Peacock Wine Bar Opening
Peacock Wine Bar in Gilbert opens Saturday, August 24th.
The Peacock will offer a lounge type setting with small fare food, over 50 wines with most by the glass, and about 15 craft beer by the bottle or can.
The mission at the Peacock Wine Bar is simply to embrace intellectual stimulation linked to wine and offer an alternative to the bar scene in a relaxed and friendly environment.
- We will eventually offer wine education, paint nights, date nights, and other events. We will occasionally offer live music as well.
For more information: www.peacockwinebar.com or Phone: 480-590-1586
Peacock Wine Bar: 1525 N. Gilbert Rd C-108 Gilbert 85234
Patrick Warburton @ Tempe Improv
Puddy from Seinfeld is touring the nation with a hilarious new comedy show featuring the bestselling book LETTERS FROM A NUT by Ted L. Nancy! Joined by special guests, Patrick and company will mix it up with great comedy bits selected from the actual crazy letters sent by Mr. Nancy to companies and people all over the world. In addition to playing Puddy on Seinfeld, Patrick Warburton has starred in The Tick, Rules of Engagement, Lemony Snicket, Family Guy and Bee Movie.
Show Times:
- Friday Aug 23rd
- 7:30pm
- Sat Aug 24th
- 7pm
- 9:30pm
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv: 930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281