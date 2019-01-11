University of Phoenix Campus Hosts Pipeline AZ Community Career Concierge Event
Participants will learn how to leverage newly launched site to explore different careers, local employers and resources for upskilling and education
University of Phoenix has partnered with Pipeline AZ to host a community event to learn how to leverage a new career-resource and hiring platform. The Pipeline AZ job search tool is a link between job seekers and employers in greater Phoenix using skills-based search criteria to discover different career opportunities. This free tool allows users to be matched with jobs, internships or mentors. Users can also research different careers, see what training is needed and explore employment opportunities with local companies.
The event will teach attendees how to navigate the tool and provide the opportunity to meet one on one with Pipeline AZ case managers for resume and profile review. In addition, the event will host three learning tracks.
Learning tracks include:
- Building Out a Profile
- Career Search
- Exploring Pathways
The Pipeline AZ site, developed by the non-profit Partnership for Economic Development, is a partnership between local universities including University of Phoenix, local businesses and job training organizations.
Register for this event by signing up for Pipeline AZ at: www.pipelineaz.com. Use code 8 to be assigned to the event.
Friday, Jan. 11 5-7 p.m.
University of Phoenix-4035 S. Riverpoint Pkwy Phoenix, AZ 85040
Monster Energy Supercross takes over State Farm Stadium
- Supercross is returning to the Valley Saturday
- The Glendale event is the 2nd stop of the 2019 tour
- Athletes will compete in 2 divisions the 450 and the 250 class
- Fan Fest kicks off from noon-6 p.m.
- Main event happens at 6:30 p.m.
For more information visit: www.SupercrossLive.com or Facebook: www.facebook.com/supercrosslive
State Farm Stadium- 1 Cardinals Dr. Glendale, Arizona 85305
27th annual Litchfield Park Gathering Native American Festival
- More than 100 artists and artisans from Native American communities across the country
- It is an invitation-only festival
- Artwork includes traditional and contemporary beadwork, clothing, jewelry, paintings and prints, pottery, sculptures and weaving, basketry, carvings and glass art. Cultural Arts will be reflected in classical guitar, clothing and Navajo rugs, quilts, rock art, Wampum shells, bows and arrows, sand art, rattles and fetish carvings.
- Children's area, full schedule of entertainment
- The event is FREE
- January 12th, 2019 -- From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
- January 13th, 2019 -- From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
For more information: www.litchfieldparkgathering.com
AZ On The Rocks
- AZ on the Rocks in Scottsdale is celebrating its 15th year anniversary this weekend by inviting the public to climb for FREE!
- The indoor climbing gym, which features a yoga studio and Ninja Warrior training zone, will be open to the public on Sunday, January 13 from 9AM to 5PM and anyone can come enjoy the facility whether you are a first timer or experiences climber at no cost. It's great for all ages! There will also be a raffle and food trucks.
- New this year, AZR is bringing in Ability 360 which offers adaptive climbing gear for people with paralysis, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, and anyone who has limited use of their lower extremities. So, ANYONE can come out and climb!
- If you do plan to attend, please make sure to fill out the safety waiver on the AZOnTheRocks.com website before arriving. It'll make checking in much easier as it’s expected to be busy.
For more information: www.azontherocks.com or phone: (480) 502-9777
AZ on the Rocks-16447 N. 91st Street, Suite 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Charity Golf Tournament for son of Firefighter born with rare genetic disorder that can't be treated in Arizona
Eli has a rare genetic disease called Fanconi Anemia, which will lead to cancer, leukemia or both. There is no cure, and the family travels to Cincinnati Children's Hospital multiple times a year for evaluation and testing. In light of the costly medical bills and travel, Eli's grandpa, Steve Ketsdeve, has organized a charity golf tournament.
"Tee it up for Eli" will take place on January 19 at Arizona City Golf Course. Shotgun start is 9 a.m. To play, the family is accepting donations of $50 per person, or $180 per foursome. There will also be raffles and a lunch buffet. All the proceeds raised will go to Eli's treatments, surgeries and travel. To register, contact Steve Ketsdever at 520-858-5678 or Kyle Wright at 520-560-3180.
- Event: Tee it up for Eli, January 19th Arizona City Golf Course 13939 S. Cleator Road Arizona City, AZ 85123
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1933905153349775/
Proceeds go to helping the family travel and pay for medical care as well as research for Fanconi Anemia. For more information on Fanconi Anemia, go to www.fanconi.org.
Kitchen on the Street develops Junior Board To Fight Childhood Hunger
Kitchen on the Street provides Bags of Hope (food backpacks) to 2,000 food insecure children each weekend.
Reading scores increase by 12% and math skills improve by 26% once a child received a Bag of Hope on a regular basis
Kitchen on the Street is striving to assist food insecure children with nutrition, so they can achieve academic excellence
The purpose behind this Jr Board is to allow young folks the opportunity to gain experience in the nonprofit sector and to provide an opportunity for students to bring their generational thoughts and ideas to the fight against hunger. These young people are likely fellow students of children struggling with food insecurity and have a unique perspective, to include creative ideas to raise awareness and combat this issue
The Jr Board, called "Difference Makers", will be participating in the second meeting of the school year on Saturday 1/12/19 at 9am at Kitchen on the Street.
To learn more visit: www.KitchenOnTheStreet.org
Kitchen on the Street-2650 E Mohawk Lane, Suite 168 Phoenix, AZ 85050
Pauly Shore @ CB Live (Copper Blues Live)
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, January 11th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over
- Saturday, January 12th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over
- General Admission: $25.00 / $30.80
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone:(602) 910-5161
CB Live-21001 N. Tatum Blvd Phoenix AZ 85050
Beignet and Coffee Shack @ Queen Creek Festival
Beignet and Coffee Shack serves New Orleans style beignets paired with French chicory coffee!
qcfeastivals on Friday 5:30-9p.m.
For more information: http://www.azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival/
Queen Creek Library-21802 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
For more information visit: www.thebeignetandcoffeeshack.com or Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebeignetandcoffeeshack
Dry January Mocktails
If you are giving up alcohol for the month of January, you can still enjoy your favorite cocktail in form of a mocktail. How about a "Guava No-Jito."
Guava NO-Jito
Ingredients
- 2-liter club soda
- 2 tsp agave or sugar or to taste
- 1 small bunch of mint
- 2 fresh limes sliced lengthwise
- ice
- 1/2 oz. Guava Puree
Instructions
1. Fill glass half way with ice.
2. Fill glass with club soda.
3. Add agave or sugar, stir.
4. Add guava puree.
5. Add 3-4 fresh limes, lightly squeezing and stir.
6. Add 8-10 mint leaves.
7. Stir and Enjoy!
8. garnish with lime wedge and mint leaf, if desired
