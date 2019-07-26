Field Trip Friday: Pine- Strawberry

The Rusty Pine Cone

The Honey Stand in Pine, AZ

That Brewery

The Randall House

Coach House Antiques / Linda's Unique Treasures

Woods Canyon Lake Marina and Store

  • Address: Forest road 105, Woods Canyon Road, US Highway 260, Mile Marker 282, FR 300, Forest Lakes Estates, AZ 85931
  • Website: http://woodscanyonlakeaz.com/

Sky's in Pine

The Strawberry Inn

Cabins on Strawberry Hill

  • Address:5306 N. Highway 87, Strawberry AZ 85544
  • Website: www.azcabins.com
  • Phone: (928) 476-4252

Pine Creek Lavender Farm

Pine Creek Espresso and Fudge

Shawn Wayans @ Tempe Improv

Shawn Wayans will be performing today and tomorrow at the Tempe Improv.

Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans' feature film "I'm Gonna Get You Sucka." Immediately following his feature film debut, Shawn joined the cast of the Emmy Award winning comedy series, "In Living Color. “Shawn starred in the box office hits, "Little Man" and "White Chicks," both of which he also co-wrote, and co-executive produced.

Show Times and ticket prices:

  • Friday, July 26th 7:30 PM
    • 21 & over
  • Friday, July 26th 10:00 PM
    • 18 & over
  • Saturday, July 27th 7:00 PM
    • 21 & over
  • Saturday, July 27th 9:30 PM
    • 21 & over

General Admission Ticket: $30.00 / $37.73

VIP Ticket: $40.00 / $48.75

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877

Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

 

