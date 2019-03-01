Ride & Drive at Off-Road Expo- March 2nd and 3rd
City of Scottsdale Off-Road Expo presented by Nitto returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale, AZ March 2 & 3, 2019.
The Off-Road Expo events in Pomona, CA & Scottsdale, AZ are truly the greatest collections of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts ever assembled in America. From off-road racing to rock crawling, trail riding to sand sports, UTVs to camping and adventure travel, fans have the unique opportunity to meet and talk with the most knowledgeable people in the off-road industry. Fans can experience the dynamic world of off-road thru ride along, racing demos, celebrity appearances, live music, industry media events and product giveaways.
- Adult tickets are $15 in advance
- ($19 at the gate)
- $6 for kids, ages 6-12.
- Children five-under admitted free.
For more information: https://www.offroadexpo.com/off-road-expo-arizona-spring-edition
Westworld -16601 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale 85260
The 31st Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival
The Renaissance Festival is a medieval amusement park, a 14-stage theatre, a 30-acre circus, arts and crafts faire, a Jousting Tournament and a feast, all rolled into one non-stop, day-long, family adventure!
- The Festival is open Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents' Day Monday, from February 9th through March 31st, 2019. Festival hours are 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM
- The Festival runs from 10a.m. until 6:00 p.m., rain or shine.
- Tickets: Advanced discount tickets available for purchase and print at home on-line RenFestInfo.com or at Fry's are $26 for adults and $16 for kids ages 5-12, children under
- 5 are always FREE. Tickets purchased at the Festival Box Office are $2 more. Discounts tickets for seniors (60 and older) are $25, only available at the Festival Box Office. Parking is FREE courtesy of Fry's.
For more information: www.RenFestInfo.com or phone: 520-463-2600
Arizona Renaissance Festival-12601 E US HWY 60 Gold Canyon, AZ 85118
Fitness & Yoga Party
The 3 Day Fitness + Yoga Party is a new fitness and wellness destination travel event set to debut in Scottsdale this February 28 to March 3rd at Hotel Adeline in Scottsdale.
The '3 Day Fitness + Yoga Party' is designed for people of all fitness levels, with plenty of classes and options depending on your fitness goals, mood and activity level. Participants are encouraged to stretch out of their fitness comfort zone and try exciting new classes like Acro-yoga, an acrobatics-inspired partner workout employing Cirque du Soliel-style training and technique or learn how to slow down and harness their chiin soulful mediation, mindfulness and lifestyle management coaching sessions with spirituality experts.
The health and wellness retreat is designed for health-conscious millennials who are looking for a way to improve their general wellbeing as part of the booming "fitcation" travel industry catering to active travelers seeking an interest-oriented, social and fun vacation experience.
3 Day Fitness & Yoga Party event highlights include:
- 3 epic days and nights of fitness and fun
- Beautiful accommodations at the stylish and brand-new boutique Hotel Adeline in the heart of sunny Scottsdale
- Dozens of unique fitness classes activities to choose from including a variety of unique fitness and yoga classes including interval-based strength training, vinyasa flow, acro-yoga, restorative yin yoga, booty blast and more
- Wellness workshops addressing nutrition, self-care, sleep, energy, self-management, intention-setting and personal development
- Participation in 'the ultimate fitness crawl'
- Participation in 'the fit challenge' circuit training obstacle course
- Daily culinary activities including daily fresh juice and smoothie bar, cooking class with local, fresh ingredients, demos, and nutrition workshops
- Tons of fun activities, pool parties, and nightlife
- 3 healthy chef-prepared meals per day included, plus snacks and culinary demos and more
Tickets for the all-inclusive experience start at $995 per person and three-day and three-night accommodations at the Hotel Adeline in Scottsdale, food and drink, an all-access ticket to the event jam-packed with fitness classes, yoga sessions, pool parties and VIP nightlife events, optional hiking tours and more.
For more information, tickets and to register for the event visit www.vikaraevents.com.
Hotel Adeline: 5101 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Very Hungry Caterpillar 50th Anniversary Event at GrabbaGreen
Join Grabbagreen and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the children's classic book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. To kick off The Very Hungry Caterpillar's birthday month, Grabbagreen will be hosting a reading of The Very Hungry Caterpillar (and other Eric Carle books) and chance to meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar himself! Guests will also enjoy:
- A Balloon Artist
- A free raffle ticket to win a special giveaway
- Free samples of The Very Berry Smoothie
- 20% off their meal at Grabbagreen
- Special The Very Hungry Caterpillar crafts
- Date: Saturday, March 2nd
- Time: 10am-11:30am
For more information: www.Grabbagreen.com or phone: (602) 833-6800
Grabbagreen-4727 E. Bell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85032,
Naughty Boy Golf Clothing
Naughty Boy Golf launched out of AZ with one goal in mind-to revolutionize golf wear by incorporating the best performance fabrics and ingenious designs. Mission is to create bold and daring classic designs on the most luxurious fabrics.
This is a family owned and operated, and all outfits can be found at https://nbggolf.com/
Mini Angel Eyes-Gleb
Gleb is in town for the Dancing With The Stars tour and is supporting the Mini Angel Eyes Charity as he is their celebrity ambassador
Gleb is in town for the Dancing With The Stars tour taking place at 8pm on the 2nd March at the Comerica Theatre, Phoenix. For more information visit: https://miniangeleyes.org/dwts/
Gleb is the ambassador for the Scottsdale based charity called Mini Angel Eyes which provides animal assisted therapy for children, seniors, veterans and those in need at no charge.
Mini Angel Eyes is a recognized non-profit organization that provides on-site visits, free of charge - therapeutic experiences to individuals or groups who serve populations who are physically disabled, have suffered domestic violence issues, to homeless shelters, veteran facilities, those who have faced childhood abuse, chronic illness and so much more. Equine Assisted Learning and Equine Assisted Therapy is an established field in which horses are used as a tool for emotional growth and learning. For more information: https://miniangeleyes.org/
L.A. Edwards @ M3F Festival
- L.A. Edwards will be playing M3F Fest today from 4:00pm-5:00pm on the Coyote Stage.
- M3F this weekend, March 1-3. This is the 16th year of M3F.
- Festival is 100% nonprofit and all proceeds are donated to local charities.
- Major Acts include Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey's McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Big Wild, Lukas Nelson, and many more.
- Event: M3F Festival, March 1-3 at Hance Park, Phoenix, AZ
- Tickets are available at www.m3ffest.com
For more information on L.A. Edwards visit: https://www.laedwards.net/
