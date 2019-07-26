Field Trip Friday: Pine- Strawberry
The Rusty Pine Cone
- Address: 3972 N Arizona, AZ-87, Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: https://www.therustypinecone.com/
- Phone: (612) 467-9959
The Honey Stand in Pine, AZ
- Address: 3691 N Hwy 87, Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: https://www.thehoneystand.com/
- Phone: (928) 978-5571
That Brewery
- Address: 3270 N, AZ-87, Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: http://thatbrewery.com/
- Phone: (928) 476-3349
The Randall House
- Address: 3821 N Highway 87 Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: https://therandallhouse.com/
- Phone: (928) 476-4077
Coach House Antiques / Linda's Unique Treasures
- Address: 3824 N Highway 87 Pine, Arizona 85544
- Phone (928) 476-6431
- Coach House: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Coach-House-Antiques-Boutique/1606190309638258
- Linda's Unique Treasures: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Antique-Store/Lindas-Unique-Treasures-278011132928061/
Woods Canyon Lake Marina and Store
- Address: Forest road 105, Woods Canyon Road, US Highway 260, Mile Marker 282, FR 300, Forest Lakes Estates, AZ 85931
- Website: http://woodscanyonlakeaz.com/
Sky's in Pine
- Address: 3972 North Arizona State Highway 87 Pine, Arizona 85544
- Website: http://www.rusticdecorrbd.com/
- Phone: (928) 363-4041
The Strawberry Inn
- Address: 5073 Arizona Highway 87 Strawberry, Arizona 85544
- Website: www.thestrawberryinn.com
- Phone: (928) 202-7790
Cabins on Strawberry Hill
- Address:5306 N. Highway 87, Strawberry AZ 85544
- Website: www.azcabins.com
- Phone: (928) 476-4252
Pine Creek Lavender Farm
- Address: 4223 Pine Creek Canyon Dr, Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: https://www.pinelavenderfarm.com/
- Phone: (619) 772-6005
Pine Creek Espresso and Fudge
- Address: 3617 AZ-87, Pine, AZ 85544
- Website: http://www.pinecreekfudge.com/
- Phone: (928) 476-3308
Shawn Wayans @ Tempe Improv
Shawn Wayans will be performing today and tomorrow at the Tempe Improv.
Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans' feature film "I'm Gonna Get You Sucka." Immediately following his feature film debut, Shawn joined the cast of the Emmy Award winning comedy series, "In Living Color. “Shawn starred in the box office hits, "Little Man" and "White Chicks," both of which he also co-wrote, and co-executive produced.
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, July 26th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Friday, July 26th 10:00 PM
- 18 & over
- Saturday, July 27th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 27th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over
General Admission Ticket: $30.00 / $37.73
VIP Ticket: $40.00 / $48.75
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
