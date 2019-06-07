National Donut Day!!!
These top-shelf donuts are a total game changer they are the most luxuriously crazy donuts of all time! Totally chef-driven, these folks out at the Donut Bar in Scottsdale are seriously up'ing the ante on the Valley's donut game. And a lot of times, if you come in the afternoon, you'll be met with a sold out sign! This place sells out! For National Donut Day.
- Friday June 7 is National Donut Day
- Donut Bar Scottsdale serves the most wild donuts ever crazy toppings, favors, and decorations
- Local beer hotspot too 8 taps that serve all local AZ brews
- Everyone that comes in for Donut Day gets a free birthday cake donut
For more information: https://donutbar.com/ or phone: (480) 656-5754
Donut Bar Scottsdale-16205 N Scottsdale Rd #110, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
First Friday Shuttle
If you're ever in the downtown area then you know how tough it is to find a parking spot. Well, check out this new garage that just openened for the public. And, just in time for First Friday's which begins tonight. And, also starting tonight, a new shuttle service to get people to all the First Friday hot spots.
This gives visitors better access to arts and culture experiences during Phoenix's popular First Fridays Art Walk, Artlink Inc. has updated the routes of the complimentary shuttles that circulate through greater downtown Phoenix. They will intersect at the Connector Hub at Ten-O-One, 1001 N. Central Ave, a prime First Friday location in Roosevelt Row now accessible through the support of True North Studio.
The Hub will feature an information table staffed by Artlink volunteers and will offer First Friday patrons who ride the Artlink shuttle two hours of validated parking (limited validations available). The new summer routes will serve the Historic Grand Avenue and Roosevelt Row/Central Arts districts, and become effective on First Friday, June 7.
Two other hubs also familiar to First Friday patrons will be maintained: Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., and Oasis on Grand, at 15th and Grand Avenues.
The shuttles run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. every First Friday, and each route takes approximately 20 minutes to travel it in its entirety. The shuttles, provided by Dunn Transportation, Artlink's official transportation partner, have been serving First Fridays for several years.
Artlink volunteers will be present at the Ten-O-One Connector Hub to validate parking for up to two hours. The two-hour validation is valued at $6 and can be applied to standard parking rates for longer periods. Nearby metered parking is also available.
The new Ten-O-One Connector Hub is also conveniently located across the street from the Roosevelt and Central Light Rail Station, which also features GRiD Bikes. Riders can take light rail to this popular First Friday stop and pick up a First Friday map from the information table. Parking and transit stops can be viewed on www.PhoenixUrbanGuide.com.
For more information: https://artlinkphx.org/first-fridays/
iMemories
National VCR Day- iMemories turns all of your home movies and photos into a digital format so they can easily be viewed, shared and enjoyed on every modern device.
- iMemories is the Netflix of "family movies"
- Uncover memories you never knew you had.
- iMemories digitizes Tapes, films, photos, slides, and negatives
- Fading Fast- Videotapes, film, and photos were never meant to last forever - chances are, they've already started degrading
For more information: www.imemories.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iMemories/
iMemories: 9160 E. Del Camino Drive, Suite B1 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
44th Annual Mighty Mud Mania
Wear your grubbiest clothes and shoes, and get ready to battle in the mud! It's been 44 years of Mighty Mud Mania, and it's back! And, it's free for kids up to 17 yrs!
Mud Courses for all ages: tiny tots (Muddy Tot,) 6 and younger (Mini mud course), 7 to 12 (Original Mud Obstacle course) and 13-17 the EXTREME course; (free for all the children) & extreme course for adults for just a $10 fee!
- Mud pits to play in for all ageswith a large mud pit for 7 and older, an "above ground" mud pit!
- Waterslide area for those who don't want to get muddy, but want to keep cool
- Firefighter wash off & WASH OFF STATIONS so no one's vehicle will get dirty… when everyone gets back in the car
- FREE--we request a non-perishable food item for donation to the Vista del Camino food bank
- (Adults pay a $10 fee to run the extreme course, but no fee to bring the family and enjoy the activity!)
FAST PASSES for the Original and Extreme course on sale for $10, for those who do not like to wait.
For more information: https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/mighty-mud-mania
Mighty Mud Mania: Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Pablo Dylan
Pablo Dylan has new EP entitled 'The Finest Summersault,' Pablo introduces an introspective and luminous rock/alternative sound inspired by his infamous lineage. However, Pablo says that the comparisons and influences of his grandfather were the furthest thing from his mind during the creation process. Born out of experimentation, the project is layered with dark, moody sounds, heartfelt melodies, and lyrics about personal experiences.
For more information: https://www.pablodylan.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IAMPabloDylan/
Ella Kinnersley: Local Google Finalist
Ella Kinnersley, a Valley Vista High School 9th grader has won the Arizona Doodle for Google contest and is in the running to be a National Finalist with her doodle titled, "Sloths are Neato". Voting is open through this Friday, June 7 at https://doodles.google.com/d4g/. To cast your vote, just click on the "Cast Your Vote" button, then select the "8-9 graders" tab and click on her doodle for Arizona. You can vote daily on each device.
Valley Vista High School Student Chosen as Winner for Arizona in Doodle for Google Competition
