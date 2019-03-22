19North Community Garden
There's a quaint little garden off of 19th Ave and across the street from the metro that you may miss if you're not looking. But it’s actually a community project to bring people together and combat crime.
19 North is comprised of people from all backgrounds, schools, businesses neighborhood groups police and city planning, and valley metro collaborated together to make the community stronger. To help revitalize the area and combat crime the people of 19 North have come together creating projects and programs to help those in need.
One way they are doing this is with the community garden. It will launch on March 30th. Helps them engage with people in the community and gets people involved.
They also have something that they'll be doing on Friday 3/22 called "Hope Coach". This is where they walk throughout the community with members from the Phoenix Rescue Mission and seek to meet and speak to people on the street that may be in need of services. Some are homeless a can be taken right away to places that they are in need of services.
Grand Opening: 19North Community Garden
March 30, 10am-12pm, in the garden, 8215 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021
For more information: http://19north.org/community-garden/
Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Cave Creek Rodeo Days starts tonight with thrilling competitions!
Gates open at 5 p.m. on tonight and tomorrow, with PRCA performances starting at 7:30 p.m.
o Friday night's performance is "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" in support of the fight against breast cancer.
o Saturday night's performance is "Man Up Crusade Purple/Turquoise Night" to take a stand and break the cycle of domestic and dating violence.
Gates open on Sunday, March 24 at noon with the PRCA performance starting at 2 p.m. The theme is "Wrangler National Patriot Day Red, White and Blue Day" in support of America's wounded and fallen soldiers and their families.
The animals are also athletes.
o Some of the performances include bull riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, steer roping and barrel racing. These animals are owned and cared for by their riders.
The best way to come to the rodeo is to take the Free Shuttle Bus.
o There are 4 locations in and around town check www.CaveCreekRodeo.com for times.
o Parking here is free, but you can save $5 when you purchase your ticket on the bus.
o Ride free, with or without a ticket.
Gates open at 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, March 22 and March 23, with PRCA performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Gates open on Sunday, March 24 at noon with the PRCA performance starting at 2 p.m.
After the first rodeo performance on Friday, March 22, Harold's Corral, Sanderson Ford and KNIX will host a special concert at Harold's featuring country singer star Dillon Carmichael. Tickets are $20 or $10 with proof of a rodeo ticket. Harold's will also host the Official Rodeo Dance on Saturday, March 23.
To purchase rodeo performance tickets, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com. For more details, call (480) 304-5634 or email info@cavecreekrodeo.com.
First Bank: Giving it Forward Day
FirstBank employees pose as undercover wait staff to surprise customers and pay for their meals in a goodwill campaign to raise awareness for Arizona Gives Day, the 24-hour statewide day of giving.
Arizona Gives Day raise $3 million yearly for 700+ nonprofits which benefit children, community, animals the arts, health services, and more
As the presenting sponsor since 2013, FirstBank holds annual "Give It Forward" campaigns to raise awareness and remind people about the power of small gestures of kindness
This year, FirstBank will surprise diners by posing as servers and paying for their meals, then asking them to Give it Forward by scheduling a donation on AZ Gives Day
FirstBank will spend more than $5,000 in hopes that every person they impact will contribute even a small amount to add to the power of collective giving
AZ Gives Day, April 2, 2019 24-hour day of online giving https://www.azgives.org/
For more information on First Bank visit: https://www.efirstbank.com/
HopeFest 2019
HopeFest Phoenix is a one-day event on March 23rd with the goal of meeting the needs of the community by connecting them to long-term resources. In 2019, organizations across Phoenix will gather together to provide the following:
Acute and chronic healthcare services
Addiction recovery information
Dental Services
Pet Care Services
Employment information
Trauma and behavioral health care info
Haircuts and grooming
HopeFest Phoenix, will take place at the campus of the North Phoenix Baptist Church. The event, which serves almost 15,000 of the state's working poor, seeks to not only provide those in need with quality health care, but to educate Arizona children and families about employment, addiction, housing, legal counsel and other issues in an effort to help them realize their full potential.
In addition to about 1,000 volunteers hailing from all sides of the health services spectrum, HopeFest Phoenix will welcome services and organizations including Phoenix Children's Hospital, the Mayo Clinic, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and Saint Vincent de Paul Medical Clinic, among multiple others.
HopeFest 2019
Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
North Phoenix Baptist Church 5757 N Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012
For more information on HopeFest Phoenix, visit: www.HopeFestPHX.com.
Craig Shoemaker @ Tempe
Show Times and ticket prices:
Thursday, March 21st 8:00PM
18 & over | $ 22.00 / $27.73
Friday, March 22nd 7:30 PM
21 & over| $ 25.00 / $30.98
Friday, March 22nd 10:00PM
18 & over | $ 25.00 / $30.98
Saturday, March 23rd 7:00PM
21 & over | $ 25.00 / $30.98
Saturday, March 23rd 9:30PM
21 & over | $ 25.00 / $30.98
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Spring Into Style 2019
Spring Into Style is this Saturday. March. 23rd Powered by Phoenix Fashion Week from 6:30 pm to 10pm. The event is hosted and take place at Andaz Resort & Bungalows.
A hyper local fashion event featuring the TOP 6 Valley fashion stylists and their 6 Top Trends for Spring
1.) Ashley Paige 80's Fashion
2.) BethYohanny White on White
3.) Braden Conwell Utility
4.) Candace Carter Monochrome
5.) Jazmine Nash All Doll'd Up
6.) Tim Boado Men’s Box Suits
Viewers can VOTE from home today for their favorite EDITORIAL Image on @PhxFashionWeek IG (https://www.instagram.com/phxfashionweek/) for a chance to win (2) Tickets ($100 Value) to Spring Into Style TODAY (6) TREND images attached + VOTE Image. Comment with #AZFamily.
Spring Into Style 2019
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows -6114 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, Arizona 85251
Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM
For ticket information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-into-style-2019-6-runway-trend-shows-sat-march-23rd-tickets-53115934189?discount=FABAZ
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/phxfashionweek/
The Phoenix Boys Choir: Children of the Holocaust
The Phoenix Boys Choir is partnering with the Arizona Opera to create a special concert performance celebrating the Violins of Hope Project as it tours through Phoenix.
The concert performance will feature a 30-minute performance from Der Kaiser von Atlantis by the Arizona Opera followed by a 30-minute performance of "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" by the Phoenix Boys Choir. The concert performance will also feature a presentation and performance of the Violins of Hope that were restored by Israeli violinmaker, Amnon Weinstein
Violins of Hope
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 2:00 PM
Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park 300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85012 For more information: https://www.boyschoir.org/violins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.