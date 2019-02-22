Swing Into Spring Social
Life doesn't stop with a cancer diagnosis. The bills still need to be paid, dinners still need to be made, the house still needs supplies, and children still deserve a childhood. It's the mission of a Valley nonprofit, called The Singletons to help provide these essentials for single moms struggling with cancer. And now, the Diamondback wives are getting involved and you can too. This weekend, they'll be holding a Swing into Spring Social at the Harley Davidson of Scottsdale.
- Saturday February 23, 2019
- Harley Davidson of Scottsdale-15656 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale 85260
For more information visit: https://www.thesingletonsaz.org/swing-into-spring-social-2018/
The Singletons (formerly known as Singleton Moms) is a home grown, Arizona-based non-profit with a mighty vision. They are a community dedicated to providing hope and support to single parent families struggling with cancer.
For more information: www.TheSingletonsaz.org
The Junior League of Phoenix 82nd annual Rummage Sale
For 82 years, The Junior League of Phoenix has put on Arizona's largest fund raiser! And, it's that time of year again... beginning tomorrow at the Arizona State Fair Grounds, you can get a smokin' deal and know your money is going to a good cause. Last year, The Rummage Sale attracted over 3,000 shoppers and raised more than $120,000. The non-profit's 1,000 members contribute some 1,800 volunteer hours to make the event possible. And, in its 82-year history, the Rummage Sale has raised more than $7 million over the years, contributing to the JLP's legacy of impact in the Valley.
The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions; the morning session is held from 8 a.m. noon and the afternoon session is held from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the morning session is $5 at the door, while admission to the afternoon session is free. All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session. There is a parking fee at the Fairgrounds of $10, cash only.
Junior League of Phoenix - Rummage Sale
- Arizona State Fairgrounds
- Saturday, Feb. 23
- 8:00am- 4:00pm.
For more event details visit: www.jlp.org.
State Fair Grounds-1826 W. McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007
2019 Lowrider Arizona Super Show
The Lowrider Magazine-Sanctioned Arizona Super Show Concert, Car Show and Car Hop will return to State Farm Stadium on February 23 from 12PM-8PM.
The event will feature premier custom and classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars, and special interest exhibitors from across the western United States and beyond. The car show will highlight American classics and customs alike, while showcasing dazzling paints, interiors, and customized modifications that embody American culture through vehicles.
As part of the day's entertainment, there will be a car hop competition featuring the top contenders in the industry! This year's expanded footprint makes this the largest indoor/outdoor stadium Lowrider Super Show in the country!
The Arizona Super Show Concert will feature national recording artist Ramon Ayala, The Zapp Band, Baby Bash, MC Magic, plus more local superstars. Other unique elements include an auto culture art exhibit, celebrity appearances, children's area, and more fun-filled activities!
Show Hours
- Saturday, February 23rd, 2019
- 12pm-8:00pm
Ticket Pricing
- Standard Admission
- $43.00 ea.+ Fees
- Please note Children ages 2-12 REQUIRE a ticket.
- Children's tickets can ONLY be purchased at the box office.
- Children under 2 are free.
- Prices will increase Day of Show.
- Adult and child tickets are available for The Arizona Super Show and are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com or the Ticket Office at State Farm Stadium.
For more information, visit www.thearizonasupershow.com or www.statefarmstadium.com.
State Farm Stadium-1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale AZ 85305
Ron Capps/NHRA Arizona Nationals
Ron Capps
Ron Capps and the NAPA AUTO PARTS Funny Car team raced to victory three times during the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season to secure a fourth-place finish, Capps' 14th consecutive Top 10 year-end ranking. Including the three event wins, the 2016 NHRA Funny Car world champion powered the NAPA Dodge to six final round appearances and ended the year with a No. 1 qualifier, his 22nd overall, at the season-ending event in Pomona, California.
For more information on Ron Capp visit: https://www.shoeracing.com/drivers/ron-capps
Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals
Hard to believe, but it's that time of year again where we're gearing up for the start of the NHRA season. This is the 35th year, and it's called the Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Arizona Nationals (PSC) - Feb. 22-24 at Wildhorse Pass.
For more information: https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2019/nhra-mello-yello-drag-racing-series/magic-dry-organic-absorbent-nhra-arizona
Wildhorse Pass Motorsports Park-2000 S. Maricopa Rd., Chandler, AZ 85226
National Margarita Day @ Urban Margarita
Today is National Margarita Day and throughout spring training, which runs from Saturday, February 23 through Tuesday, March 26, guests of Urban Margarita in Glendale can enjoy a free taco of their choice (steak, chicken or carnitas) when they present their ticket stubs from any local spring training game. Offer is available all day; valid on tickets from same-day games only.
For more information: www.urbanmargarita.com or phone: 623-561-6674
Urban Margarita-6685 W. Beardsley Rd., #180, Glendale 85308
Little Italy Comes to Scottsdale!
The 6th annual Italian Festival is a two-day event sponsored by The City of Scottsdale celebrating Italian culture, food, music, arts, fashion and commerce
This year's event will feature live entertainment and some of the best Italian food the Valley has to offer gelato, pizza, hand-made meatballs, sausages, pasta, wine and other delicacies.
Live performances will include Sbabieratori di Asta, A Ziarella (Italian Folk Group), Di Gala: Phoenician Tenors, and Sima and her All-Star Trio.
The event is sponsored by Talking Stick Resort Arena, Menabrea Italian Beer, Fiat & Alfa Romeo and Go AZ Motorcycles. Galbani Cheese will sponsor a stage and host Celebrity Chef, Marco Sciortino.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go toward St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that helps feed, clothe, house and heal those in need in Arizona.
Event Details:
- When: Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Old Town Scottsdale's "Piazza del Southbridge"
- 7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Cost: Tickets to the event are $10 and children under 12 are FREE.
For more information, visit: http://www.italianfestivalaz.com/
