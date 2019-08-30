Do Pimples Pay?
Does teen acne mean better grades? In a recent Emory University study in-part called, "Do Pimples Pay?" acne in teens was associated with higher grades in English, math, social studies, science, a higher GPA, and even more money later on in life. A silver lining for those sufferers! But if your teen is struggling, what options are there, and what can parents do to help?
What is acne?
Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. There are different types of acne, including pimples, whiteheads, blackheads and cysts. Acne appears most often on the face, neck, chest, back, shoulders, upper arms and buttocks.
What causes acne?
Acne appears when pores of hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells. Bacteria get trapped and trigger and immune system response which causes redness and swelling.
How do dermatologists diagnose acne?
A dermatologist will examine your skin and grade it based on severity. Grade 1 is considered mile and Grade 4 is severe. A dermatologist will note what types of acne appear on what parts of your body. Treatment options include: topicals applied directly to skin, oral medication like antibiotics, oral contraceptives or isotretinoin, and procedures like lasers and peels. Acne scars can be treated with micro needling.
How to help children prevent and treat acne:
- Treating acne when it starts may prevent low self-esteem, depression and anxiety.
- Encourage daily washing with a gentle cleanser morning and night and after exercising to help prevent clogged pores. Only hands should be used to apply cleanser without rubbing hard. Use cool or warm water to rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.
- Think before you speak. In a small study, dermatologists found when parents reminded teens every day to use acne medicine, the approach backfired because teens felt like they were being nagged and ended up using their acne treatment less often. Fewer reminders from parents may be more effective.
- Let your teen meet with the dermatologist alone so the teen can speak freely, and the dermatologist can create a bond.
Attitudes about Sexual Health and Aging - Dr. Debra Wickman
September is Sexual Health Awareness Month and women need to understand what to expect regarding their sexual health as they age. Dr. Debra Wickman is sharing five ways women can improve their sexual health. Dr. Wickman is also discussing and dispelling myths about sexual desire and activity as people age.
Nearly 3 out of 4 women experience pain during intercourse at some time during their lives. Daily stressors, fluctuating hormone levels and changing anatomy all have an impact on women's sexual health and enjoyment.
During menopause, vaginal walls become thinner, dryer, less elastic, and possibly irritated. Symptoms include loss of sensation with intercourse and decreased sexual satisfaction. Risk of vaginal yeast infections also increases. Sometimes sex becomes painful due to these vaginal changes.
Furthermore, the urinary system changes. Frequency and urgency of urination increase, as well as risk of urinary tract infection. It can also lead to loss of tone in the pubic muscles, resulting in the vagina, uterus, or urinary bladder falling out of position (prolapse).
Women can explore these 5 options to increase their sexual wellbeing as they age:
1. To help manage problems such as painful sexual intercourse, use a lubricant during sexual intercourse
2. Vaginal moisturizers may help with vaginal and vulvar discomfort. Applying topical estrogen inside the vagina may help thicken the vaginal tissues and increase moisture and sensitivity.
3. Hormone therapy with estrogen or progesterone, alone or in combination, may help menopause symptoms such as hot flashes or vaginal dryness and pain with intercourse.
4. FemiLift Vaginal Rejuvenation Laser surgery is an option for those suffering from vaginal dryness, urinary incontinence or for those who cannot be treated with hormones. FemiLift uses advanced CO2 laser technology to gently heat vaginal tissue, contracting existing fibers and stimulating the formation of new collagen.
5. Getting regular exercise, eating healthy foods, and staying involved in activities with friends and loved ones can help the aging process go more smoothly
Common myths about sexual desire and activities in the aging population:
Myth: Sex is only for young people.
Fact: Sex is associated with good health and is inherent throughout the aging process. Sexual expression fulfills an innate desire and can connect people, provide opportunities for affection and passion and build or enhance relationships.
Myth: Older adults are unable to have sex because their bodies are too old.
Fact: Changes within the body can alter sexual expression and a decline in sexual functioning may occur, but desire and interest remain. Use of medication and proactive health measures help people remain sexually active late into life.
Myth: Sexual activity is not as enjoyable for the aging population.
Fact: Many older couples find greater satisfaction in their sex lives than they did when they were younger. They have fewer distractions, more time and privacy, no worries about getting pregnant, and greater intimacy with a lifelong partner.
