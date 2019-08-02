Back to School with BARRE3 and Pearce Family Foundation
The Pearce Family Foundation proudly presents its 2nd annual Angels with Power event on Sunday August 4, 2019. The event will take place in the Pearce Family Foundation's air-conditioned warehouse in North Scottsdale. Enjoy a great workout, raffle prizes, shopping, treats, and giving back to your community.
Guests can sign up through the Mindbody app to secure their spot for the FREE class, all we ask is that they bring a school
supply item to donate to families a part of our grant programs. All back to school donations and event proceeds will directly benefit children a part of our grant programs who struggle with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
- Sunday August 4, 2019. Event starts at 8:30am.
- Pearce Family Foundation's Warehouse, 16801 N 90th St Suite 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- Sign up through the Mindbody app (https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/launch)
To learn more about Pearce Family Foundation visit: www.pearcefamilyfoundation.com or call at (480) 977-6270.
Happy Shark Week!
With more shark attacks this week, SEA LIFE Aquarium would be excited to show sharks in a good light as they are one of the misunderstood sea creatures while very vital for ocean health.
Amazing Shark Facts:
- Shark attacks are very rare in fact you are more likely to get injured by a cow, bucket or even a toilet than a shark
- More than 100 million sharks, skates and rays are killed each year
- Sharks are vital to the ocean ecosystem healthy, ensuring good fish populations
- Sharks attacks are a case of mistaken identity thinking it is a seal or another fish instead of a human
For more information: https://www.visitsealife.com/arizona/
Mom's Day Out
SimonMed Imaging is hosting an event to alert mothers around Arizona about the importance of breast health. MOM, mobile on-site mammography, is providing convenient quality care to women.
SimonMed recently acquired MOM, Mobile Onsite Mammography, and our partnership with their company is helping us increase accessibility for our patients.
Mobile mammography provides the same quality 3D Ultrasound and 3D mammography technology in our clinics to low-access locations.
3D mammography is one of the most advanced and powerful breast screening technologies available. With 3D mammography, we're able to give our patients earlier diagnoses with greater accuracy than ever before.
Like traditional 2D mammography, 3D mammography uses x-rays to take images of the breast. 3D mammography, captures more images of the breast, from multiple angles, and may be more effective for women with dense breasts.
MOM will be in the Desert Ridge parking lot until 2 p.m. today. Patients can call 480-967-3767 to schedule an appointment and walk-ins will are also welcome.
- MOM Mobile On-Site Mammography
- Phone: 480.967.3767 to schedule an appointment
- Website: https://mobileonsitemammography.com/
Booty Wings
Andy LaButti is an Italian guy with a huge personality and he runs two very popular sports bars Called "Booty's!" (Like his name).
Booty's is nationally known for their wings. He has won countless national awards year after year and has the trophies to prove it. The trick to his wings… are his sauces!! They are phenomenal… with creative names.
He's getting ready to open his third Booty's in another week in Goodyear.
For more information visit: http://www.bootyswings.com/
Valley Locations:
- Booty's Wings in Buckeye
- 1300 S Watson Rd #109 Buckeye, AZ 85326
- Phone: (623) 386-3080
- Booty's Wings in Surprise
- 15557 W Bell Rd #405 Surprise, AZ 85374
- Phone: (623) 546-7757
Leave Wildlife Alone
Arizona Game & Fish has put a plea out on social media, asking people to not take or touch wildlife. Apparently, people have been taking fawns from the wild. All 3 fawns that were intercepted by Game and Fish (3 in 3 days this week!) were transported and returned to the wild by AZGFD wildlife managers.
Wildlife managers have recently responded to an unusually high number of calls from well-meaning citizens who have removed fawns from the wild; such as this mule deer fawn, this week. Elk and deer often leave young by themselves for several hours while they forage for food, and when their fawn or calf is not there when they return, will search frantically in vain.
Removing a fawn thought to be abandoned often has tragic consequences. Elk calves or deer fawns may have to be euthanized because they cannot be released back into the wild due to disease concerns. In addition, zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries have limited space to hold them.
Please spread the word. If you see a fawn by itself, leave it be.
If you have questions about a specific situation, please call first. A list of wildlife rehabilitators is listed on the department's website at: www.azgfd.gov/urbanwildlife or you can contact your local Game and Fish office.
Charlie McNeal new EP and Charlie McNeal AZ Tour
- Charlie McNeal (19 years old) is making big waves in the Country Music business.
- Charlie McNeal "Good Outweighs the Bad" went to #1 on KICR Spokane and KAJE Corpus Christie, TX
- Local Prescott radio station Cattle County KDDL also played "Good Outweighs the Bad'.
- Charlie McNeal has opened for: Willie Nelson, Rodney Atkins, Randy Rogers and Josh Ward.
Charlie McNeal AZ Tour. Aug 2 Whiskey Roads, Aug 3 Rooster Country, Aug 7 The Museum Flagstaff and Aug 8 Diamond D Ranch wear, Prescott, AZ
For more information: www.charliemcneal.com
Charlie McNeal Music 1547 Old Oak Park Road, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
For more information: https://www.slickables.com or phone: (480) 409 - 4591
Two Valley Locations:
Tempe- Arizona State University
- 699 S Mill Ave #117
- Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Mesa
- 142 W Main Street
- Mesa, AZ 85201
