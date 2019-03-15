Lifeguard Spring Break
It could be the best summer job for your teen or young adult! Out in the sunshine and potentially saving lives. Right now, in Glendale they've started training and recruiting for summer life guarding jobs. The City of Glendale offers training for all the certifications needed during spring break. And, if your teen ends up getting hired to guard in Glendale, the city will reimburse their training expenses, so it's a win-win.
- WHO: anyone at least 15 years old can apply for lifeguard; swim instructor applicants must be at least 16 years old; bilingual applicants are highly desired
- WHAT: the city of Glendale is looking to fill temporary aquatics lifeguard and swim instructor positions
- WHERE: Glendale's two aquatics centers are located at 5600 W. Union Hills Dr. (Foothills) and 5003 W. Marlette Ave. (Rose Lane)
- WHEN: Potential employees must be available during the entire aquatics season starting in early May 2018 through early September 2018. Some pools may remain open during evening hours and on weekends through Labor Day weekend.
Lifeguard Certification Course:
- $150 Resident / $200 Non-Resident
- Plus, additional $40 Red Cross Fee for Online Course Portion
- Water Safety Instructor Certification Course:
- $200 Resident / $250 Non-Resident
- Plus, additional $40 Red Cross Fee for Online Course Portion
- There is important information to know about these certification courses before registering.
Apply at: https://www.glendaleaz.com/jobs/index.cfm, click on "Job Openings," scroll to the bottom, where you will find "Temporary Aquatics Lifeguard" and "Temporary Aquatics Swim Instructor." Please review the complete job descriptions and the minimum requirements necessary for these positions online.
Pot of Gold Music Festival
Pot of Gold music festival is a three-day music event featuring some of the most recognized names in the music industry both nationally and internationally. The festival offers a wide variety of activities and attractions including live music entertainment, amusement rides, carnival games, and food and drink vendors. The festival is home to three stages and offers a number of audience interactive areas that constantly keep festival goers engaged and excited.
Pot Of Gold music festival features some of the world's biggest music artists. Attracting over 20,000 attendees annually, the three-day long festival begins on Friday, March 15 and ends on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. The festival includes two stages accompanied by state-of-the-art event production, giving fans a taste of music on both a local and international level.
Phoenix Steele Indian School Park
- March 15- 17, 2019
- March 15: 3pm gates; 4-11pm music
- March 16/17: 12pm gates; 1-11pm music
Lineup includes:
Friday, March 15
- Casper Magico
- Warren G
- Toby Love
Saturday, March 16
- Kittens
- MAX - Maxwell George Schneider
- Urban Renewal Project
Sunday, March 17
- Dzeko - Julian Dzeko
- Flipp Dinero
- Saint Clair
- Yung Pinch
For more information about Pot of Gold music festival, please visit www.PotOfGoldAZ.com.
Pot of Gold-Phoenix Steele Indian School Park 300 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Phoenix Rising
Phoenix Rising Kicks Off 2019 Season with its First Home Game. The Phoenix Rising will play. New Mexico United at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16.
at the Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex. In addition to all the soccer action, fans have come to expect from Phoenix Rising. There will also be giveaways including a magnet giveaway, T-shirt giveaway and poster giveaway.
The Phoenix Rising offers a family four pack with four pizzas or hot dogs and four drinks for just $80
To purchase tickets and information visit: https://www.phxrisingfc.com/
Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex-751 N. McClintock Dr. Tempe AZ 85257
Goodguys 10th Spring Nationals
If you're into hot rods and hot cars, Westworld is the place to be this weekend. Starting today Goodguys is gearing up for another season of cool cars, cool people and good times with over 2,500 hot rods, customs and classic cars, autocross racing, and more. The 10th Spring Nationals is at WestWorld of Scottsdale, now through Sunday.
The Goodguys 10th Spring Nationals is open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $25 Friday and Saturday, $20 on Sunday, kids (7-12) $10. Westworld parking is $5. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Goodguys members will receive a $5 off discount off general admission with their Goodguys member card. Active or retired military receive $5 off their general admission at the ticket gate with their military ID card. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information.
WestWorld -16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mecum Auctions hosts collector car auction at State Farm Stadium
Collectible auto auction house set to host first Phoenix Event-About 1,400 cars and motorcycles will be sold off at the four-day event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
For more information: https://www.statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/mecum
State Farm Stadium--1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale 85305
LEGOLAND California Resort celebrates its 20th Birthday
2019 is LEGOLAND California's 20th birthday and we are celebrating by offering kids 12 and under free admission on their birthday.
They also have new attractions and shows rolling out just in time for spring break.
The new film "LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" is out in theaters now and we recently opened the LEGO Movie 2 experience which allows guests to walk on the actual set that was used in the filming of the movie.
Guests will be treated to more than 500,000 LEGO bricks that make up all the LEGO sets on the film stage.
That's not all, LEGOLAND has a treat for its youngest guests as the Resort the popular DUPLO® Playtown, adds a new LEGOLAND Express train and reopens in the most scenic area of the Park. In this new location, kids will be able slide, hide, and ride throughout the interactive play area and board the new mini-locomotive for a fun-filled ride, giving more options to families with toddlers who are making their first visit to the theme park.
They also have a new movie, LEGO City 4D: Officer in Pursuit that we will be launching in April, so there are a ton of topics for us to discuss.
For more information: www.LEGOLAND.com
New Coney Truck in the Valley: The taste of the D
- Detroit Coney
- Loose burger
- Chili hash browns
- Faygo/better chips
For more information visit: http://tasteofthed.com/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tasteoftheD/
Phone: (623) 850-3507
