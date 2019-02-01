Walk On!
For the 14th consecutive year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will inspire students to be a part of its Walk On! Challenge. As the largest health care provider in the state of Arizona, the company's goal is to educate and inspire fourth- and fifth-grade students, their teachers and their families to focus on healthy choices that can be made daily with the 5-2-1-0 goal. The program components include encouraging participants to eat 5 fruits and veggies a day, spend 2 hours a day or less of screen time, get 1 hour of physical activity every day and consume 0 sugary drinks. This year's Challenge begins February 1, 2019 and lasts throughout the month.
For more information: https://walkonaz.com/
Ginger Monkey SB Burgers
Ginger Monkey in Chandler has created 2 Super Bowl-themed burgers the Brady Brisket Burger & the Goff GOAT Cheese Burger.
- The Brady Brisket Burger consists of a burger patty, beef brisket, melted cheddar, fried onion, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and chipotle aioli.
- The Goff GOAT Burger is a goat cheese stuffed burger with fig and onion jam, crispy pancetta, shredded lettuce and tomato
- $2 of every burger sold goes to East Valley Flag Football, the biggest NFL approved league in Arizona with over 100 teams every season
- Burgers have been available all week and during the Super Bowl
Since opening 2 years ago, Ginger Monkey has supported the local community with family-focused events like Family Valentine's Day Dance that is coming up on Feb. 11 & 12 as well as Family Movie Nights, a family-oriented St. Patrick's Day event called MonkeyFest and give-back nights averaging 3-4 fundraisers a month.
For more information: www.gingermonkeyaz.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gingermonkeyaz or call 480-802-6659
Ginger Monkey Tavern-135 W. Ocotillo Road, Chandler 85248
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl, one of the largest cookie delivery companies in the
west, is set to take Arizona by storm with its weekly rotating menu and its famous pink box.
The Gilbert Crumbl will open Wednesday, January 30. Free cookie day will be on Friday,
February 1
Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti,
Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal
Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S'Mores, Orange Creamsicle, and many more.
Crumbl is open from 10 am till midnight.
Cookies can be delivered from Noon until midnight
- First store in Arizona
- Cookies are served warm & Fresh (always baking every min of the day)
- Very exciting rotating menu
- Perfect family treat
For more information: www.crumblcookies.com or call:(480) 645-9555
Crumbl Cookies-2743 S Market St #104 Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cupid Contest- Hurts Donuts
Hurts Donuts in Tempe is in need of some assistance with their February deliveries.
They're looking for not one, but two "diaper wearing, rose petal throwing, dancing love (babies)" to help them deliver Valentine's Day doughnuts to offices and homes around the Valley,
The pay is near $24 an hour, plus cash tips. The hours will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and the schedule is flexible.
Deliveries will be made within the Phoenix-metro area between Feb. 1-14
The cost for a dozen standard doughnuts and cupid delivery is $35
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/Hurts-Donut-Tempe-Arizona-282339645454006/
Hurts Donuts- 2161 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
Super Bod Super Bowl
Christina Jordan, Board Certified Master Nutritionist and founder of Fit Body Weight Loss shows us food that have health benefits and taste great for your Super Bowl party.
Super Sweet Potato Chip Nachos with guacamole
- (Sweet Potatoes are antioxidant powerhouses. They're anti-inflammatory and help regulate blood pressure. They may help support weight loss. Avocado is excellent as a natural anti-inflammatory and helps boost cognitive (brain) health, immune system and glowing, healthy skin.)
Cauli-Power Buffalo Bites
- (Provides 77% of daily vitamin C and contains high antioxidants and phytonutrients that can protect against cancer. It also contains fiber to enhance weight loss and digestion.)
- Fresh Super Food Platter of fresh Veggies and Fruits that have super antioxidants to fuel you for your big game day.
Super B-Complex supplement to help keep blood sugar level and help you feel in control of cravings throughout your day.
For more information visit: www.fitbodyweightloss.com or phone: 844-537-2408
Clinic: 6555 E. Southern Ave., Suite 2203 Mesa, AZ 85206
NFL Workout: Extreme Speed Training
Reggie McGill owner of Extreme Speed Training, works with a wide variety of athletes, ranging from professional, college players to young kids starting in their sport. He works with them on speed. strength, agility and skills specified to their sport.
For more information visit: https://www.extremespeedtraining.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/extremespdtraining/ or phone: 602-708-8986
Extreme Speed Training-16647 N. 41st Pl. Phoenix, AZ 85032
