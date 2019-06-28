Oregon Vending
You can win a trip to Oregon at the new vending machine at Scottsdale Fashion Square. (And also, at Arrowhead).
Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory is bringing a bit of The Territory to Phoenix residents to give a little sample of the fun and excitement we have to offer. People can get a Virtual Reality experience of some Mt. Hood Territory Attractions, enjoy free snocones with northwest inspired flavors, and get a code to win a prize from the Mt. Hood Territory vending machine.
This is the chance for people to learn about a quick escape from the Arizona heat and win some free stuff, including possibly a free trip. We're a short flight away with great outdoor activities, food and wine, and history as the official End of the Oregon Trail.
- Event happening June 29 and 30 at Scottsdale Fashion Square
- People can experience Mt. Hood Territory through VR and free northwest inspired snow cones
- Get a code for the branded vending machine and win Mt. Hood Territory prizes, including one person each day will win a free Mt. Hood Territory vacation.
For more information on the vending form: https://www.mthoodterritory.com/omht.us/win
Scottsdale Fashion Square: 7014 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
For more information on Oregon’s Mt. Hood Territory visit: https://www.mthoodterritory.com/mthoodterritory.com/fall
Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory 1830 Blankenship Road Suite 100 West Linn, OR 97068
Fireworks and Sparkler Safety Tips
Recommendations for the Safe Use of Fireworks
- Leave fireworks to the professionals. There's no need to use consumer fireworks.
- The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public display conducted by trained professionals.
- Use only legal fireworks.
- Young children should not be allowed to play with fireworks under any circumstances.
- Observe local laws concerning use of fireworks.
- Never smoke around fireworks!
- Do not light fireworks on windy days.
- Wear cotton clothing to light fireworks. Synthetic fibers tend to melt onto skin, while cotton does not burn easily.
- Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses, dry leaves or grass, and flammable materials. Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby for emergencies and to douse fireworks that do not properly ignite. The water should be on and the hose should be ready to instantly douse any wayward fires.
- Do not attempt to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Line up the home fireworks display with a viewing area on one side only. Don't watch from all sides; it's too hard to keep an eye on all participants if the display is surrounded.
- Be sure people are out of range before lighting fireworks. Viewing area at least 15 feet from the display.
- Store fireworks in a dry, cool place. Check instructions for special storage directions.
- Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting. Be sure to wear protective eyewear. An errant ember could cause permanent eye damage or, in extreme cases, blindness.
- Don't experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Use a long-tipped lighter for lighting fireworks to keep hands and faces away from fuses.
Sparkler Safety Tips
- Sparklers should only be used under direct adult supervision.
- Never hold a child in your arms if you or the child are using sparklers.
- Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time.
- Never hand a lighted sparkler to someone. Give them an unlit sparkler then light it.
- Teach children to hold sparklers away from their body with one hand at full arm's length.
- Make sure that people with lit sparklers stay at least 10 feet apart.
- Never throw, twirl, or wave sparklers. Especially ones with wooden sticks that can easily break and go into someone's eye.
- Always wear closed-toe-shoes when using sparklers. Burns to feet are common when burnt sparklers are left on the ground for others to step on.
- Sparklers should be dropped directly in a bucket of water after the flame goes out. The wire and stick remain hot long after it stops burning.
For more information: https://www.phoenix.gov/fire/prevention
Jay Pharoah @ CB Live
- Friday, June 28th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Friday, June 28th 10:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, June 29th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, June 29th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $25.00 / $31.13
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Jay Pharoah *Freak Show @ SUL
- Sunday, June 30th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission $25.00
For more information: www.StandUpLive.com or Box Office: (480) 719-6100
Stand Up Live 50 W. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85003
Will Donato, Saxophonist
Sound Bites Grill in Sedona presents a weekend of jazz, soul and R&B featuring Will Donato and Eddie Reddick.
Sound Bites Grill & Celebrity Showroom in Sedona features fresh seafood, hand-cut steaks and casual fine dining; live entertainment nightly and an expansive patio to enjoy red rock dining views during lunch or dinner.
A Weekend of Jazz at Sound Bites Grill in Sedona
- Friday and Saturday: June 28th and 29th.
- 7:00-10:00 pm
- Tickets begin at $25 for show only and Dinner Packages begin at $65
For more information: www.soundbitesgrill.com or phone: (928) 282-2713
Located at The Shops at Hyatt Pinon Pointe, Uptown Sedona/ 101 N State Route 89A, Sedona, 86336
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.