Press Coffee Roastery
The new flagship roastery that Press Coffee is opening on the 19th! What's unique about this location is that it has 3 large roasters in the back where guests can see the full process from green bean to bag of how coffee is roasted. The grand opening weekend is 7/19-21. Over those three days, Press will be donating 100% of the proceeds from drip coffee to PCH! The newly built, 5,600 square feet space will allow guests to see how Press roasts coffee beans. There will be three German-made Probat roasters installed in an open area allowing guests to see and learn the high-tech, nuanced process of perfectly roasting beans.
- Press Coffee is proud to open its new flagship roastery and café
- The Roastery is brand new, 5,600 sq. ft. with three coffee roasters
- The Roastery has a new food menu including beer, wine and select alcohol
- Available event space
- Expanded café space for work or relaxing
For more information: https://www.presscoffee.com/ or phone (480) 718-9762
Press Coffee Roastery 10443 N. 32nd St., Phoenix. AZ 85028
MonOrchid: 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing!
The 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing is happening on Saturday, July 20th. Space takes center stage in downtown Phoenix today! ASU is displaying a Lunar Discoveries exhibit at MonOrchid beginning today through Aug 16th. And. it's free to the public!
The MonOrchid and ASU, in a partnership with True North Studio, are launching an out-of-this-world lunar exhibit titled, "Barnstorming the Moon" beginning Friday, July 19, through Friday, August 16. The upcoming event is free to the public and will take place at MonOrchid in downtown Phoenix. There will also be a special panel discussion on July 20th beginning at 6 p.m. with experts discussing details about space exploration just in time to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Space Mission.
For more information: http://www.monorchid.com/events
MonOrchid: Address: 214 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Kittens and Feral Cats
It's Kitten Season! This summer heat causes cats to go into heat, so you might be seeing more kittens and feral cats running around your neighborhood. It's definitely been a busy kitten season at shelters across the Valley as well. Lost Our Home Pet Rescue currently has 50 kittens in their foster system and that number continues to grow. It's a big cost to tackle caring for these kittens who need basic medical attention. The average costs is $150 to provide basic medical care to each kitten that they take in (spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccines, and deworming) before they can be adopted into their furever homes. Fragile kittens who need more attention can cost even more.
- Lost our Home Pet Rescue and La Garrata are planning a fun event on July 21.
- For more information on the event visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/879829162388317/
For more information: www.lostourhome.org
La Gattara Cat Lounge: 1301 E. University Drive Tempe 85281
Dbacks celebrate the 50 Anniversary of the moon landing
This is the big Kids Free weekend at the Dbacks! And they've got lots to celebrate! Baxter's birthday, plus the moon landing anniversary, where you can get your picture taken, as if you're landing on the moon! The D-backs will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20 with a Nick Ahmed on the Moon bobblehead giveaway
- Kids Free- Thursday thru Sunday!
- Dollar hotdogs on Sunday / Baxter's Birthday on Sunday
- Moon Bobbleheads on Saturday
- Astronaut ice cream on Saturday
- 3 player cleats- Space Day themed cleats (offered online with proceeds going to dbacks foundation)
All weekend long kids get in free (with purchase of an adult ticket 2 kids per 1 adult) plus we will have $1 hot dogs on Sunday only and Baxter's Birthday on Sunday
For more information: https://atmlb.com/2Z9Bcct
Mind Your Manners: Flight Etiquette Primer
Industry projections show a 3.4% surge in summer travel (June 1 and August 31) in 2019 over 2018… that's 257.4 million people flying on US carriers, or 2.8 million flyers a day
So: now's the time to brush up on your flight etiquette!
o Remember: On board a plane, everything that involves your senses sights, sounds and smells is magnified!
10 Tips -- Flight Etiquette Refresher
1) Keep Your Shoes On
- It's a cleanliness thing, for one it’s been awhile since that carpet was cleaned
- Naked feet can turn a lot of people off
2) The Armrest
- The middle seat should get dubs, but that doesn't mean stretching your elbows across the armrest
3) To Recline or Not to Recline, that is the Question
- Delta is experimenting with eliminating the recline on short haul flights: good idea?
- Be cognizant of what's going on behind you when you throw your seat back
4) It Stinks
- Be conscientious of the food you're bringing on board
5) Are We There Yet?
