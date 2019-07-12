Passé Renewal
At Passé Renewal we pride ourselves in providing an opportunity for our customers to own affordable quality furniture fashioned in today's latest trends. Whether purchasing a piece from our showroom floor, or having a piece furniture refurbished, we strive to help our customers achieve their desired at home atmosphere.
Unique Furniture & Decor
Passé Renewal offers an electric selection of furniture & one-of-kind decor, with a wide range of styles. They have the perfect piece for your home. Passé Renewal love bring new life o up-cycle pieces & offer custom furniture services.
Unfinished Furniture
Passé Renewal offers you the ability to breathe new life into existing furniture with their custom paint and refinishing services. It saves you more money than buying new furniture and matches your exact taste. It's a win win.
- Quality affordable furniture fashioned in today's latest trends.
- Custom furniture painting and refinishing services.
- Open 3 days a month Every 2nd Friday and Saturday followed by an additional Saturday.
For more information: http://www.passerenewal.com/ or phone: (480) 332-2409
Passé Renewal 21820 S Ellsworth Road Suite 104 Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Trapp Haus BBQ: National Mac-N-Cheese Day
- National Mac-N-Cheese Day is Sunday, July 14th!
For more information: www.trapphausbbq.com or phone: 602-466-5462
Trapp Haus BBQ: 511 E. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
French Fry Food Truck: The American Poutine Truck
The American Poutine Co. is locally owned and operated Poutinerie in Arizona. They have two trucks serving poutine all over Arizona plus their new storefront in Gilbert (with an expanded menu!). Their Fries are hand-cut from fresh russet potatoes and fried twice for crunch! Their cheddar cheese curds are supplied locally to ensure that "squeaky" fresh cheese we all love!
They've got chicken bacon fries, bacon cheeseburger fries, philly cheesesteak fries, and of course, traditional poutine, which, if you've never seen it or tasted it, is pretty unique in itself. Their mission is to bring authentic poutine to Arizona.
"Poutine" is a popular Canadian dish made originally of French fries, cheese curds and topped with gravy. Over the years poutine has evolved to many different types and flavors! They offer a variety of poutines here at The American Poutine Co. Along with the traditional, we have added different toppings to make every poutine unique; Bacon, Pulled Pork, Buffalo Chicken, and more. Check out our menu for more delicious details!
For more information: http://www.americanpoutine.com/ or phone: (480) 930-7283
The American Poutine Co: 1395 E Warner Rd., Suite c100 Gilbert, AZ 85295
