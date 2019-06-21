Suds & Slides
Round up your squad and get ready for ice cold beer, spirits, water slides, summer bites and two dozen summer camp themed games at Suds & Slides. Happening on Saturday, June 22, 2019, the fun starts at 2 p.m. at Riverview Park in Mesa with grown-ups only activities including giant inflatable waterslides, tug of war, a dunk tank, three-legged race, giant pillow fight, mini golf, beer pong, life sized foosball, and a live action hungry hungry hippos game.
A portion of the proceeds from Suds & Slides supports the Foster Hope Foundation which operates with a mission to inspire a brighter tomorrow for Arizona's foster children. Through fundraising efforts and donations, the Foster Hope Foundation can provide much needed supplies, clothing, personal items, activities, lectures, workshops and scholarships to children within the foster care system.
- Saturday, June 22, 2019
- 2-9 p.m.
- Riverview Park, 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa, AZ 85201
- Who: 21+ over
- Cost: $15 online, $20 at the gate
- Group tickets (four admissions) $50 online only
For more information: www.SudsandSlides.com
Farmboy Market, Meats and Sandwiches
Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches was conceived as a fast-casual restaurant concept, following the founder's decades of operating farmer's markets, catering operations, fine dining restaurants, delicatessens, and fast casual burger restaurants.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
For more information: www.farmboyaz.com or phone: (480) 361-2153
Farmboy Market, Meats, Sandwiches. 1075 West Queen Creek Road, #1, Chandler; AZ 85248
Summer Accessories
Summer is here, and Scottsdale Quarter has the hottest looks for the pool and the parties.
Whether you like classic looks, staying on top of the trends or channeling your inner boho chic mermaid, there's a way to let your individual style show through, especially in swimwear
For the adults-only outdoor dinner party, be sure to have Nambe serveware on hand; the pieces are classic and timeless.
Having a pool party and inviting over your favorite families? Paper Source has got a lock on fun, colorful and fantastic patio and pool accessories.
If you want to keep the kiddos and teens happy and entertained, Urban Outfitters has pool floats, ambient lights and accessories sure to please.
Be sure to visit The Quarter this weekend and stop by our Kitten Pop-Up Adoption Shop, located next to Urban Outfitters and in partnership with Arizona Animal Welfare League. Kittens will be available for adoption from 10am to 3pm on both days!
For more information: www.ScottsdaleQuarter.com or phone: (480) 270-8123
Scottsdale Quarter 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Arizona State Arm Wrestling Championship
Try Your Arm Against the Greatest -- one of the most famous and accomplished arm wrestlers in the world this weekend at Talking Stick Resort and there are big bucks on the line!
Talking Stick Resort will hold the 2019 Arizona State NAL National Arm Wrestling Championship featuring Travis Bagent, the greatest arm wrestler in the world in The Showroom Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22
- Those testing their strength will compete for prize money totaling $15,000. That includes $5,000 to anyone who can beat Travis Bagent. Prize money will be awarded to the winners of weight and team categories at the NAL event. That includes women's, men's, teams and professionals.
- Women can compete for free. It will cost men $50 per 'arm'.
- Registration and weigh-ins will be on-site on Friday, June 21th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 22st from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- FREE to Watch
- The Arizona Arm Wrestling Championship will be held this year in showroom with state-of-the art lighting and sound. Every seat has a great view.
For more information: www.talkingstickresort.com
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort 9800 E. Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, Ariz. 85256