- Come on board ready to keep your kids busy throughout the flight
- Charged devices, snacks and new toys can go a long way
- Plan flights around their sleep schedules
6) It's 5 O'clock Somewhere
- Getting hammered on a flight just don't do it
7) We're on a Schedule
- Timeliness in getting into/out of your seat is much appreciated
- Know where you're seated before you board
- Exit in an orderly fashion, front to back
8) The Window Shade
- Up or down?
9) Can You Hear Me?
- It's OK to keep your phone conversations private
10) Mind the Attendant
- A small gift for the flight attendants?
- tip?
For more information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
Tips on saving money when traveling
7 Tips Stretching Your Travel Dollar
1) Seasonality is King
- Nothing drives pricing in the travel industry like the seasons (which is why Arizona is the country's #1 travel bargain in summer!)
- Visit Colorado mountain resorts in summer and Europe in winter, etc.
2) Go Big
- When business travel slows down, big city hotel prices tumble
- Visit financial hub cities like NYC, Chicago and SF in winter/summer
3) Days Matter
- Want to fly? Tuesdays and Wednesdays are always cheaper than Mondays and weekends
- Want to go to Vegas? Midweek over weekends!
- Want to go to a big city? Weekends over weekdays
4) Plan Ahead
- Generally speaking, lock your airfare 6 weeks out
- Airfare prices will surge 2 weeks out and then again 3 days out
5) Use Cancelation Policies to your Advantage
- Nonrefundable rates are always lowest but can ding you if your travel plans change
- No charges for canceling your flight within 24 hours after you buy
6) Check Multiple Airports
- Smaller regional airports in many cities can cater to low-frills carriers, so flights may be cheaper
7) Compare Codeshares
- Multiple airlines may be selling the same flight United will sell a United flight, but so will Air Canada and Air New Zealand and that prices on that same flight will vary from airline to airline
Top Deals
The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, Lake Las Vegas
Newly renovated 4-Star Mediterranean-style resort on the shores of Lake Las Vegas (30 min from Strip), w/golf, multiple pools & sweeping lake and mountain views
- $99/nt. w/buffet breakfast for 2 + valet (60% off) for weekday travel thru Sep. (wknd rate $119)
Hotel Palomar San Diego a Kimpton Hotel, San Diego
Snazzy 4-Star hotel located in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter -- 200+ eateries within 8-minute walk w/ rooftop restaurant and pool deck, plus nightly wine hour and no pet fees
- $129/nt. (45% off) for weekday travel thru Nov. (wknd. rate $159+)
Rosarito Beach Hotel, Rosarito Beach
Quaint beachfront hotel located 30 miles (an hour's drive) south of San Diego on the Pacific Coast Highway, close to Valle de Guadalupe wine region
This deal includes a FastPass back into the U.S., which cuts the border wait time in half
- $299 for 2-nt. stay in Studio Suite (55% off) w/mimosa breakfast daily & two 60-min. massages for weekday travel thru Dec.
For more information: www.travelzoo.com/tv
Adam Conover / Comedian "Adam Ruins Everything"
Adam Conover is the creator and star of TruTV's hit ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING, an educational comedy that debunks popular misconceptions and encourages the audience to question everything they think they know.
- General Admission: $22.00 / $28.91
- Friday, July 19th 8:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 20th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 20th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
For more information: www.CBLive.com or phone #: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Summer Saturdays with Esteban in Sedona/ Esteban YouTube channel
Escape the heat at Summer Saturdays with Esteban at Sound Bites Grill in the cool red rocks of Sedona
o Saturday: July 20, August 17 & 31, September 14 & 28
o Guests will experience classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence as Esteban plays with his full band and renowned violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. Each seat at the intimate dinner theater is within a few feet of the stage allowing guests to see and feel every detail of Esteban's passion and explosive style of play. VIP packages available.
Other upcoming performances at Sound Bites in Sedona on select Saturdays through the end of the year.
o Saturday: October 12 & 26, November 9 & 23, December 21
Make sure to visit and subscribe to the Esteban YouTube channel. Just released - a brand new video of an original song called Sedona Sunrise, https://youtu.be/tGudHP8S1ew. Esteban and Teresa Joy enjoy creating these music videos in stunning locations almost as much as performing live.
Summer Saturdays with Esteban in Sedona
- Saturday, July 20, August 17 & 31, September 14 & 28
- Sound Bites Grill
- For tickets and information, visit www.soundbitesgrill.com. Tickets - $59 to $175.
To learn more about Esteban visit: www.estebanmusic.com
