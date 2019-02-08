D-backs Fan Fest
D-backs Fan Fest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Salt River Fields from 12-4 p.m.
Event is FREE, but fans must register online for a ticket at www.dbacks.com/fanfest.
First 5,000 fans will receive a clear D-backs tote bag, courtesy of Chase
- D-backs fans can enjoy kids’ inflatables and activities, player autographs and a stage show in the main stadium featuring live interviews with current and former players and D-backs manager and GM
- D-backs Yard Sale is quite popular and benefits the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, it includes thousands of items such as old giveaways, shirts, caps, youth Little League uniforms, and more
- D-backs will announce the 2019 promo schedule on Thursday, will have a few promo items we can show off in advance.
A new element this year includes a free ticket that can be downloaded directly to your mobile phone to enter the event. Fans can easily download their ticket and view the event map by downloading the MLB Ballpark App for iPhone and Android or by visiting www.dbacks.com/fanfest.
Mummies of the world: The Exhibition
Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, having been viewed by over 1.8 million visitors across the world, reveals how the scientific study of mummies provides a window into the lives of ancient people, offering unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations. The exhibition showcases galleries that explore the study of mummies linked to discoveries in modern medicine.
Mummies of the World requires a timed-entry ticket. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Guests can purchase tickets online at www.azscience.org/mummies. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is generously supported by presenting sponsors Ellie and Michael Ziegler, APS, BlueCross® BlueShield® of Arizona and U.S. Bank. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition is produced by IMG.
Arizona Science Center -600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Pony Express
The oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express celebrates its 61 years with riders blazing their trail from the tiny town of Holbrook, Arizona to the streets of downtown Scottsdale. Arriving on horseback and covering a relay mail route of more than 200 miles, the annual delivery consists of 20,000 pieces of first class mail that bear the "Hashknife Pony Express" insignia. At noon, riders arrive at Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West. Surrounding this historical event, outdoor activities for the whole family take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. including family-friendly games, storytelling, crafts, face painting, onsite food trucks, horse-and-rider meet and greet and autograph-signing party following the mail delivery; and live entertainment.
Hashknife Pony Express Mail Delivery and Community Celebration
- Friday, February 8, 2018 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- FREE (suggested donation of $5 per adult, $2 per children/students)
- Free Museum admission as well, Friday, Feb. 8 and Sat. Feb 9.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale's Museum of the West
- 3830 N Marshall Way
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- 480-686-9539
Scottsdale Western Week
- February 2nd thru 10th, 2019
- www.scottsdalewesternweek.com
For more information, visit www.hashknifeponyexpress.com or www.scottsdalemuseumwest.org.
Mom Made Market
The Mom Made Market will be at Chaparral High School February 9 and 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $4 presale for one day or $7 for the weekend pass. Tickets will be $5 at the door on the day of the event. Parking is free.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards 'Pray For Davis' supporting 4-year-old Davis through his cancer journey.
The two-day event will have shopping and fun activities for the whole family including face painting, balloon animals, Disney princess appearances and more.
This nationally-recognized market was created to provide a simple and efficient platform for moms to sell their products, network with other business owners and meet their supporters in- person.
Over 150 'Momtrepreneur' brands are expected to be in attendance. Some favorite local Arizona business that will share the must-have fashions and food include:
- Shiki moo-moos and custom apparel: http://shikico.com/
- Noxx stylish baby clothes: https://www.rocknoxx.com/
- Mustache Pretzels: http://www.mustachepretzels.com/
Moms can feel free to bring the kiddos with activities like Disney Princesses, balloon figurines, face painting, and more to keep them entertained all day long.
For more information about the Mom Made Market Arizona please visit: www.themommademarket.com/mm-arizona/
Chaparral High School 6935 E Gold Dust Ave Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Buckeye Air Fair
Make plans to attend the Buckeye Air Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road.
Enjoy a live, two-hour air show both days at Noon featuring stunt pilots Jeff Boerboon with his YAK110.
This year, they are partnering with Copperstate Fly-In who are bringing hundreds of military and vintage aircraft to showcase, along with action-packed demonstrations, a Kid's Zone, Sci-Tech Fest, live entertainment and great food.
Free parking and admission.
- VIP tickets are available to purchase online and give you preferential parking, front row seats to the air show, light refreshments and access to private restrooms. One-day VIP tickets are $80, Two-day tickets are $125.
- You can also purchase tickets for activities in the Kid's Zone in advance for $10.
Buckeye Air Fair
- Buckeye Municipal Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye, AZ, 85326
- Feb. 9 & 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Air show at Noon at both days
For more details and event information, please visit: www.buckeyeairfair.com. The Buckeye Air Fair is presented by Core Construction.
Save face-The Grooming Routine Cleanup
This process is done IN-SPA with every new client. We dissect everyone's personality, helping them to become the best versions of themselves, whilst simplifying their lifestyle in the process. Life is short! It's time to make grooming fun, and enjoyable.
WE DO MEN
Welcome to WE DO MEN®, a spa designed and tailored for men! Taking the fluff out of the spa experience with old school hands-on methods, RAW skincare, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, and full comedic content. This is the art of manhandling emphasis on the MAN.
For more information: www.WeDoMen.com
We Do Men A Male Concept Spa -4375 N. 75th St. Suite Scottsdale, AZ 85251
National Pizza Day and Phoenix Children's Hospital Fundraiser at Pomo!
Tomorrow is National Pizza Day at all three Pomo locations in Gilbert, Scottsdale and Phoenix!
- On National Pizza Day (Sat, Feb 9), Pomo Pizzeria will offer guests a Margherita pizza, for only $10! They can choose between the Napoletana or Rimini pizza style.
- $1 from every margherita pizza order will benefit the Phoenix Children's Hospital.
For more information: https://pomorestaurantgroup.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PomoPizzeria/
Streets Eats Festival
What better way celebrate the arrival of spring than with delicious bites from some of the Valley's best restaurants on wheels. The Street Eats Food Truck Festival will be taking over Salt River Fields on Saturday, February 16 and Sunday, February 17 with over 50 of the Valley's tastiest food trucks with foods ranging from BBQ to tacos to sweet treats and more, plus live music, a giant kids zone and more.
There will be a Best Bite competition between all of the trucks with their $2 bites, where trucks will challenge one another for supremacy with their tasty creations. The grand prize winner will receive a $200 gift card from Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse.
Tickets to the 2019 Phoenix New Times presents Street Eats Food Truck Festival are on sale now for $12 ($15 at the gate), or $75 for VIP access, including five beverages and four food tokens, private restrooms, plus access to VIP Lounge, and kids under 12 (and parking) are always free. Plus, your ticket to the 2019 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will allow access to the MLB4 tournament going on at Salt River Fields that weekend featuring four of the top collegiate baseball programs in the country. All food trucks accept cash (and most accept credit cards). Most important, all food trucks will be serving up $2 samples, so you can graze the day away.
- Saturday, February 16 & Sunday, February 17
- 11am-6pm
For more information: www.streeteatsaz.com
Street Eats Food Truck Festival-7555 N. Pima Rd.-Scottsdale, AZ 85258
