Milo, K-9 Support Dog for the Phoenix Police Communications Bureau - The Fetch Foundation
🡕 https://thefetchfoundation.com
Olivia’s Book Club – Jenn McKinlay, “One for the Books” and “Paris is Always a Good Idea”
🡕 http://www.jennmckinlay.com/
🔗 More Olivia’s Book Club videos and stories
Toast to Life MDA Virtual Gala
When: Sept. 3, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time); Preshow starts at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Arizona time)
🡕 https://one.bidpal.net/mdatoast/welcome
First Defense Nasal Screens - Yellow Jacket Medical
🡕 https://www.yellowjacketmedical.com/home/nasal-screen-promo/
🡕 https://www.yellowjacketmedical.com
Whiskey Row in Gilbert Reopens
Where: 323 Gilbert Road, Gilbert
Phone: 480-476-8595
🡕 https://dierkswhiskeyrow.com/gilbert-az/
Jamie’s Local Love – Proof Bread
Where: 3527 E. Ellis St., Mesa
🔗 More Jamie’s Local Love videos and stories
End Hunger in Arizona
🔗 https://www.azfamily.com/promotions/childhood_hunger/
COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van in Phoenix
When: Through the end of the year at various locations
Note: Appointments required (available 1-2 weeks at time)
Million Dollar Teacher Tree
📃 How to donate supplies to local educators
When: Through Sept. 6
🡕 Million Dollar Teacher Project