Heat Relief Stations
📃 Phoenix-area heat relief stations open starting Wednesday
Free meals from Someburros
When: Today, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium (west parking lot), 2200 W. Alameda Drive
Note: Up to 6 meals per vehicle
Coyotes Blood Drive with Vitalant and Streets of New York
When: May 27-28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale
Make an appointment: www.vitalant.org/Coyotes
Note: Please wear a mask
Jaime’s Local Love: Revolu
Where:
- REVOLU Peoria, 15703 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria
- REVOLU Uptown, 5538 N. 7th St., Phoenix
Info: revolutaqueria.com