Miracle at Floor 13

When: through Jan. 2, 2021

Where: 15 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix

🡕 floor13rooftopbar.com/restaurant/miracle-bar/

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

When: Through Jan. 2

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

Tickets: $15 online, $17 at the gate

🡕 www.schnepfchristmas.com

Local Love – Roll It Up Ice Cream

Where: 13370 E. Van Buren Street, Goodyear

Phone: 623-337-7055

Thanksgiving Decorating Ideas – Martha Stewart Living

🡕 www.marthastewart.com/1502352/thanksgiving

🡕 A Holiday Table and Home Décor That Evokes California's Autumnal Harvest

Arizona's Family Holiday Food Drive - Help end hunger in our community

📃/► Arizona’s Family Holiday Food Drive helps feed families in need

When: Through Jan. 3

Where: Any Fry's Food Store location

How you can help: Consider donating non-perishable food items or making a $1 or $5 donation at the register when you check out.

Note: When you donate $10 for a turkey at the checkout at Fry's, save your receipt to get 10% off your grocery bill from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29.

🡕 https://www.frysfood.com

🡕 https://www.firstfoodbank.org

 

