Wiffle Ball Tournament

A 14-year-old has launched a Wiffle Ball Tournament at Big Time Stadium in Scottsdale.

Find out more at littleleaguewiffleball.com

Kettle Heroes

Kettle Heroes is a kettle corn shop in Tempe that creates delicious flavors of artisan kettle corn and gives back to the community.

Find more information at kettleheroes.com

Balboa's

Jaime's Local Love featured Balboa's a shop that serves up frozen dipped bananas SoCal style.

Balboa's is located at 2036 N. Gilbert Rd Unit 6 in Mesa

Paul's Car Wash

Paul's Car Wash is going until Friday, Oct. 23 at Super Star Car Wash. Get a $15 Paul’s Wash at at any one of Super Star Car Wash's 22 Valley locations, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. Simply mention you want the Paul's Wash. You can also donate by texting PCW20 to 26989. Paul's Car Wash is sponsored by Valley Honda Dealers.