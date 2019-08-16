National Thrift Shop Day
August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and Goodwill is planning thrifty demonstrations and tips from your favorite influencers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thunderbird and 101 store in Peoria. Stop by and learn about Thrifting 101, Furniture DIY, How to Shoot the Perfect Lay and How to Upgrade your T-shirts.
National Thrift Shop Day and Goodwill
- 10 AM 12 PM
- 8679 W. Ludlow Dr., Suite 5, Peoria, AZ 85381
- (101 & Thunderbird Goodwill)
For more information: https://www.goodwillaz.org/event/national-thrift-shop-day/
Team Auditions for Sol Patrol Dunkers and Solar Squad for the Upcoming NBA Season
The Phoenix Suns will host auditions for the Sol Patrol Dunkers and Solar Squad at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, Aug. 17. Talented individuals with a passion to perform in front of a packed arena are encouraged to try out for the chance to be a part of Suns Entertainment Teams for the 2019-20 season. Both auditions are free and open to the public, and prospective team members can visit https://www.nba.com/suns/suns-entertainment for additional information.
Sol Patrol Dunkers registration will begin at 2:30 p.m., with auditions set to start promptly at 3 p.m. Potential candidates with the skill and athleticism necessary to perform high-flying stunts are encouraged to try out for the team.
Registration for Solar Squad auditions will begin at 6 p.m., with tryouts slated to start at 7 p.m. The Solar Squad, the Phoenix Suns' elite hip-hop dance and interactive crew, is seeking skilled dancers possessing the ability and enthusiasm to compete for a spot on this year's team.
Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to audition for either team, and all participants are required to bring their resume and a recent headshot (8 x 10 recommended). Please be advised that the photograph will not be returned.
Those interested in auditioning for the Sol Patrol Dunkers or Solar Squad are not required to register in advance, but do have the option of registering online here:
- Sol Patrol Dunkers: https://www.nba.com/suns/sol-patrol
- Solar Squad: https://www.nba.com/suns/solar-squad
Complimentary parking will be available in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage, located on 1st Street, just south of Jefferson.
Vorticity 2
Stormchaser/photographer Mike Olbinski recently released his latest weather movie "Vorticity 2." It's stunning. He's still been out chasing and leading photography workshops.
To see the video visit: https://vimeo.com/349605853
For more information on Stormchaser/photographer Mike Olbinski visit: http://www.mikeolbinski.com/storms/
Tommy Davidson @ Tempe Improv
Tommy Davidson's exceptional range stand-up comedy and acting to versatile music ability have earned him a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the original stars of the hit television show In Living Color, Tommy's visibility increased rapidly, and he became widely known for his innovative talent.
Show Times and ticket prices:
- Friday, August 16th 7:30 PM
- 21 & over |$22.00 / $28.76
- Friday, August 16th 10:00 PM
- 18 & over |$22.00 / $28.76
- Saturday, August 17th 7:00 PM
- 21 & over |$25.00 / $32.05
- Saturday, August 17th 9:30 PM
- 21 & over |$25.00 / $32.05
- Sunday, August 18th 7:00 PM
- 18 & over |$22.00 / $28.76
For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/ or Phone: (480) 921-9877
Tempe Improv-930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
The Arizona Wildflowers
The Arizona Wildflowers are four sisters playing and singing Bluegrass, Texas Swing, Old Time & Gospel music. Band Members include: Madi (18), Ranelle (10), Brie (9), Aspen (7)
The girls have been playing as a band for 2 years. They are 8, 9 & 10. All have been playing the fiddle from age 3 as well as various other instruments.
The girls come from a musical family of 7 children. Mom is a cancer survivor and the girls love playing music together as a family.
Brie placed 1st in the nation at the National Fiddle Championships in Idaho. This June our younger daughter, Aspen, age 7, qualified and placed 2nd in the nation in her age division at Nationals. The girls are also still playing together as a band.
Aspen placed 2nd in The National Fiddle Championships in June in Weiser, Idaho - Small Fry Division. Brie was the 2018 National Champion. Performing as The Arizona Wildflowers, the girls also won The Ben Sandoval Band Contest in Payson in 2018 and will be returning to play at The Payson Opry the last weekend in September.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/thearizonawildflowers/
