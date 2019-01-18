Barrett Jackson's 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction
Barrett-Jackson will sell thousands of coveted, authentic automobilia pieces, all at No Reserve, during its 48th Annual Scottsdale Auction, January 12-20, 2019, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
This is the fastest growing section at Barrett-Jackson! 16-hundred pieces are now displayed here and will hit the auction block! Barrett-Jackson is not only a leading seller of collector cars, the show has become the leading seller of authentic pieces of automotive-related memorabilia from around the world!
For more information: https://www.barrett-jackson.com/Events/Event/Home/Scottsdale-2019/069daa76-55d4-4986-a7a8-7d89ed9367d4
Monster Jam returns to the Valley
Monster Jam®, the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world, returns to tear through Phoenix with a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement, featuring another larger-than-life Saturday event of high-octane racing and freestyle stunts on January 19th at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
This year's massive truck lineup features appearances by Monster Jam super-truck icon Grave Digger®, along with World Finals Champions El Toro Loco® and Monster Mutt®. The 2019 season is highlighted by FIVE Phoenix debut truck appearances including Overkill Evolution, Kraken, The Black Pearl, Over Bored and Black Stallion plus the newly rebranded Monster Jam Fire & Ice trucks.
In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, fans can come to the stadium early to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close and meet the star drivers for autographs & photos. Also available is the limited quantity Pit Party Early Access Pass that provides fans early entry into the Pit Party one hour before open to the general public.
For more information: www.MonsterJam.com
State Farm Stadium 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ 85305
Mesa MLK Festival after the Parade. All Plant based festival
Zen Nights Inc. presents A Festival of Music, Art, and Love celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, January 21, 2019 from 12-4pm. Downtown Mesa at Main street & MacDonald. To convene after the conclusion of the parade - tentative start time 12:30pm.
This festival will be based on compassion and all products/food will be plant based and 100% cruelty free.
Great music, plant-based food vendors, occasional guest speakers and cooking demonstrations, and a kid's corner!
For more information: www.zennights.org
Girl Scout Cookies
For six weeks each year, Girl Scouts in Arizona participate in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. From Jan. 21 - March 3, more than 11,000 girls in central and northern Arizona will be walking around neighborhoods and boothing in front of local stores learning entrepreneurial skills while selling delicious cookies.
The Cookie Lineup
- Thin Mints: Mint flavored (and vegan) cookies with a delicious chocolaty coating. $5
- Tagalongs: Layers of peanut butter with a rich, chocolaty coating. $5
- Samoas: Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies. $5
- Trefoils: Iconic and delicious shortbread cookies. $5
- Do-si-dos: Crisp and crunchy oatmeal outside and creamy peanut butter inside. $5
- Savannah Smiles: Zesty, lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar. $5
- Girl Scout S'mores: Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling. $6
- Toffee-tastics: Buttery (and gluten-free) cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. $6
For more information, visit www.girlscoutsaz.org
Chris Hogan: Millionaire Money Habits in the New Year and Three Steps Millennials Can Take to Reach Millionaire Status
Millionaire Money Habits in the New Year
Set SMART goals
o 97% of millionaires say they almost always achieve the goals they set for themselves
o Make sure your goals are:
Specific
Measurable
Achievable
Relevant
Time sensitive
Example: Save $10,000 toward my emergency fund by December 2019.
Live on less than you make
o Millionaires don't accidentally live below their means, they do it on purpose
o It's not because they make a large salary, they are disciplined with what they have
One-third of millionaires never made more than six figures in a single working year.
o They're intentional with the way they spend money:
93% of millionaires use coupons
Spend less than $200 per month at restaurants
Spend on average $35 on a pair of jeans
Stay away from debt
o You can't get ahead if your income is going back out every month
o The first step is to stop taking on more debt
o Make a plan to pay off debt using the debt snowball
73% never carried a balance on a credit card in their lives
68% never took out a penny in student loans
Do a monthly budget
o 93% of millionaires stick to the budgets they create
o Every month, before the month begins, create a zero-based budget
o Tell your money where to go instead of wondering where it went
Three Steps Millennials Can Take to Reach Millionaire Status
Get out of debt
o Millionaires steer clear of debt. You can't invest in your future if giving most of your income away.
o Use the Debt Snowball method.
o Stop taking on more debt cut up your credit cards and don't take out a car loan!
o Find ways to downsize your lifestyle cut subscriptions, quit eating out.
o 73% of millionaires have never held a penny of credit card debt.
o 7 out of 10 never had student loans.
Put retirement ahead of kid’s college
o There's a 100% chance that you'll retire, but only 53% of all college students actually graduate.
o Put on your oxygen mask first! Make sure you max out your retirement options like 401(k)s and IRAs first, then you can put money away in an ESA.
o There are other options for your kids to utilize to help pay for college (scholarships, grants, getting a job while in school, community college, etc.)
o You don't want to become a burden to your child later on, so investing in retirement first could be the most loving thing you could do.
Start investing now!
o 8 out of 10 Millennials already wished they were investing more toward retirement and wealth building.
o Millennials have one advantage over every other generation, giving them the greatest opportunity to build wealth time! Time and compound interest are their best friends.
o Investing requires right now planning and long-term focus.
o Take advantage of company 401(k) match if there is one it’s FREE money! A Roth IRA is a great option if you don't have access to a 401(k)
Book Signing Event
Friday, January 18, 2018 6PM
Barnes & Noble - Desert Ridge Marketplace
21002 N Tatum Blvd Suite 42
Phoenix, AZ 85050
**Chris will give away $1,000! Must be 18 years or older and present to win.
For more information on Chris Hogan visit: https://www.chrishogan360.com/
Heather Walker Recipes
Vanilla Cake:
- 2 tbsp. butter for greasing the pan
- 6 eggs, room temperature
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup sour cream, room temperature
- 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste (LorAnn Oils brand)
- 1 tsp. Buttery Sweet Dough baking emulsion (LorAnn Oils brand)
- 3 cups flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Bring all ingredients to room temperature.
3. Butter the bottom and sides of the inside of the cake pan and line with parchment paper. Set aside.
4. Using a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whip the eggs and sugar on medium speed for about 7 minutes, until the mixture is light in color and fluffy.
5. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sour cream, vegetable oil, vanilla bean paste and baking emulsion. Whisk to combine and set aside.
6. In a separate large mixing bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder.
7. Slowly add the sour cream mixture to the eggs and sugar. Mix for about 30 seconds to combine.
8. Reduce mixer speed to low. Add the dry ingredients in three batches, mixing just until combined.
9. Pour the batter into the cake pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 60-90 minutes (depending on cake size), or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
Vanilla Bean Buttercream:
- 5 egg whites
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 5 sticks of butter
- 1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste (LorAnn Oils brand)
- 3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the egg whites and sugar. Whisk on medium heat constantly until the mixture reaches 160 degrees. Run the mixture through a sieve or strainer and transfer into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Mix on high speed for about 7 minutes until stiff peaks form. Remove the attachment and attach the paddle.
2. Mix on low speed and add the butter, one stick at a time, until fully incorporated.
Sand Finish:
- 1 box vanilla wafer cookies (11 oz.)
- 1 box Cinnamon Sugar Graham Crackers (11 oz.)
1. Using a blender or food processor, crush the vanilla wafer cookies and graham crackers into a fine powder, in batches.
2. Use your hands to gently pat the crushed "sand" into the cold buttercream frosted cakes.
For more information: https://www.phoenixfamilyfoodie.com/
For more information on Cake Doll visit: https://www.cakedollarizona.com/ or phone: 480-828-2525
The Town Dump Auction
The Town Dump, an iconic landmark in Cave Creek, closed its doors on December 31 after 42 years in business.
The owner's age and some physical limitations prompted her to accept an offer on the buildings and property in November.
The remaining items in the "wild and crazy store" will be auctioned at EJ's Auction & Appraisal in Glendale starting on Saturday, January 19.
Because of the large quantity of collectibles, a second auction will take place on January 26.
Locals and tourists alike loved to wander through The Town Dump to discover unique collectibles, kitschy souvenirs, colorful pottery, sculpture, furniture, jewelry, clothing, antiques and other quirky finds.
- The Town Dump Auction
- January 19 & 26 at 10 a.m.
For more information visit: www.ejsauction.com or (623) 878-2003
EJ's Auction & Appraisal-5880 W. Bell Road in Glendale
Tara at the Movies: Destroyer
In this gritty Los Angeles film noir from the director Karyn Kusama, Kidman plays Erin Bell, a detective so worn down by a lifetime of tragedy that she seems barely alive. Her eyes red-rimmed as she lurches down the street, Erin is propelled by pure rage, and Kidman burrows so deeply into that anger that she becomes unrecognizable.
For more information on the movie “Destroyer" visit: https://www.destroyer.movie/home/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: https://www.harkins.com/behind-screens
