Heat Relief Stations

📃 Phoenix-area heat relief stations open starting Wednesday

Free meals from Someburros

When: Today, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium (west parking lot), 2200 W. Alameda Drive

Note: Up to 6 meals per vehicle

Coyotes Blood Drive with Vitalant and Streets of New York

When: May 27-28, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Make an appointment: www.vitalant.org/Coyotes

Note: Please wear a mask

Jaime’s Local Love: Revolu

Where:

  • REVOLU Peoria, 15703 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria
  • REVOLU Uptown, 5538 N. 7th St., Phoenix

Info: revolutaqueria.com

🔗 More Jaime's Local Love

Swim Safe promotes water safety with the YMCA

🔗 azfamily.com/goto/swimsafe

 

