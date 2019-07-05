Hot Dog Month-The Larry Phx
To celebrate National Hot Dog Month this July, Chef Luis Arellano from The Larry Phx has created a special menu of hot dogs that put the traditional ketchup and mustard combo to shame. Every week, guest can try a new recipe.
- Big Mac Dog (July 1-3) - mustard-thousand island dressing, American cheese, lettuce, onion, sesame seeds, pickles (if viewers still want to try this recipe, they can ask for it although the week is over)
- Larry Sonoran Dog (July 8-12) - Bacon, tomato, avocado cream, mustard, ketchup, cotija, mayo
- Kimchi Dog (July 15-19) - Cheese sauce, house pickles, gochujang mayo
- Okonomoyaki Dog (July 22-31) - Savory cabbage pancake, plum sauce, bonito, nori, kewpie mayo
Hot Dog Tips:
- Quality ingredients are key buy fresh bread and try to look for 100% beef franks like a Hebrew National. This will automatically make the recipe taste better.
- Experiment with your topping choices the bolder the better! Caramelized onions, jalapenos, even crumbled potato chips for added crunch work.
- Sauces can make a big difference adding mustard to Thousand Island dressing is the perfect way to make your dog "animal style". Mango salsa with a sprinkle of cotija cheese on top adds a Mexican twist.
The Larry Phx
- The Larry is the ultimate all-day-vibes food and drink hangout from the team at Conceptually Social, anchored in the Phoenix Warehouse District at Galvanize. Open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour with a lineup of menu items that checks all the boxes for healthy, comforting and eclectic cravings. Ready-to-eat meals that let you grab and go including some fresh and light sushi rolls.
- Happy hour beginning at 4 p.m. is a great chance to try some of our items. Stop by for 50% off sushi and pizza with your choice of $2 off draft beer and wine or pick your favorite cocktail for $5!
For more information: www.thelarryphx.com or phone: 602-432-0752
The Larry Phoenix: 515 E. Grant St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Lost & Found Dogs
This weekend is notoriously the biggest for Maricopa County Animal Care & Control. And, today, Friday, July 5, 2019 is expected to be the busiest intake day of the year. They see a number of dogs who have run away, scared from the firework noises, and are now lost looking for their families. The shelter is expecting to deal with upwards of 100 pets or more coming into the shelter, with officers out in force beginning at 7am collecting lost and stray animals. If you have found a lost pet, doors to the West Shelter open at 9am where you can drop pets off. Also, big news, at the East Shelter, the quarantine has been lifted.
We are encouraging people to immediately report their lost animals to our "Lost and Found" line at 602-372-4598. Animals reported there will be placed on our interactive map for people to search. We also ask for the general public to come in and physically walk up and down the aisles of the kennels to look for their pets. Any pet that has a microchip will be driven straight home and avoid coming into the shelter. The only animals we will bring in are those where we cannot locate the owner.
For more information: https://pets.maricopa.gov/162/Lost-Found-Pet
Must Do's when dogs are missing
The most important things pet owners MUST DO, within the 1st 24 hours, after their dog has gone missing.
Unfortunately, many people are clueless, so these tips from the pros will help save a lot of animals and make for some very happy reunions.
1. Gather scented items your dog may recognize (blankets, clothing even dog poop from the yard!) to leave where dog took off
2. Create an effective flyer (this is key, and most flyers just don't work the way they should.
3. Get help from friends and family, as well as the shelter where you adopted the dog.
4. Immediately post on the Nextdoor network in your immediate neighborhood. The most important Lost and Found sites on social media include: Straydar, Lost Dogs of Arizona and PetHarbor.
For more information: https://azsmalldog.org/lost-pet-resource/
Rush Fun Park
A new indoor amusement park in Peoria, located on the SW corner of 67th and Peoria, and have a world of options for families to play while staying cool.
For more information: https://rushfunpark.com/locations/peoria/ or Phone: (623) 243-9900
The Rush Fun Park: 6817 W Peoria Ave Peoria, AZ 85345
The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience @ CB Live
Spend an evening with America's premiere Robin Williams tribute artist and feel like you're actually in the presence of one of the funniest and most heralded comedic icons of the 21st century. The show is funny, poignant and sometimes just a wild ride through the mind of a lovable madman. Robin was not only a wonderful actor and stand-up comedian, but a philosopher and humanitarian. So, if you never had the chance to see him live, here's your golden ticket, with Roger Kabler.
The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience:
- Friday, July 5th 8:00 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, July 6th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $25.00 / $31.13
- VIP Ticket: $35.00 / $42.12
For more information: www.CBLive.com or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
We The Classy
Fashion bloggers earn a range based on the brand and the engagement of their audience. It also depends if they earn commissions from LIKEtoKNOW.it, but can start earning about $50 a collaboration early on with 5000 followers and go to $1000 per collaboration when they are upward of 100k followers, which brings it to about 1% of (real) audience. That is not a rule, there's more exceptions than rules in this industry.
Venessa Kaufman of We The Classy highly recommend keeping it a side hustle for a while before jumping out of your current career. It is the type of business that ebbs and flows based on marketing dollars, seasons, social media apps... before going full time, she suggests building it into a business with systems first, and be prepared for fluctuations in your income.
For more information: https://wetheclassy.com/blog/
Fine Spine Travel Time
Travel Ergonomics! July is known as one of the busiest travel months, with lots of families going on vacation. But between trying to nap on a plane, and sleeping on a different bed than what you're used to, you can really tweak your back and neck. That's no fun!
Chiropractor Chris McDaniel with us to talk about all the things you can do to make sure your spine is just fine for your next travel time.
For air travel
- Proper neck support
- Getting up during long flights to prevent Deep vein thrombosis.
- Stretches
Things to do once you get in the hotel room
- Vitamins you can take to lessen the physical strain
- Things you can pack: your own pillow, a lacrosse ball for trigger point massage, a section of pool noodle for traction.
For more information: www.McSpine.com
The International Brotherhood of Magicians
The International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention 2019 is coming to Scottsdale July 10-13 with nightly entertainment starting at 8 p.m. -- world renowned magicians, illusionists, mentalists, comedy magicians! And these guys are good,
International Brotherhood of Magicians
- Talking Stick Resort & Casino
- Wed., July 10th - Sat., July 13th
- Show Times: 8PM
People can register for the magic workshops on July 9th at the registration desk in the convention ballroom lobby at Talking Stick Resort.
Tickets ($20 for each night) are on sale at: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/international-brotherhood-of-magicians-22349748716.
All shows start at 8 pm and are in Salt River Rooms 4 and 5 at the Talking Stick Resort & Casino, 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
