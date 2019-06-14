Summer Mosquito Tips
Curtis Whalen with Blue Sky Pest Control suggest you do to prevent a mosquito breeding ground.
- Eliminate standing water around the home. Dump and scrub containers, kid toys left put, and look for holes around your yard.
- Make house pest proof. There are no holes on screen doors. Don't leave doors open.
- Protect yourself if you have to be outside. Wear pants and long sleeves. Don't forget that mosquito and bug repellant. Visit EPA's website for the best ones: https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you
For more information on Blue Sky Pest Control visit: https://www.blueskypest.com/
Video Game Testing Jobs
A Valley company wants to pay you to play and test video games. Experis Games is at about 220 employees right now and wants to beat 400 before the end of the year.
The company is looking for video game testers to find glitches in video games that are on the market and yet to be released.
You need no experience and you don't even have to be a gamer. Experis Games wants to hire a diverse population of all ages, but you must be 18 to apply.
For more information visit: http://experisgames.com/careers/
Star Wars Takeover
Star Wars Takes Over DT Phoenix! The Force is happening all weekend long Friday, June 14 through Sunday, June 16. In a partnership between FilmBar, True North Studio, Zia Records and monOrchid, intergalactic fans will get the chance to see the Star Wars Original Trilogy over Father's Day weekend.
The three-day event will take place at monOrchid, located at 214 East Roosevelt Street in Phoenix. Doors open one hour prior to show time each night with the schedule listed below:
- Friday, June 14, Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, June 15, Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back begins at 6 p.m.
- Sunday, June 16, Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi begins at 5 p.m.
The all ages event will include screenings, a Star Wars inspired Cantina, costumed characters, a Zia Records Pop-Up Shop and more! Tickets are $25 for a single screening or you can purchase a weekend pass for $60 by visiting http://bit.ly/StarWarsPhx.
Included with your film admission ticket is galactic themed popcorn, a complimentary commemorative button and a digital/print photo in front of one of the intergalactic backdrops.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early to mingle with the members of the Dune Sea Garrison (costumed "bad guys" from the Star Wars Universe) who will patrol the Star Wars themed cantina. Specialty cocktails, crafted by Conceptually Social, will be served as well as beer, wine, soda and of course the specialty popcorn. The event is made possible by community Partners: Zia Records, Jar of Buttons, Blue
Amazon Fulfillment Summer Tours
Want to know the magic that happens after you click "buy" on Amazon? Take a break from the summer heat and step inside Amazon's fully air-conditioned Phoenix fulfillment center for a behind-the-scenes tour. This is a free tour, something Amazon has been doing since May 2014, and ever since, they've had hundreds of thousands walk through their doors, from students to elected officials.
This month, Amazon is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its public tours program, which highlights the innovation, technology and customer obsession of the employees who help Amazon to pick, pack and ship millions of customer orders around the globe.
What you'll see and experience on a tour:
- Amazing people and technology working together to fulfill customer orders
- A warehouse the size of 28 football fields packed with products
- Miles of conveyor belts and ramps moving packages seamlessly
- How Amazonians find exactly what you've ordered among millions of products
- Learn how Amazon smile boxes are stacked for shipment to your front door
Amazon Fulfillment Center 5050 West Mohave Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Since the program's launch in May 2014, Amazon's fulfillment centers have welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, including students, elected officials, nonprofit organizations and members of the public. Visitors must be six years or older.
All guests must wear flat, fully enclosed shoes (no sandals, clogs or high heels). We recommend wearing comfortable shoes/sneakers. Additionally, long hair must be pulled above the shoulders and long-hanging jewelry, scarves and ties are not permitted.
To book a free tour of Amazon's Phoenix fulfillment center, visit: www.amazon.com/fctours.
Spartan Race
Spartan, the world's largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand is taking over State Farm Stadium on Saturday, June 15th with its newest series, Stadion. Are you up for the challenge?
The Stadion, which got its name from the storied stadium it took place in, was an ancient Greek running event and a historic, original Olympic Game nearly 3,000 years ago. Now, Spartan is encouraging racers of all levels (newbies included!) to embark on a 3+ mile course and complete over 15 obstacles located all throughout the indoor stadium. Spartans will experience State Farm Stadium like never before even getting exclusive access to sections of the stadium typically closed off to public. Competitors can expect to climb steep stairs, complete push-ups in the locker rooms, traverse narrow concourses with sharp turns, climb the rope, swing across monkey bars, throw a spear and more.
- The Stadion at State Farm Stadium
- Saturday, June 15th
- 7:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m.
- State Farm Stadium 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information: https://www.spartan.com/en/race/detail/4930/overview
Olivia's Book Club - Tender Lions
Just in time for Father's Day, Jeff and Brian Becker are a father-son team that have written Tender Lions, a book that celebrates fatherhood and the importance of a father in a son's life.
Brian & Jeff Becker are the co-authors of just published Tender Lions - a book about building the vital relationship between father and son. More than 20 million children live in a home without the physical presence of a father; millions more have dads who are physically present, but emotionally absent.
Brian and Jeff have compelling story of difficulties in a family that lasted for years, but that's not how the story ends. Drawing upon their own experience, the Becker's are on a mission to share their message that it's never too late to reclaim and renew the all-important father-son relationship.
For more information: https://tenderlions.org/
Healthy Skin Tour
Walgreens has joined The Skin Cancer Foundation on the road this year in support of its Destination: Healthy Skin Program a national effort to educate consumers about the importance of effective sun protection for skin cancer prevention, and the importance of early detection. During the nationwide program, which will make a stop in Arizona at the Tempe Public Library June 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, local residents will have the opportunity to enter an innovative, customized RV with two private exam rooms where board-certified dermatologists will provide free full-body skin cancer screenings.
This year, a new addition to the Destination: Healthy Skin program includes the opportunity for attendees to receive a high-tech facial image scan to reveal sub-surface sun damage. Walgreens beauty experts and pharmacists will be on-site to educate visitors about the importance of sun protection, distribute sunscreen samples, share best beauty products with SPF and offer best practices to treat sunburns.
Destination: Healthy Skin RV
- FREE skin cancer screenings for all ages
- FREE high-tech facial image scans to examine sub-surface sun damage for all ages
- June 15 and 16, 2019
- 10am to 4pm
- Tempe Public Library 3500 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
For more information: www.destinationhealthyskin.org
