, carnival games, eating competitions, over 100 food and merchandise vendors, a march madness lounge and lawn games. But no food festival would be complete without an amazing lineup of delicious grub to enjoy!
Wash all that delicious food down with beer and spirits provided by Coors Light, Sol Beer, SanTan Brewing Company, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Deep Eddy Vodka, El Jimador Tequila, Henry's Hard Sparking and Treasury Wine Estates.
A percentage of the proceeds from the 102.5 KNIX Great American Barbeque & Beer Festival will benefit the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership (DCCP), a 501(c) 6 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to mobilize leadership and resources to advance the development of downtown Chandler as a regional destination for shopping, dining, living, culture, and the arts. It works on behalf of the Enhanced Municipal Services District, created in 2006, to provide enhanced marketing and promotion, safety and beautification of the downtown area beyond what is done by the City of Chandler. For more information, visit www.downtownchandler.org.
Ruthford Car Wash Benefit
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Cobblestone Auto Spa will join the MCSO Memorial Fund to host a charity car wash. They are raising money for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford who was struck by a driver while directing traffic.
A free car wash fundraiser event will be held at Cobblestone Auto Spa's West Valley Location at 5050 W Bell Road. Donors at this location will receive a free Polish & Shine Express Car Wash with a $5 donation and a free Supreme Full-Service Car Wash with a donation of $10 or more. In addition, members of the MCSO Memorial Fund, MCSO Community Outreach Posse, and Phoenix Police Department will be on hand volunteering and showing their support.
Although not all locations are offering free car washes, all Cobblestone Auto Spa locations will accept donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund for the benefit of Officer Rutherford's family.
100% of proceeds will support the family of fallen Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford through the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Memorial Fund.
Cobblestone Auto Spa-5050 W Bell Road Glendale, AZ 85308 Phone: (602) 314-6299
For more information visit www.Cobblestone.com
Fan Flyer
Long time Flagstaff resident, MIT grad, pilot, skydiver, mechanical engineer, and business owner Jim Corning has reimagined personal flying crafts by inventing the FanFlyer Etana!
- It is a quadcopter that Jim hopes will change the way humans commute. It is small enough to fit into a parking space and can roll right into your garage
- These personal flyers will also have significant uses for police, military, search, rescue, and forest fire fighting.
- In an attempt to raise the necessary capital to complete the project and get the FanFlyer flying, Jim and his team are crowdfunding $215,000. Their crowdsourcing campaign kicks off today, Friday March 30th!
- To see the Fan Flyer model up close, come visit with us this Saturday, March 30th, in the Future of Flight Pavilion at the city of Mesa's Falcon Field Airport Air Show! The event starts at 9 AM with an unveiling of the FanFlyer 'Etana' model at 10 AM
To learn more visit: https://fanflyer.aero/ or phone: (928) 853-8070
FanFlyer, Inc- 11950 N Highway 89 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
St. Jude's Kid
Bridget Korn, of Scottsdale, became 1 of the 285 children in America every year who develop cancer before the age of 20 when she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of six.
Thankfully, Bridget's family sought treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where they and every family that the hospital treats never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Following intense treatment, she is now getting back to being a kid again, after just over a year since she was diagnosed in February of 2017.
But the fight is not over, and she must continue with checkups and treatments.
Next month, on April 5, the community can offer its support for Bridget and other children like her by attending the St. Jude Presents: A Night in the Crimson Tide event at The Clayton House in Old Town Scottsdale.
The "crimson cocktail" attire event, which will pay tribute to the state of Alabama's southern charm, begins at 6 p.m. and will feature signature cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, dancing and more.
Celebrity and humanitarian Camerone Parker McCulloch is co-chairing the event alongside Valley philanthropist Martha Martin.
Valley businesswoman Pat Bondurant will be honored with the Letitia Frye Humanitarian Award for her support and advocacy for children's health and wellness.
Evie Clair
You'll remember Evie Claire (Evelyn Clair Abplanalp) from the 12th season of America's Got Talent. She's been playing piano since she was 2yrs old. She became famous as she belted out incredible notes and told the world about growing up in Florence with a prison guard dad who was dying of cancer. He has since passed away, and after his death she delivered a beautiful rendition of "What a Wonderful World" on the show. She now has a new single coming out. The song is called "Young Fighter"
To learn more: https://www.evieclair.com/
Cardinals Cheerleaders Tryouts
The Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders will hold open tryouts for the 2019 squad on Saturday, March 30 at State Farm Stadium at 9:00 a.m.
Tryouts are open to those 18 and older. Applicants are encouraged to complete the online registration by Thursday, March 28. All rounds of competition are closed to the public. More information about the Cardinals Cheerleaders, the audition process and the online application can be found at www.azcardinals.com/cheerleaders/auditions/ and on Twitter at @azcardscheer.
Applicants are encouraged to email cheerinfo@cardinals.nfl.net with any questions.
The Cardinals Cheerleaders perform at all home games and also make an impact in the community by attending over 200 events throughout the year.
Sandbar Mexican Grill: refreshing tropical inspired cocktails
Sandbar Mexican Grill will be shaking up refreshing tropical inspired cocktails for the warm weather ahead this spring.
o The two refreshing cocktails that we are making today are the Bringing Sexy Back and the Dragon Berry Mojito. Both of these are refreshing cocktails to sit outside with and enjoy this amazing weather.
o Light and refreshing, has citrus or tropical juices, served over ice to keep it cold during the warm weather, and they are often colorful, as you eat and drink with your eyes first.
o Sandbar has three Valley locations, one in Phoenix at Desert Ridge, Chandler, and our newest locations which opened earlier this month in Gilbert. Open 7 days a week for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.
