Pharmacy Vending Machine
You can get cupcakes and cars from a "vending machine," why not something for the sniffles?
The future of pharmacy is here inside this blue-and-white SpotRx medical kiosk at the Biltmore Center in Phoenix.
o Using this kiosk, individuals can consult an e-pharmacist, transfer a prescription and pick one up or opt for delivery of their medications.
How does it work? Get an e-prescription from SpotRx. An app notifies you when it's ready, and then you pick it up and pay for it at the kiosk. (Or opt for delivery)
BONUS: With fewer middlemen, patients can save up to 80 percent on prescription medication and up to 60 percent on over-the-counter meds
So, what's the future of pharmacy? Is it just this box?
o People want a convenient, discreet and frictionless experience when buying their medications.
o This is just the beginning! Expect more kiosks to pop up around the Valley.
o SpotRx wants to be the anytime, anywhere pharmacy and is rolling out a lot of exciting things this year in the Valley including a brick-and-mortar space called the Health Pharm, where we'll house a state-of-the-art machine called the M5 that will hold thousands of medications.
For more information, visit: www.Spotrx.com
Fiesta Bowl Stem
The Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge, presented by Kadima. Ventures, is the largest extracurricular STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) program for grade school and junior high students in Arizona. Teams of fifth-eighth grade students from across the state (with three to five students per team) create a scale model and written report about an international logistics mission to colonize Phobos, a moon of Mars.
The teams will present their plans to provide a sustainable base for a colony of 24 people in 10 years to Honeywell engineers. Preliminary rounds for this competition will crown the top two teams from each day, who will move onto the finals on Saturday, February 9.
The winning students will receive scholarships to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Space Camp, as well as an on-field appearance at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 49th Annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
Preliminary Round:
January 25:
- Arizona State University West Campus
- 4701 W. Thunderbird Road,Glendale, AZ 85306
January 28-29:
- Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus
- 7001 E. Williams Field Road,Mesa, AZ 85212
For more information: https://fiestabowl.org/events/aerospace-challenge/
WWE Royal Rumble, Axxess
WWE Royal Rumble at Chase Field on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.
o Tickets available at ticketmaster.com
Royal Rumble Axxess takes place this Friday, January 25 Sunday January 27 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
o Tickets are available through phoenix.ticketforce.com.
WWE NxT Takeover on Saturday at Talking Stick, Monday Night Raw on Monday at Talking Stick, SmackDown on Tuesday at Talking Stick
o Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
AZ Ice Gilbert- Free Skating Day
It's national skating month, so AZ Ice Gilbert is offering free lessons to Arizona's Family viewers on Saturday at 11:45am, then skating will be open to the public for half off admission price after the lessons conclude.
For more information: http://azice.com/gilbert/ or Phone: (480) 503-7080
AZ Ice Gilbert- 2305 E Knox Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Big Game Special- Bobby Q
This weekend, Bobby Q is supplying Super Bowl party hosts with four BBQ essentials to whipping up a slow-smoked feast
The Big Game special is a complete six-person take-home meal
The Big Game BBQ special, the deal includes:
- 1 lb. of hand-sliced Smoked Prime Beef Brisket
- 1 lb. of seasoned Pulled Pork
- 6 large BBQ buns
- A 5oz bottle of Bobby Q's signature BBQ sauce
- The deal is available on to-go orders only on Super Bowl Sunday, February 3.
- This game day package is priced at just $40
Bobby-Q has three convenient Valley locations to order from in Phoenix (27th Ave. and Northern), Biltmore, and Mesa.
There are three Valley locations to order from in Phoenix, Biltmore, and Mesa.
- Phoenix: 8501 N. 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85051; 602-995-5982
- Biltmore: 3154 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018; 602-626-8856
- Mesa: 1610 S. Stapley Dr. Mesa, AZ 85204; 480-361-7470
For more information, visit www.bobbyq.net.
Up Close with Arabian Horses and Artists
Up Close with Arabian Horses" event is on Sat., Jan. 26 at Arizona Fine Art EXPO (this is a 10-week fine art show with 100 artists that is open daily)
- The Arizona Fine Art EXPO runs daily through March 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the SW corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald's Ranch.
- The event features 124 patron-friendly artist studios within a 44,000 square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques.
- This Saturday, guests will get a rare chance to see magnificent Arabian horses up close prior to the 64th Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show during "Up Close with Arabian Horses" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show takes place February 14-24 at Westworld in Scottsdale.
Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free. For details, call (480) 837-7163 or visit www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.
JOJO Coffeehouse
JOJO Coffeehouse Restaurant and Coffee Bar is inviting the public to its Grand Opening an all-day event that includes live music and giveaways. Coffee, beer, wine and mimosa flights will be flowing. Diners can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner and performances by local musicians. Attendees will also have the opportunity to score raffle tickets throughout the day that can be entered to win prizes. JOJO Coffeehouse will donate a portion of proceeds from the day to Feed My Starving Children.
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children.
Grand Opening event, Saturday January 26th from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Showcase coffee flights, menu items, unique cocktails
For more information visit: https://jojocoffeehouse.com or phone: (480) 907-6100
JOJO Coffeehouse-3712 North Scottsdale Road, AZ 85251
