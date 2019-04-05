MDA Fill the Boot
- For 65 years, our nation's heroes have been collecting donations one dollar at a time in their boots from generous motorists, shoppers and neighbors to give strength to the MDA community.
- The spirited tradition of the Fill the Boot program is a collaboration between the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF). In its first year in 1953, fire fighters in Boston raised $5,000 for MDA. Last year, more than $20 million was raised by fire fighters at more than 1,900 Fill the Boot events.
- The IAFF and MDA are collaborating on a campaign to encourage states to expand newborn screening programs by adding tests for specific neuromuscular disorders so that all newborns with these conditions can have the best possible chance at receiving the care and support services they need as early as possible.
- Every dollar raised helps save lives and lift those up in need, providing the Muscular Dystrophy Association with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
- IAFF is MDA's largest national partner. To date, the IAFF has raised more than $650 million for MDA to support families with muscle-debilitating diseases and accelerate treatments and cures.
- Fire fighters also dedicate countless hours every year at MDA Summer Camp, where thousands of children with muscular dystrophy and related diseases experience a week of barrier-free fun while gaining confidence and independence.
For more information: https://www.mda.org/
Festival Hair
Festival Season hair tips and ideas for those planning to attend Coachella and other music festivals
For more information: www.maneattractionsalon.com
Mane Attraction Salon, 3156 E Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Edward James Olmos: Windows on The World
The Phoenix Film Festival is thrilled to announce a screening of "Windows on the World", a feature film directed by Michael D. Olmos, the son of actor Edward James Olmos. "Windows of the World" recently won several awards at the LA Method Film Festival, including Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
The story begins on the morning of September 11, 2001, where Fernando and his family in Mexico watch the news in horror as the Twin Towers collapse. His father, Balthazar, is an undocumented busboy on the top floor in the Windows on the World restaurant. Three weeks pass, and there is no word from Balthazar. No telephone calls, money orders, or hope that he is alive. As the family grieves, feeling the emotional and financial toll of their absent patriarch, Fernando's distraught mother swears she sees her husband on news footage - escaping from the building ALIVE. Heroic Fernando decides to take the epic journey from Mexico to New York City to find his father and save his family. Along the way, he finds love and befriends an eclectic group of international characters that help him restore his faith in humanity, as Fernando discovers the hard truths about his father, the melting pot of America, and the immigrant experience.
As part of the Phoenix Film Festival screening, renowned actor Edward James Olmos will be in attendance. "Windows on the World" will screen on Friday, April 5 at 7:10 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.phoenixfilmfestival.com.
Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Phoenix Film Festival Ticket Center next to the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre. Tickets range in price from $15 for a single screening to $450 for a platinum pass. For more information, call 602-955-6444.
The eleven-day Festival will be held at Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre located at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85054.
PHX a desirable city for Millennials
- Major metros are working hard to attract Millennials as highly educated and tech-savvy additions to their workforce, and it turns out the feeling is mutual when it comes to Phoenix.
- Phoenix as the No. 4 most desirable metro for Millennials.
- What's helping: There are a lot of career opportunities in Phoenix. The downfall: They're not necessarily high-wage positions. Why Millennials are OK with that balance: We have affordable cost of living.
- What's hurting: The research suggests Phoenix fell behind THREE cities in Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin) for their fun factor.
- To learn more: https://meyersresearchllc.com/top-ten-most-desirable-millennial-markets/
