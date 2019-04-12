Country Thunder
Country Thunder is the premier Country Music Festival to roll into southeast Wisconsin and Arizona for the past 23 years. Country Thunder performers have included huge country artists such as Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, and Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen only to name a few. Country Thunder's lineup will keep on dazzling spectators and exceeding expectations, so grab a cowboy hat, a RV or tent if you want to camp, and come and enjoy the world's premier country acts with the camaraderie of over 100,000 fans.
This year, Chris Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Dierks Bientley and Brett Eldredge are headlining the Country Thunder Main Stage April 11-14 in Florence, Arizona
Four-day passes are available for three easy and incredibly low payments of $53 - there is no better value in country music. Reserved seating, camping, glamping and all the extras are also available. Visit www.countrythunder.com to purchase, or Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007.
Country Thunder Arizona, 20585 E Water Way, Florence, AZ 85132
Disney On Ice
Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Phoenix! This action-packed ice spectacular showcases beloved characters from DisneyPixar's Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney's The Little Mermaid plus the enchanting Academy Award®-winning Frozen. Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment is performing from April 11th-14th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Show schedule:
- Thursday, April 11 7:00PM
- Friday, April 12 7:00PM
- Saturday, April 13 11AM, 3PM, 6:30PM
- Sunday, April 14 12PM, 4PM
- Tickets start at $20 each. Kids 2-12 years old $18 each for selected shows only. Opening Night tickets start at $15. Restrictions apply.
- Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com, calling 1800-745-3000 and by visiting Talking Stick Resort Arena.
For more information: https://www.disneyonice.com/worlds-of-enchantment?h=1
Talking Stick Resort Arena-201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
The 41st annual Scottsdale Culinary Festival
The 41st annual Scottsdale Culinary Festival serves up entertainment for all tastes at this fundraising festival featuring live music on three stages, a grand tasting tour of 35 restaurants and food exhibitors representing food from around the world, and sampling of wines, beers, spirits and cocktail creations during this year's travel-themed event on April 13 and 14 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall.
The festival is open Saturday, April 13 at 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. One-day general admission costs $12 online and $15 at the gate, food and beverages cost extra. Tickets for the Four Peaks Beer Garden cost $42 online and include entrance to the festival and beer garden, 20 beer samples and a souvenir tasting mug. The festival also offers VIP tickets (ages 21+, tickets cost $150 on Saturday, $125 on Sunday), which include premiere entertainment viewing, unlimited catered food inside the exclusive VIP tent, drink cards for complimentary drinks throughout the grounds and access to the Four Peaks Beer Garden with tasting samples. Ages 12 and under are free.
Scottsdale Civic Center Mall is located at 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. The City of Scottsdale is a premier destination for things to do in Arizona and is the host sponsor of the Scottsdale Culinary Festival weekend, which includes the festival kick-off event, The Cocktail Society on Friday April 12.
For an up-to-date lineup of restaurants, craft beer, spirit and entertainment participants, visit www.Scottsdalefest.org or call: (480) 945-7193
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
The Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series makes its annual visit to the Valley of the Sun for the Super Clean Duel in the Desert, presented by Rockstar Energy Drink, at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. This is the world's premier short course off-road racing series, featuring the most talented off-road drivers on the planet. It's high-flying, door-banging excitement unlike anything you've seen!
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series
- Super Clean Duel in the Desert, presented by Rockstar Energy Drink
- Saturday, April 13
- Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226
- Buy Tickets: https://www.showclix.com/event/duelinthedesert2019
For more information: www.LucasOilOffRoad.com
Rick Reilly / Author- Commander in Cheat
Rick Reilly author of the book "Commander in Cheat," will be at Changing Hands Book Store in Tempe, Friday, April 12 at 7pm.
His book is an uproarious indictment of Donald Trump's lying, cheating, and poor sportsmanship by the bestselling author and acclaimed sportswriter. Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump is an on-the-ground and behind-the-scenes look at Trump's ethics deficit on and off the course. Reilly will transport readers onto the golf course with President Trump, revealing the absurd ways in which he lies about his feats and what they can tell us about the way he leads off the course in the most important job in the world.
Reilly has been with Trump on the fairway, the green, and in the weeds, and has seen first-hand how the president plays and it's not pretty. Based on his personal experiences, and interviews with dozens of golf pros, amateurs, developers, partners, opponents, and even caddies who have first-hand experience with Trump on the course, Reilly takes a deep and often hilarious look at how Trump shamelessly cheats at golf, lies about it, sues over it, bullies with it, and profits off it. From Trump's ridiculous claim to have won eighteen club championships, to his devious cheating tricks, to his tainted reputation as a golf course tycoon, Commander in Cheat tells you everything you need to know about the man.
Rick Reilly
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 12.
- Where: Changing Hands Tempe, 6428 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283.
- Admission: Free.
- Phone: 480-730-0205
For more information: https://www.changinghands.com/event/april2019/rick-reilly-commander-cheat-how-golf-explains-trump
