Harvest Compassion Centers
Harvest Compassion Center is a food & clothing bank - everything is free, and people don't need to prove their economic hardship. With the partial government shutdown, they are seeing an increase of "guests" (they don't use the term client - they want people to feel like guests when they come to shop for groceries and clothes). Food Insecurity remains a big problem for people of all ages - 1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults live with food insecurity, meaning that they can't afford to eat three meals a day.
To learn more about Harvest Compassion Center, visit www.harvestcompassioncenter.org or call (602) 788-2444.
*Viewers can help by either making donations now or registering for the golf tournament. There will also be a golf ball drop from a helicopter, and golf balls cost just $10 per ball for a chance to win 50 percent of the total raised from golf ball sales!
Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation's 3rd Annual Golf Tournament
When the non-profit Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation chose the non-profit Harvest Compassion Center (HCC) as the beneficiary of their 3rd annual golf tournament, they knew they would be raising funds to help people of all ages and backgrounds get through tough economic times. What they didn't count on was a partial government shutdown that is increasing demand at both of HCC's locations.
To register for the Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation April 26 golf tournament or learn more, visit: www.phxmcf.org or call (602) 561-2348.
Southwest Cajun Festival
Southwest Cajun Fest, brought to you by Abita Brewing is set to return on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from noon -9 p.m. in downtown Chandler. Showcasing the heart and soul of New Orleans paired with Arizona fusion and flavor for a full day packed with cultural festivities, food and entertainment. Highlights includes themed zones, eating competitions, a kid’s zone and more interactive experiences. The entertainment lineup will feature Hoodoo Casters, Bluesman Mike, NolAZ Band, D. on Darox & the Melody Joy Bakers and headliner Souled Out Jazz Band.
Southwest Cajun Festival
- Date: April 20, 2019
- Time: 12-9 p.m.
- Location: AJ Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225
- Tickets: GENERAL ADMISSION
- $8 presale online
- $12 day of at the gate
- Kids 12 and under will receive free general admission
For more information: Website: http://www.southwestcajunfest.com
Easter Decor
With the Easter holiday approaching on Sunday, April 21, Pauline Martinez offers whimsical, fun and easy ideas for dressing the dining table for the occasion, as well as an easy recipe for Mini Egg Basket Macaroons a perfect Easter crowd pleaser.
Floral Arrangements and Easter Eggs Pure white eggs, naturally brown or even blue, green or yellow hued eggs make for beautiful contrasts to brightly colored Easter flowers in arrangements using wire baskets or other non-traditional containers as flower vases.
Edible Easter Place Settings. While the jury is out on whether to eat Peeps stale or fresh, there is no debate that they can be used as darling place settings by simply cutting a slit in the top across the ears and inserting a small stock card with a handwritten name. A beautifully understated place setting can be made by just unwrapping a chocolate bunny from its foil wrapping and placing a monogramed jewel around its neck secured with a brightly colored bow. Real eggs or white chocolate eggs can also be wrapped with a neutral linen napkin and tied with a piece of twine to create the illusion of "bunny ears" on a plate.
Mini Egg Basket Macaroons are fun and tasty treat for kids and adults alike. Plus, they are very simple to make! Pauline shares her recipe below:
Ingredients
- 4 egg whites
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 14-ounce package sweetened flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips, melted
- 70-90 mini candy eggs
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Coat the cups in a mini muffin pan with cooking spray and set the pan aside.
2. In a large bowl, lightly whisk together the eggs whites, salt, and sugar to combine. Then mix in the coconut with a fork.
3. Drop two tablespoons of the coconut mixture into each prepared mini muffin cup.
4. Lightly press the mixture into the bottom and up the sides of each cup, using a thumb or a wine cork. Bake for 28 to 30 minutes until lightly golden on top. (Loosely place a piece of aluminum foil over the top of the pan if the coconut starts to brown too quickly.)
5. Let the nests cool in the tins on a wire rack for about 10 minutes. Then run a spatula around the edges of the muffin cups to loosen the nests. Carefully lift out the nests and allow them to cool completely.
6. Using a piping bag or plastic bag with a corner cut off, pipe a small amount of melted chocolate into each nest. Add two or three candy eggs and press them gently into the chocolate to secure.
7. Pack and store in an airtight container.
For more information: www.perkeatery.com or phone: 480-998-6026
Perk Eatery- 6501 E. Greenway Pkwy., #159, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Social Hall 90's Summer Kick-off Party
Dudes, are you ready to pull out your best graphic tees and red leather pants for a night of sweet drinks and hella fly tunes? Social Hall is throwing a bangin' Dial Up the '90s Summer Kickoff Party to celebrate their new mural, honoring Tempe.
For more information: https://www.azsocialhall.com/ or phone: (480) 747-3851
Social Hall-715 S McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.