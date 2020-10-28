Kids Vote Arizona
► Teaching Arizona kids to vote
When: Through Nov. 3
Where: 13 Valley of the Sun YMCA locations
- Ahwatukee
- Chandler/Gilbert
- East Valley
- Tempe
- Lincoln (Downtown Phoenix)
- Scottsdale
- Christown
- Glendale
- Southwest Valley
- Northwest Valley
- Desert Foothills
- Flagstaff
- Yuma
Jaime’s Local Love – La Piñata
Where: 5521 N. Seventh Avenue, Phoenix
🡕 http://www.lapinatarestaurantaz.com/
🔗 More Jaime's Local Love and Share the Love
Santa’s Bloody Haunt aka Nightmare on 51st
► Scary Christmas scene at Cave Creek haunted house
Where: 29205 N. 51st St. (near Tatum and Dynamtite boulevards), Cave Creek
Note: Free admission, but donations accepted for special needs children
Try It With Tess: Rejuvenate Your Lips (Without Needles) – Suddenly Slimmer Day and Med Spa
Where: 3313 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
🡕 https://www.suddenlyslimmer.com/
Bee the Stingray at OdySea Aquarium
► Popular stingray at OdySea Aquarium recovering after lifesaving surgery
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Via De Ventura, Scottsdale