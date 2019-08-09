Team USA at World Tap Dance Championships
After years and years of training, 25-year-old Zach Kelley and his long-time student, 14-year-old Isaiah Wilson, were selected to represent Team USA at the World Tap Dance Championships. Together the Teacher/Student duo will dance their hearts out to compete for the Gold Medal.
To learn more about World Tap Dance Championship visit: https://www.ido-dance.com/ceis/webHomeIdo.do
For more information on Zach Kelly visit his website: www.zacharywkelley.com
Curry and Scoop Jai Amba
For more information: https://www.curryandscoop.com/ or phone: (480) 838-0200
Curry and Scoop Jai Amba-1805 E Elliot Rd #106, Tempe, AZ 85284
National Bowling Day
- Uptown Alley is offering everyone a FREE game of bowling and FREE shoe rental from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 10 for National Free Bowling Day.
- There will also be a special breakfast menu and buy one-get one laser tag on National Bowling Day.
- Tropical Summer menu & specials are going on now until Aug. 31. that includes an Aloha slider with Spam, grilled pineapple, cheese and Sriracha.
- Uptown Alley is the entertainment destination in Surprise with bowling alleys, 2 story laser tag, games and a full-service bar & grill
Uptown Alley is the premier entertainment destination in Surprise. The 60,000 square foot space boasts 40 bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, full-service bar and restaurant plus games, a sports lounge and more!
Guests can also check out Uptown Alley's new Hologate virtual reality gaming platform which allows four players to roam and interact with the game freely. Individuals can play for only $5. The seasonal tropical food menu will also be available to guests which features dishes like Surf Board Nachos, Watermelon Salad, Aloha Sliders and Caribbean BBQ Pizza.
For more information: http://uptownalleysurprise.com/
Uptown Alley -13525 N. Litchfield Rd. Surprise, AZ
Mary Lynn Rajskub at CB live
The very funny Mary Lynn Rajskub is in town! You might recognize her from 24, It's Always Sunny and Night School. She'll be performing LIVE at CB Live this weekend!
Show Times:
- Friday, Aug 9th. 8pm
- 21 & Over
- Saturday, Aug 10th. 7pm
- 21 7 Over
For more information: https://phxevents.cblive.com/events or phone: (602) 910-5161
CB Live 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Free Pet Adoption Arizona Humane Society
Adoption fees for all adoptable AHS pets will be waived, courtesy of Bissell Pet Foundation.
AHS is currently overflowing with animals and is caring for 1,400 dogs, cats and critters within its shelters and in AHS Foster Hero Homes. The adoption special will help clear much needed space so
Join us at any Arizona Humane Society location on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to adopt a new family member for FREE (puppies and kittens included)!
All four Arizona Humane Society locations will be taking part in this special and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. You'll also receive a bag of Hill's Science Diet food and a free follow-up veterinary exam with VCA Animal Hospitals.
To view the pets currently up for adoption at AHS, visit: www.azhumane.org/adopt (the site updates hourly). For more information on the Bissell event and what to bring and expect, visit azhumane.org. Attached are some of the pets who are a part of the adoption special.
I Don't Know at the Marquee Theater
Local Ozzy Tribute " I Don't Know” will be performing Sept 7th at The Marquee Theater. There will be an AC/DC tribute, Alice Cooper tribute, WASP tribute and of course me Ozzy tribute. Plus, the national Iron Maiden tribute band, The Iron Maidens.
For more information on "I Don't Know," visit: https://www.ozzytributeidk.com/
For more information on the Sept 7th concert visit: https://www.marqueetheatreaz.com/ or phone: (480) 829-0607
Marquee Theater: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281
Stardust Pinbar
Ziggy Stardust artwork and posters decorate one wall while another is covered by an array of playfields from vintage pinball games that are illuminated by a constantly changing stream of rainbow-colored lights.
- Artwork immortalizing David Bowie inside Stardust Pinbar.
There are more than dozen machines set up for play inside the lounge, including titles like Cirqus Voltaire, Arabian Nights, Monster Bash, The Beatles, Addams Family, Junkyard, Centaur, and The Simpsons.
Games will cost anywhere from $.50 to $1 to play. Bracamonte says they're also going to have custom-made Stardust Pinbar tokens available to use (although the machines will also accept regular quarters).
A large bar at one end of the lounge features more than 8,500 pinballs encased in the glass bar top. And the seats of each of the bar stools are covered with the sort of glittery silver vinyl that would make Ziggy Stardust proud.
- The bar at Stardust Pinbar, which contains more than 8,500 pinballs. EXPAND
- The bar at Stardust Pinbar, which contains more than 8,500 pinballs. Benjamin Leatherman
- The cocktail menu will include drinks inspired by both rock 'n' roll and Bowie, including one called The Diamond Dog. There will also be the usual mix of beer, booze, and luxe libations.
For more information: https://stardustpinbar.com/ or phone:602-354-2931
Stardust Pinbar. -401 West Van Buren St., Suite C, Phoenix, AZ 85003 Hours: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., daily (starting August 10)
Mindfulness Center at ASU
Expert advice & actionable tools to lead a more mindful life starting today at no cost and minimal time spent, resulting in major physical and mental benefits to include: reduced anxiety, increased time management and compassion for yourself and others. The ultimate form of achievable self-care.
The idea of self-care has gotten overwhelming not everyone can spend hundreds of dollars or dedicate hours of time to unwinding or recharging. With mindfulness you are taking care of yourself but at no extra cost or time spent, it's accessible to everyone.
What mindfulness is & ways to start with mindfulness daily without changing your lifestyle but still seeing results:
- Start your day with an intention of how you want the day to go.
- Mindfulness listening- when speaking with someone really just listen, stop, pause take a moment.
- End your day with one point of gratitude.
Benefits:
- One of the benefits is it helps us live a deeper, more genuine life- Mindfulness helps us take that pause and take us off auto pilot. Life is made up of moments, so you have an opportunity to be present for those moments without judgement by being present in those moments you can start to shape how you want to act instead of just doing things over and over you have that choice to create a different or a deeper experience.
- Mindfulness has been proved to help support mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, increasing self-efficacy, time management skills and also increasing compassion toward yourself and others.
Center offers workshops, certifications and holds various events around campus to help students and the community develop mindfulness practices.
For more information: https://mindfulnesscenter.asu.edu/
Book Club " I'm Not Dying with You Tonight"
As a part of their national tour, Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal will be doing an "in conversation" event and book signing at 7:00 PM at Changing Hands in Tempe, AZ on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Inspired by the 2015 Baltimore riots, and poised to be the breakout debut of the fall, I'm Not Dying with You Tonight will spark important conversations about perspective, bias and division as well as conversations about the power of empathy and friendship.
YA novel I'm Not Dying with You Tonight follows two teens one black (written by Kimberly) and one white who are forced to rely on each other when a race riot erupts in their city. It has been called "a vital addition to the YA race relations canon" (Nic Stone), and "compelling and powerful" (Angie Thomas).
Changing Hands Tempe
- Website: https://www.changinghands.com/event/august2019/teen-gilly-segal-and-kimberly-jones-im-not-dying-you-tonight
- Address: 6428 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283
- Phone: (480) 730-0205
For more information on Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal visit their websites:
