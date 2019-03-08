Field Trip Friday-Peoria
City of Peoria
Consistently ranked at the top nationally as a place to live and play, Peoria is known for its highly skilled workforce, excellent schools, housing choices and being one of the safest cities. Peoria boasts a resort-like quality of life, including pristine, open desert views, unique dining and entertainment choices, more than 50 miles of developed river and mountain trails perfect for hiking, biking and horseback riding. The city boasts the state's second largest lake with Lake Pleasant; and, of course, this incredible facility - the Cactus League spring training home of the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.
To learn more: https://www.peoriaaz.gov/
Peoria Arts & Cultural Festival
The Peoria Arts & Cultural Festival takes place on Saturday, March 30 and brings more than 15,000 community members together to celebrate Arts Education in the Peoria Unified School District.
- Peoria Arts & Cultural Festival presented by Valley Schools
- Saturday, March 30th, 2019, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- at Old Town Peoria, Peoria and Grand Avenues
Peoria Performing Arts Center-10580 N 83rd Dr, Peoria, AZ 85345
For more information: https://bit.ly/2JdFGv9
Power Alley
Peoria Sports Complex "Power Alley" - home of the most craft beers of any spring training ball park
The Social at P83
Chef is firefighter turned award-winning chef just opened restaurant at P83. Locally owned and big supporter of the West Valley.
For more information: https://thesocialaz.us/
The Social-8350 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, AZ 85382
Honey Hive Farms
Honey Hive Farms designs and produces their own USA made tools and equipment. We also offer a small hand-picked line of supplies. We do not believe in overwhelming new beekeepers & like to keep it simple. Arizona only: Hands On Beekeeping Classes
For more information: http://www.honeyhivefarms.com/
Honey Hive Farms- 14611 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381
Callie Young
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/callieyoung297/
Rio Vista Fitness
Ball park food, walking exercises, lawn stretching exercises, stair climbing, seat exercises.
Rio Vista Recreation Center -Great place for family fitness, rock wall, gym, racquetball and classes. Right now, buy three months get one free.
For more information: https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-facilities/recreation-facilities/rio-vista
Rio Vista Recreation Center: 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381
Dog Days events at the Peoria Sports Complex
Dog Days events on March 9 (CIN vs SD) and March 21 bring your four-legged best friend to Peoria Sports Complex! Dog admission lawn seats are just $5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going back to the Arizona Humane Society's lifesaving programs and services. (*Tickets available at the Ticket Office windows and just be sure to enter at Gate C. Dogs must be on leash. *)
For more information: https://www.peoriasportscomplex.com/spring-training/game-promotions
Peoria Sports Complex -16101 N 83rd Ave Peoria, AZ 85382
Lucidi Distilling Co
The original Peoria Fire Station #1 that is home to Lucidi Distilling Co, the first distillery in the city since prohibition. Whiskey, Vodka, Run and Gin and produced here.
For more information: http://lucididistilling.com/ or phone: (623) 299-8779
Lucidi Distilling Co-8307 W Washington St, Peoria, AZ 85345
Park West
Peoria's Park West is getting five new tenants and a $4 million facelift and will include new shade structures, a splash pad, 4 new 60-foot signs.
Besides three new restaurants, Park West is getting a Forever 21 next spring and an Orange Theory Fitness next fall.
The new tenants are:
- Forever 21
- Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
- Koi Poke
- Orange Theory Fitness
- Creamistry
- The Sicilian Butcher and Jalapeño Inferno will all open in 2019.
For more information: https://www.shopparkwest.com/ or Phone: (623) 877-9771
Park West-9744 W Northern Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345
Arizona Broadway Theatre
- ABT highest attended LIVE theatre venue in Arizona “Arizona’s Leader in Musical Theatre"
- Opened in 2005 now in its 14th Season
- 8 Broadway-style Mainstage shows a year offering meal & Show options (similar to retro-style Vegas Supper Club)
- Menu varies per-show to meet with the theme of the production on stage
- Main Topic: MAMMA MIA! opening March 15. On stage through April 20.
For information: www.azbroadway.org or phone: 623-776-8400
Arizona Broadway Theatre-7701 W Paradise Ln. Peoria, AZ 85382
31st Annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival
The 31st annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival announces the 2019 lineup of attractions and rides for the three-day festival taking place at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler March 8-10.
The festival is introducing a new educational component surrounding its namesake mascot. Attendees will get an up-close look at live ostriches with an exhibit highlighting facts about the birds, their history in Chandler and fun photo opportunities.
The Ostrich Festival will also feature new attractions like Big Bee the Transforming Robot Car, Big Bounce America, BMX Pro Tricks Show and Victoria Circus.
Ostrich Festival
- Friday, March 8 // 2 p.m.-Midnight
- Saturday March 9 // 10 a.m.-Midnight
- Sunday March 10 // 10 a.m.-11 p.m.
New Attractions
- Big Bounce American World’s largest bounce house
- Big Bee the transforming Robot
- BMX Pros Trick show
- FIDO 500 Mini Dog Races
- Victoria Circus
Main Stage Entertainment
- Flo Rida March 8
- The Commodores March 9
- Andy Grammer March 10
- Ostriches Rich History of Ostriches in Chandler
- VIP, Unlimited Ride Wristbands and fast pass available for purchase.
Admission Prices
- Adult $15, Youth (5-12) and Senior (55+) $8, Children under 4 Free
A comprehensive list of rides and attractions can be found at the Ostrich Festival website, www.Ostrichfestival.com. For more information, please contact Ostrich@slentertainment.com or call 480.284.6033.
Tumbleweed Park-745 E Germann Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286
