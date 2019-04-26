Stretch Mark Camouflage
Camouflaging stretch marks can really help transform women's lives and sense of esteem. Not a lot of people even know this option exists and if they did, they would feel so much better about what they can and can't do about something they really didn't have any control over. Stretch marks are often formed by rapid weight gain, weight loss or pregnancy but really - it's like playing Russian roulette, you just never know if you're going to get it because genetics and just overall hormones and skin type play a factor. Unfortunately, there isn't anything substantial that you can do to prevent getting them, but stretch mark camouflaging can definitely help conceal them - making women feel freer in their own bodies and skin again.
How the stretch mark camouflage procedure works?
- custom blend an ink tone that matches client skin
- use micro-needles to deposit ink pigment into the scar
- post-care/pain tolerance, etc.
For more information: www.StudioSkalp.com
StudioSkalp-Inside 'Gather Loft' 4205 S. Gilbert Rd. Suite 28 Chandler, AZ 85249
Autism Prom
"A Night in Paris"... at New Life Community Church, a special event for special students.
New Life Community Church--- they are hosting the event and yes, it is on the same campus.
The event is being put on by Aurora Day School and Sierra Academy.
"A Night in Paris"
- New Life Community Church
- 8155 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381
- 11:30-2:30pm for students with autism
For more information on Aurora Day School visit: https://catapultlearning.com/schools/aurora-day-school/
Gateway Academy Autism Fashion Show
Gateway Academy in Phoenix Hosts a Student Spring Fashion Show April 26th at 9:00am to Celebrate April's Autism Awareness Month on Friday starting at 9am
Gateway Academy in Phoenix serves twice exceptional students, who have Asperger's Syndrome and High Functioning Autism.
The school is hosting spring fashion show at Gateway's Phoenix campus to celebrate April's Autism Awareness Month The students used various materials, including buttons, fabrics, zippers and other props to create their one-of-a-kind look. The show is intended to celebrate and raise awareness, during April's Autism Awareness Month.
Adding some inspiration to the student's looks on April 26th will be Fashion Designer Michael Ryan Andolsek, who runs a women's apparel company with a unique social mission focused on Autism Spectrum Disorder. An essential part of that mission is fostering the creative abilities of people with autism.
With students enrolled from throughout the United States, Gateway Academy in Phoenix has earned a national reputation for providing an experiential educational experience.
Gateway Academy Phoenix
- 3939 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028
- Serving Twice Exceptional Students on the Spectrum
- 1st grade-12th
For more information about Gateway Academy, and its services call (480) 998-1071 or visit https://www.gatewayacademy.us/
APEX Motor Club
APEX is a private country club for automobile enthusiasts located south of Phoenix on 280 acres in the City of Maricopa. APEX will be the only private motorsports club and race track within the metropolitan area boundaries of one of the six most populated cities in America. Of those cities, only Phoenix offers the most ideal daily racing conditions by having over 300 days of sunshine per year.
APEX will be more than simply a private track. It will be a social environment for automotive enthusiasts in a unique setting for endless automotive and motorsports experiences that are not normally available without such an exclusive venue.
APEX Motor Club
- 22408 N. Ralston Road, Maricopa, AZ 85139
- 855-404-7223
For more information: https://apexmotorclub.com/
Law Tigers Arizona Super TT
The first time, American Flat Track brings its wild race action to the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler. The Super TT race will take AFT Twins and AFT Singles over multiple jumps, left and right-handed turns that is sure to bring some heated race action to the series.
Law Tigers Arizona Super TT
- Saturday April 27th.
- Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, AZ
- 20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226
- Gates Open at: 1pm for Fans
- Practices Start at: 2pm
- Opening Ceremonies: 6:50pm
- AFT Singles Main 1: 8pm
- AFT Twins Main 1: 8:30pm
General Admission
- Open grandstand seating right on the front stretch of the racetrack. General Admission tickets are $40 in advance and $50 on the day of event.
- Note: General Admission Grandstand seating is wheelchair accessible.
- Kids 12 & Under are free in the General Admission areas with the purchase of one (1) GA Adult Ticket.
- Military/First Responder $20 with GovX registration and $25 on day of event.
