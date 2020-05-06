Preventing the Second Pandemic: Mental Health - notMYkid

What: Arizona Youth Mental Health Virtual Town Hall

When: Today, noon-1 p.m

Info: notmykid.org/events/

Register for free: myemail.constantcontact.com/Join-notMYkid-for-a-LIVE-Youth-Mental-Health-Town-Hall.html

St. Mary's Mobile Food Distribution with Arizona Coyotes

When: Today, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (while supplies last)

Where: Gila River Arena (east parking lot), 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

HomeworkHive by Busy Bees Babysitting

Info: busybeesbabysitting.com/homework-hive/

Jaime's Local Love: Bee removal in Phoenix by AZ Queen Bee

Info: azqueenbee.com or 602-881-9877

Try It With Tess: Mother's Day art kits and baking kits

Info for Pinspiration: www.pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits

Info for Sassy's Cafe and Bakery: holo.harbortouch.com/en/order/sassyscafeandbakery/menu//

National Nurses Week

Info: www.nursingworld.org

David Archuleta's new "Just Breathe" music video features Valleywise Health Medical Center

See it: https://youtu.be/cUh5lqGoenY

Food & Wine Magazine and Southern Smoke Foundation

What: Emergency relief fund for those in food and beverage industry

Info: southernsmoke.org/covid-19-resources/

Donate: southernsmoke.org/support/

Laura Hernandez, Mom of 10 and "Ultimate Mom Coach"

Info: MamaSystems.net

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you