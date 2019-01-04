Flow With the Fishes: SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium Launching Tank-Side Yoga Series
Looking for a fresh way to destress in the New Year? Look no further than SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, which will host its first-ever "Flow With the Fishes" Yoga Series starting Friday, Jan. 4.
Offered between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Fridays throughout January at the aquarium located within Arizona Mills Mall (5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, #145), Flow With the Fishes, offered in conjunction with Grateful Yogini of Phoenix, will welcome up to 20 students per class as they practice their skills tank-side under the tutelage of an experienced yoga instructor. Hosted in SEA LIFE's Bay of Rays, participating yogis can pose and stretch alongside the fish, sharks and other aquatic life that call the aquarium home while enjoying the stress and anxiety-reducing benefits that come with listening to the water and viewing the smooth motions of the fish.
Tickets for Flow With the Fishes make great stocking stuffers and are available for $20 per class or $60 for all four starting Friday, Dec. 21 on the SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium website.
Flow With the Fishes Yoga Series
- Friday, January 4th 9am -10am
- Friday, January 11th 9am-10am
- Friday, January 18th 9am-10am
- Friday, January 25th 9am-10am
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/discover/news-events/
For more on SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium, visit: VisitSeaLife.com/Arizona
SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium - 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir #145, Tempe, AZ 85285
2019 Roosevelt Row
Kick off 2019 with the January First Friday tonight on Roosevelt Row. This awesome community-based event focused on supporting local artists, vendors and businesses is a great opportunity for families to enjoy music, art and food in a safe, walkable environment. It's pretty special and something folks from around the Valley really look forward to every month.
Roosevelt Row Artists' District is a walkable, creative district in the urban core of downtown Phoenix. It is nationally known for its arts and cultural events, award-winning restaurants, galleries, boutiques and live music. Roosevelt Row is a lead creative placemaker, fostering an urban renewal with rehabilitated bungalows and new infill projects.
The Artists' District connects downtown Phoenix to historic neighborhoods including Garfield, Evans Churchill, F.Q. Story, Willo, Roosevelt, Historic Roosevelt and Grand Avenue. Roosevelt Row begins at 7th Avenue and extends east to 16th Street. On the north side it begins at Interstate 10 and extends south to Fillmore Street.
For more information: www.rooseveltrow.org/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RooseveltRowCDC/
2019 World Arizona Bridal Source & Arizona Bridal Show
It seems like it's always the perfect season for bridal season! And the hottest new trends for 2019 are out on the runways and include Meghan Markle look-a-likes and jumpsuits, oh my! And, you can see them all at The Arizona Bridal Show, which returns to the Phoenix Convention Center this weekend.
Thousands of brides and their entourages will attend the 2-day expo to create their signature weddings with cutting-edge ideas from over 400 of the valley's top wedding experts. Couples can plan their entire wedding in one day and enjoy award-winning cuisine from Arizona's top wedding chefs.
Runway shows presented by American Furniture Warehouse will feature the Valley's premier bridal boutiques displaying hundreds of designer wedding gowns on sale, with up to 80% off Bride & Bridesmaid Gowns, Veils, Shoes, and Accessories.
The hottest trends for 2019 will be highlighted at the show. Trends in wedding gowns feature the
aftermath of the Royal Wedding and style trends of Meghan Markle Mania with clean silhouettes.
Necklines vary from off the shoulder, Victorian, various halter styles, to extremely low plunging Vs with illusion lace. Sleeves vary in length from sheer to textured fabrics, shoulders are accented with capes or shrugs (wear for ceremony and remove for the reception), and after hour parties feature pantsuits, slinky slip dresses, and power suits.
Trends in bridesmaid dresses include revealing slits, lush fabrics (like velvet), and varying sleeve and neckline styles. Bridesmaids are still mixing and matching colors and styles best for their body type.
Popular colors for 2019 will include Living Coral (color of the year for 2019), with rose being the new blush, a slight deeper shade of pink.
One lucky couple will even win the Ultimate Wedding Giveaway, everything from invitations to the venue, all sponsored by some of the area's most prestigious wedding vendors.
Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway to 1 Lucky Couple
- Over $100,000 in prizes
- 1 wedding gown given away every hour
- Gown Sale with 20% - 80% Off on Gowns
- Free Bride's Magazine Subscription
The two-day event, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center January 5th - 6th, 2019 will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $12.00 per person at the door.
- Fashion Shows
- 9am, 11am, 1pm
For more information, discounted tickets, or to register to become an exhibitor, visit www.ArizonaBridalShow.com.
Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Throughout January, the Arizona State Capitol Dome will be lit blue in recognition of Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Arizona's efforts to combat human trafficking, protect victims' rights, and bring greater awareness and attention to this horrific crime.
Since 2015, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has led targeted statewide human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts. Under the leadership of Co-chairs Cindy McCain and Gil Orrantia, Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, the Council has worked to raise public awareness towards victims' services, develop a victims' service plan, evaluate statewide human trafficking data, and support greater collaboration among stakeholders.
To date, the Arizona Human Trafficking Council has provided trainings and awareness presentations to over 31,000 professionals and community members statewide. During 2018, the Council increased outreach efforts to Arizona's tribal nations, expanded victim access to critical housing and medical services, and connected over 3,000 stakeholders, including tribal communities and students, to resources and training materials.
To learn more about the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, visit: http://endsextrafficking.az.gov/
To report trafficking or get help, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline:
- 1 (888) 373-7888
- SMS: 233733 (Text "HELP" or "INFO")
- Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week
- Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages
- Website: www.humantraffickinghotline.org
Family friendly inauguration events happening Monday
- 2019 Inaugural Ceremony
- January 7, 2019 at 10:00am
Capitol Lawn:
The Taste of Arizona Success 2019 event highlighting 10 unique restaurants in our state all who will be serving up free morsels showcasing their own culinary flair.
Wesley Bolin Plaza:
Guests can "EXPLORE ARIZONA", a free and family-friendly area, by hanging out with all of our local professional sports teams and their mascots, discovering cultural attractions and learning more about all of the exciting activities of our state agencies. The Explore Arizona fair will also include the Governor's Showcase - over 300 educators and students from career and technical education schools across the state proudly promoting what they are learning in their classrooms. Stop by to get a taste of the delicious recipes our culinary students are cooking up just for the Inauguration.
There will be two drop off/pick up points for rideshare or taxi.
All persons entering the Arizona State Capitol Mall to attend the 2019 Inauguration are subject to a security screening.
No signs, banners or weapons will be permitted into the event.
Gun Free Zone: The Arizona State Capitol Mall is designated a gun free zone pursuant to A.R.S. 13-1302 during the 2019 Inauguration. Pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3202.01, gun lockers will be available at two locations adjacent to entrance points free of charge.
For more information: https://2019azinauguration.az.gov/
Arizona State Capitol Mall / 1700 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (Washington St parking lot on Wesley Bolin)
Phoenix Sun's Gorilla / Celebrating a Big Birthday!
Friday, Jan. 4: Steward Health Care Health & Wellness Night
- The first 5,000 fans in attendance on Friday will receive a special Suns tin with bandages
- There will be a pregame fan fest at the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health located on the southeast corner of Talking Stick Resort Arena beginning at 5 p.m. The pregame event will feature live entertainment and appearances by The Gorilla, Suns Dancers and Solar Squad, and there will also be stations where fans can measure their wingspan and vertical leap and put their basketball skills to the test
Sunday, Jan. 6: Kids Night & Gorilla's Birthday Celebration
- As part of Kids Night & Gorilla's Birthday, there will be several mascots (including some local teams & other NBA teams) in attendance to participate in a pregame meet & greet with fans along with a number of fun skits during timeouts and at halftime
For more information: https://www.nba.com/suns/
Pablo Francisco @ Tempe Improv
Pablo Francisco will rock the house with screams of laughter at the Tempe Improv.
Pablo is one of the most popular touring comedians worldwide. He has earned a reputation for his unique talent to weave together his one of a kind arsenal of off the wall characters and spot-on impressions. Francisco draws his audience into his vivid imagination and takes them on a wild ride as they experience his spontaneous outbursts, clever insights and some of the funniest rapid-fire comedy, ever unleashed.
To learn more about Pablo Francisco visit: http://www.pablofrancisco.com/
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Thurs. 8:00PM / Fri. 7:30PM & 10:00PM / Sat. 7:00PM & 9:30PM
- Tickets: $28
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv/ 930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Find Work Now: Localwork.com
People impacted by the shutdown or others looking to can earn money immediately. Ryan Naylor from Localwork.com talks about ways people can start earning money now.
Gig Economy Options
- Uber
- Lyft
- Wag!
- Rover
- Postmates
Hot Industry Hospitality
- Scottsdale Resorts
- Arizona Bridal Show
- Scottsdale League for the Arts
- Event Security
Staffing Services
- Aramark https://www.aramark.com/
- On Target Staffing https://www.ontargetstaffingllc.com/
- Liberty Staffing http://www.libertystaffingusa.com/
For job information visit: https://www.localwork.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.