For more information: https://www.americanflattrack.com/events/default/view/wild-horse-tt-2019
Calendula Infused Skin Oil
Ingredients:
- Dried Calendula Petals
- Olive Oil
Equipment Needed:
- Clean Glass Jar With Lid
- Double Boiler, Slow Cooker, OR Electric Yogurt Maker Cheesecloth Large Glass Measuring Cup Label
Method:
- Place dried calendula petals in a slow cooker, double boiler pan, or yogurt maker and cover with olive oil. You want the olive oil to cover the herbs by at least 1 to 2 inches.
- Warm the herbs gently over a very low heat (you do not want to cook them). Cover with lid, and allow the flowers to infuse in the olive oil for at least eight hours, stirring now and then.
- After eight hours, turn off the heat or remove double boiler from the stove. Allow the mixture to cool completely. Once cool, strain the flowers using cheesecloth set over a large glass measuring cup. Squeeze the mixture in the cheesecloth to get every drop of sunshine from the oil.
- Pour into a clean glass jar and label your creation.
For more information: https://www.kitchencurandera.com/
World Bazaar PHX
World Bazaar PHX returns with over 60 immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs showcasing art, food, hand crafted goods, live music and dance performances taking place on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Park-and-Ride in Phoenix, (1813 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015).
The event is free to attend, and all sales are kept by the refugee and immigrant business owners.
World Bazaar PHX
- Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.
- 1813 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85015
- Cost: Free to attend; family friendly; vendors selling products and services, prices vary.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/306410010009949/
The Exile Author: Gregory Erich Phillips
Gregory Erich Phillips, considered a renaissance man, uses his diverse life experiences to enrich the characters in his novels. He aims to shine light on universal truths through the hero(ine)'s journey.
A professional mortgage consultant by day, Gregory is also an accomplished tango performer and musician having appeared on stages from Seattle to New York City. Among many other interests, he especially enjoys singing, cooking, and the great outdoors. He lives in Seattle, Washington with his wife Rachel.
To learn more, visit: www.gregoryerichphillips.com
2019 WM Phoenix Open record charity announcement raised $13.2 million from tournament
- Record $13.2 (eighth straight year breaking record)
- Title Sponsor Waste Management integral have raised $81 million in 10 years since WM came on board
For more information: www.WMPhoenixOpen.com
The Third Annual Nirvana Food & Wine Festival
Scottsdale's premier food and wine festival, has returned for a third year to Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. The festivities kicked off on April 24 and will go through Sunday. The food, wine, spirits and music festival continues to grow in popularity and critical renown, leading Sanctuary to add a fifth day to this year's program and two new events, including the Nirvana After Party at Fat Ox. Also new this year events will take place both on and off the resort grounds, making this year's Nirvana a festival that truly highlights the best of greater Scottsdale. Sanctuary's own Executive Chef Beau MacMillan is among the headliners on a list of culinary greats, including Matt Carter, Todd English, Christopher Gross, Robert Irvine, Scott Conant, Jose Garces, Marc Murphy, Jillian Vose and Tony Abou-Ganim.
Two new events join the 2019 program: Wood, Wine & Wagyu and Nirvana's first-ever late-night event Nirvana After Party at Fat Ox. These join crowd favorites Flutes & Coops, Best of the West, Bourbon Street Blues, Rosé Parté, Tequila & Tortillas, and the Celebrity Golf Tournament. Also, back are Nirvana's intimate Master of Taste winemaker dinners, which have grown from two to four this year, due to popular demand.
Tonight, Nirvana's first-ever late-night event, Nirvana After Party At Fat Ox, will be an exclusive, roped-off, live-DJ affair at one of Scottsdale's sexiest restaurants. Fat Ox chef Matt Carter and mixologist Jillian Vose, formerly of Sanctuary's own jade bar and now beverage director of New York City's hottest cocktail bar, The Dead Rabbit, will headline the see-and-be-seen party. Guests will rub shoulders with the best of Nirvana's celebrity chefs and local mixologists, including Jason Asher, owner of Counter Intuitive and Undertow and former GQ Bombay Sapphire's "most inspired bartender".
For more information visit: www.nirvanafoodandwine.com or phone: 1-800-936-3126
Nirvana After Party at Fat Ox
- Fat Ox
- 6316 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale
- Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
