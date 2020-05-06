Preventing the Second Pandemic: Mental Health - notMYkid
What: Arizona Youth Mental Health Virtual Town Hall
When: Today, noon-1 p.m
Info: notmykid.org/events/
Register for free: myemail.constantcontact.com/Join-notMYkid-for-a-LIVE-Youth-Mental-Health-Town-Hall.html
St. Mary's Mobile Food Distribution with Arizona Coyotes
When: Today, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (while supplies last)
Where: Gila River Arena (east parking lot), 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale
HomeworkHive by Busy Bees Babysitting
Info: busybeesbabysitting.com/homework-hive/
Jaime's Local Love: Bee removal in Phoenix by AZ Queen Bee
Info: azqueenbee.com or 602-881-9877
Try It With Tess: Mother's Day art kits and baking kits
Info for Pinspiration: www.pinspiration.com/take-home-craft-kits
Info for Sassy's Cafe and Bakery: holo.harbortouch.com/en/order/sassyscafeandbakery/menu//
National Nurses Week
Info: www.nursingworld.org
David Archuleta's new "Just Breathe" music video features Valleywise Health Medical Center
See it: https://youtu.be/cUh5lqGoenY
Food & Wine Magazine and Southern Smoke Foundation
What: Emergency relief fund for those in food and beverage industry
Info: southernsmoke.org/covid-19-resources/
Donate: southernsmoke.org/support/
Laura Hernandez, Mom of 10 and "Ultimate Mom Coach"
Info: MamaSystems.net