Sexuality is a basic human need and the choice to participate in sexual acts is one that belongs to the individual.
JetSuiteX
JetSuiteX, the acclaimed air carrier that offers daily flights from private terminals for the cost of a commercial ticket, has announced that it will soon launch service from Phoenix to Burbank, Las Vegas, and Oakland. Customers traveling between these cities will be able to enjoy the seamlessness of flying on 30-seat jets from private terminals with fares starting at just $79 one-way.
Tickets can be booked beginning today at www.jetsuitex.com. Service from JetSuiteX's location at Swift Aviation, located on the southwest side of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, will commence as follows:
August 30 Phoenix to Burbank (three daily flights)
JetSuiteX offers many industry-leading features including:
● Flight departures from private jet terminals so the experience is faster and more comfortable, with no airport terminal delays, security lines, waiting for gates or long walks through terminals;
● 30-seat jets, each with legroom comparable to domestic airlines' business class service;
● Free inflight messaging, with power outlets at every row;
● A quick, effortless security screening process that meets and exceeds TSA requirements;
● A bright, spacious, soundproofed cabin interior, and
● Free drinks and snacks.
Golf Club Food Truck
Arizona's first and only golf club owned gourmet food truck, "The Mountain Chef" is hitting the road to share samples and tastes from what many call the 'Best Golf Club in the World.'
Desert Mountain Club, located in North Scottsdale launched the truck as another way of creating innovative new experiences for members, homeowners and special events.
"The Mountain Chef" is available for members to rent, and serves as the club's chef on wheels, delivering bites from one of Desert Mountain's 10 clubhouse restaurants.
With "The Mountain Chef" on-board the club now offers an incredible 11 restaurants and dining experiences, as an addition to its world-renowned golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus.
The Mountain Chef can serve various dishes from all 10 restaurants and grills onsite, but as of lately most of the requests are coming from the club's newest restaurant named for its position on the brand-new No. 7 golf course. Among the favorites, the Seven Burger, Glazed Short Ribs, Cauliflower Tempura and Shakes for Grown Ups.
While the Seven Clubhouse is only open to members, guests and residents, plans are in the works to take "The Mountain Chef" on the road for special events and gatherings.
Recipes:
Seven Burger
Waygu Beef, stuffed with a Braised Short Rib Marmalade, topped with Caramelized Onions, Bacon and Swiss Cheese
6 oz wagyu beef
12-hour red wine braised short ribs
Hand form (2) 3-ounce patties
Braise short rib for 12 hours in red wine, with aromatics
Shred short rib and make a marmalade with it
Stuff burger with short rib marmalade and close it up
Sear it on flat top grill with salt and pepper, cook through to heat up short ribs inside
Top with bacon, Swiss cheese and caramelized onion
Toast the bun with garlic aioli on both sides of the bun
Build burger and serve
Cauliflower tempura
Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo, Pickled Chiles, Tomato
Blanch and chill 6 oz of cauliflower florets
Coat the cauliflower with house made tempura
Deep fry at 350 for 1 ½ minutes
Toss with spice mayo, cherry tomatoes and green peas
Place on serving dish with pickled chilies and sesame seeds
Street Corn
Roasted and Grilled, Topped with Street Corn Sauce and Cotija Cheese and Cilantro
Grill ears of corn until char forms
Add 3 oz of street corn sauce directly onto the corn street corn sauce is a mayonnaise-based sauce with Mexican inspired spices
Top with cotija cheese and cilantro, and smoked paprika
Chicken and Dumplings
Ricotta Gnocchi, Parmesan Crema, Toasted Breadcrumbs
Boil Ricotta gnocchi, until they float, that is how you'll know they are done
In a saucepan, heat prepared parmesan crema
Add Cooked Gnocchi
Toss gnocchi with cooked celery, carrots, and green peas and fresh chives.
Top with toasted bread crumbs and serve.
Pumpkin Spice Waffles
U.S. Egg's perennial seasonal favorite's pumpkin spiced waffles and pancakes are back. Pair them with the pumpkin spiked coffee hot or cold that’s kicked up with a shot of bourbon and accented with pumpkin-pie spice and whipped cream.
For more information and locations visit: http://useggrestaurant.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USeggBreakfastLunch/